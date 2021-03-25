An evaluation energy policy

-
-
Column (3/24/21)In the Atlanta shooting, the narrative trumps factsAt least it's permissible to question the conclusions of federal law enforcement again. During the Russia investigation and afterward, officials like FBI Director Christopher Wray were put on a pedestal by Democrats and the media. Now, Wray has...
-
-
-
Column (3/20/21)Why is our military choosing new enemies?The U.S. military has turned its wrath inward on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed his "revulsion" after Carlson questioned the role of women in combat. Keeping women mostly out of combat had been the U.S....
-
Column (3/20/21)GOP's sudden embrace of earmarks is worrisomeA decade ago, one of the first things Republicans did after taking back the House of Representatives was get rid of earmarks. For those of you who don't recall, "earmark" is the term of art for when members of Congress bring home the bacon to their...
-
Editorial (3/19/21)Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial propertiesOld Town Cape will host an open house event in the coming week to spotlight vacant commercial properties in the downtown Cape Girardeau area that the organization hopes to see filled. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and features 16...
-
Column (3/18/21)Smith says $1.9 trillion spending bill a blue state bailoutHours following the House vote that sent a $1.9 trillion spending bill to President Joe Biden's desk, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith was primed to issue his opposition on what he called the "wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons." "First...
-
-
Editorial (3/17/21)Jackson Chamber recognizes individuals, organizationsThe format of this year's Jackson Chamber of Commerce banquet was a bit different from previous years, but the celebration was just as important. Instead of a banquet-style awards program, the chamber recognized business leaders, volunteers and...
-
Column (3/17/21)Hyde amendment, yes. Shalanda Young, noThe Office of Management and Budget is the largest office in the executive branch of the federal government. First and foremost, the OMB prepares the federal budget proposal that the president sends up to Congress. Given we're talking about the...
-
-
Column (3/16/21)Cape Girardeau: A place of visionaries and volunteersListen to the experts, and they will identify common characteristics of thriving historic downtowns. Among them: clean, pedestrian-friendly environments; a line of clustered storefronts with few gaps between them; street benches and greenery; and a...
-
Editorial (3/15/21)Well-deserved retirement for longtime lawman David JamesChief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired in March after an impressive 38 years of service. James successfully rose through the ranks beginning in 1982 as a volunteer. During his tenure, he held the positions...
-
Editorial (3/12/21)Celebrating Missouri's bicentennial year of statehoodThis year marks Missouri's bicentennial -- 200 years of statehood. The official anniversary is Aug. 10. Gary R. Kremer wrote a guest column for the Southeast Missourian in December and noted the State Historical Society is planning commemorations....
-
Letter (3/11/21)Thanks for supporting MLK service eventsBy Debra Mitchell-Braxton On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive....
-
Column (3/9/21)My heartfelt thank you as I bid you adieuIt has been my honor to have been a part of the Southeast Missourian community for several years, including serving as an editorial board member and columnist. I have made the decision to move forward now and end this chapter of my story, but I...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/8/21)Old Town Cape launches celebration campaignLast year, Old Town Cape had a big decision to make about their annual fundraiser, the Charles L. Hutson Dinner Auction. They successfully created a multifaceted approach, offering attendees both in-person and virtual options in order to raise the...
-
Editorial (3/5/21)Editorial: Redhawks ready for home opener in a strange spring seasonIt's not uncommon for the Southeast Missouri State University football team to hit the field each spring. But until this year, doing so was for intrasquad scrimmages only and not regular season competition. Due to COVID-19, the fall schedule, other...
-
Editorial (3/3/21)Editorial: Proposed transitional housing facility poised to make a differenceCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri is raising money to develop a residential transitional housing facility in downtown Cape Girardeau for homeless pregnant women. Referred to as LifeHouse-Cape Girardeau, the project is based on a similar $4...
-
-
Editorial (3/1/21)Editorial: Good Samaritans save livesIn the Bible, the parable of the good Samaritan tells the story of a traveler (a resident of Samaria) who stopped to help a man who had been beaten, robbed and left on the side of the road, while others passed him by. The term good Samaritan has...
-
-
An evaluation energy policy
When I was growing up my father earned his living working for a corporation that specialized in the use, sale and development of coal tar products. Four of the seven summers I worked earning my way through undergraduate and law school, I was employed by companies which extensively used coal tar products. For our family, the smell of liquified coal was the aroma of prosperity. But these memories portray a world which is over 50 years old. And with apologies to Margaret Mitchell, it is gone with the wind. Coal is being replaced by other fuels many of which are renewable sources of energy.
In the last year without pandemic restrictions, the United States exported over $300 billion worth of goods and services to its biggest trading partner, the European Union. Europe has its own "green deal" to boost its clean-energy industries, and it plans to tax imports from countries that do not pledge to lower their emissions. Therefore, the United States will need to review its sources of energy.
Unfortunately, China is the dominant producer of solar panels and batteries. It has also invested in foreign mines to secure minerals needed for them. The importance of China's progress is emphasized by the fact that the costs of power from wind and solar have plunged by 70% and 90% over the past decade.
Figuratively speaking if we do not reduce our use of coal, we will be steering a speeding car by looking in the rear-view mirror.
JOHN R. PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau