Prayer 3-24-21

More to explore
-
Cape public schools to stay masked for now; school board approves bus contractThe Cape Girardeau School District will maintain face coverings for students, faculty and staff despite the March 8 decision to rescind the mask mandate by the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees. "I feel it is in our best interests to...
-
Dwain and Susan Hahs are named Friends of SEMO award recipientsDwain and Susan Hahs were named the 2021 Friends of the University Award recipients, Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday. Dwain has been mayor of Jackson since 2015 and is a retired Bausch & Lomb executive in the U.S., Europe and...
-
Fallen Cape PD officer remembered 100 years after deathThe Cape Girardeau Police Department paid tribute to Good Hope Street night policeman Willis Martin who was killed on duty 100 years ago on Feb. 27, 1921. Martin's body was discovered by two men at approximately 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 1921, at Segal...
-
Coming this Weekend: TigerBots Task-Testing TechnologyStudents of the TigerBots robotics club at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School and club supervisor and teacher Julianna West, left, watch Tuesday as they test the robot they plan to take to the Missouri High School VEX State Championship this...
-
Jackson student honored for Missouri bicentennial poster designJackson High School junior Mia Foote was honored Tuesday for her poster design celebrating Missouri's bicentennial this year. Foote was joined in the school's library by guests from the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, State Historical Society of...
-
Missouri bicentennial: 'Frisco' railroad and its Chaffee connection1This is the 11th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
-
Humane society offering training classes, spay vouchersThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is offering a new training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine, and the organization is also giving out spay vouchers this week. "It's sure to be a barking good time," Tracy Poston,...
-
Gibson Center offering free COVID counselingCounselors at the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau are offering free COVID-related counseling sessions. According to a news release from the Gibson Center's Crisis Counseling Program, the sessions are available to anyone of any age from Cape...
-
-
Daily average of vaccine doses administered falls slightly8As more vaccine doses have become available federally, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri has somewhat slowed. According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the average number of vaccine doses given per day in the past...
-
Jackson School Board candidates address COVID, community growth1Four candidates two incumbents and two challengers are vying for a pair of three-year terms on the Jackson School Board in the district's April 6 board election. Current board members Kelly Waller and Sheila King are being challenged for their...
-
2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
-
Most read 3/22/21Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements10In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years. Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March...
-
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring3As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
-
-
-
Teachers, school administrators line up for vaccineTeachers, school staff and other people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine received their first dose Friday at Cape Girardeau Central High School during a clinic organized by the school district and local pharmacies. Persons employed in critical...
-
Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...
-
River rising, floodgates closing on Cape RiverfrontExcessive rainfall along the mid and upper Mississippi River basin coupled with recent snow and ice melt upstream has led to minor flood conditions in the Cape Girardeau area. A week ago the river gauge at Cape Girardeau was at 26 feet. But starting...
-
Bishop lifts dispensation for area CatholicsEdward M. Rice, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, issued a pastoral letter dated Friday regarding worship attendance in diocesan churches. "The Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Holy Mass on Sundays and...
-
Local BBB office says don't post vaccination cards on social media2Whitney Quick speaks of a disturbing trend, particularly on Facebook, of people posting photos of their vaccination cards in their news feeds. "Everyone is doing it, unfortunately," said Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau of...
-
Two Cape County Sheriff's officers receive CIT awardsTwo officers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office received awards from state and regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Councils. Sgt. Ed Curtis was named officer of the year by the Missouri CIT Council, and deputy Arman Clark was named...
-
Oak Ridge schools name SEMO alumnus as new superintendentBethany Deal will succeed Adrian Eftink on July 1 as superintendent of the Oak Ridge R-VI schools, the district has announced. Eftink, who has served in administrative roles for nearly 20 years at Oak Ridge, is departing to become superintendent of...
-
Cape Girardeau man appointed to MU Board of Curators1Gov. Mike Parsons announced the appointment of Keith Holloway to the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Friday. Holloway, of Cape Girardeau will have his appointment to the board's Eighth District slot submitted Monday to the Missouri...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/22/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 18 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 15 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
Cape Girardeau police vehicle struck during chaseA suspect who struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from Cape Girardeau police officers was arrested Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to arrest the suspect -- who was wanted on a felony assault warrant -- at...
-
Most read 3/19/21Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments24SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk...
-
Most read 3/19/21Cape Girardeau's Seabaugh announces independent run at U.S. Senate seat17Rick Seabaugh, who was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, addressed his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate to club members at Delmonico's in Jackson. Seabaugh -- owner of Catalina Custom Homes,...
-
Most read 3/17/21Local attorney, sports broadcaster, dies at 653Cape Girardeau attorney and longtime high school sports radio announcer Kevin Phillips died Saturday at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was 65 years old. His cause of death was not disclosed. A Cape Girardeau native, Phillips graduated from...
-
Most read 3/15/21Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kit3Ashley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly. "I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and...
-
Most read 3/15/21'American Pickers' returning to Missouri"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May. Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which...
-
Most read 3/6/21Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon13MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....