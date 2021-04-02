Today in History
Today is Friday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2021. There are 273 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 2, 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint.
On this date:
In 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and most of his Cabinet fled the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, because of advancing Union forces.
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, "The world must be made safe for democracy." (Congress declared war four days later.)
In 1932, aviator Charles A. Lindbergh and John F. Condon went to a cemetery in The Bronx, New York, where Condon turned over $50,000 to a man in exchange for Lindbergh's kidnapped son. (The child, who was not returned, was found dead the following month.)
In 1968, "2001: A Space Odyssey," the groundbreaking science-fiction film epic produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed into law a windfall profits tax on the oil industry. (The tax was repealed in 1988.)
In 1982, several thousand troops from Argentina seized the disputed Falkland Islands, located in the south Atlantic, from Britain. (Britain seized the islands back the following June.)
In 1986, four American passengers, including an 8-month-old girl, her mother and grandmother, were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a TWA jetliner en route from Rome to Athens, Greece.
In 2002, Israel seized control of Bethlehem; Palestinian gunmen forced their way into the Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, where they began a 39-day standoff.
In 2003, during the Iraq War, American forces fought their way to within sight of the Baghdad skyline.
In 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
In 2007, in its first case on climate change, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Massachusetts v. Environmental Protection Agency, ruled 5-4 that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases were air pollutants under the Clean Air Act.
In 2019, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot won the runoff election for Chicago mayor, becoming the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to lead the nation's third-largest city. Police near Los Angeles arrested a man they said had fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle and evaded authorities for two days; police said the two men knew each other and had some sort of personal dispute in the hours before the rapper was killed.
Ten years ago: Highly radioactive water leaked into the sea from a crack at Japan's stricken nuclear power plant; meanwhile, earthquake-tsunami survivors complained that the government was not paying enough attention to victims.
Five years ago: Mormon leaders meeting in Salt Lake City called on church members to practice tolerance despite political differences, providing guidance at a conference amid a presidential campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton that was marked by harsh rhetoric and bickering.
One year ago: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1 million mark, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a coronavirus outbreak was fired after widely distributing a memo pleading for help; Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Capt. Brett Crozier had demonstrated "poor judgment" in a crisis. (Modly himself would resign days later after facing a backlash over his harsh criticism of Crozier in remarks to the ship's crew.) The government said more than 6.6 million Americans had applied for unemployment benefits in the preceding week, doubling a record high set just a week earlier.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Sharon Acker is 86. Actor Dame Penelope Keith is 81. Actor Linda Hunt is 76. Singer Emmylou Harris is 74. Actor Sam Anderson is 74. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 74. Actor Pamela Reed is 72. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 72. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 60. Actor Christopher Meloni is 60. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 60. Country singer Billy Dean is 59. Actor Clark Gregg is 59. Actor Jana Marie Hupp is 57. Rock musician Greg Camp is 54. Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 48. Country singer Jill King is 46. Actor Pedro Pascal is 46. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 46. Actor Michael Fassbender is 44. Actor Jaime Ray Newman is 43. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 42. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz is 40. Singer Lee Dewyze (TV: "American Idol") is 35. Country singer Chris Janson is 35. Actor Drew Van Acker is 35. Actor Briga Heelan (TV: "Great News") is 34. Actor Jesse Plemons is 33. Singer Aaron Kelly (TV: "American Idol") is 28.
Jackson student Peyton Klund collects, donates sports equipmentJackson High freshman Peyton Klund, 15, donated more than 59 pieces of sports equipment he collected with the help of the community to the Jackson Teen Challenge on Thursday. "I just wanted to give kids the opportunity that I had when I was little...
Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate1The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
Chainsaw artist carves piece for Easter displayMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Who knew a carving of praying hands could be so big? When Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce president Becky Wiginton asked Bob Weston for a small carving to include in this weekend's Stations of the Cross in Marble Hill, she...
Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government1Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
Cape County commissioners approve bid for new pipingCape Girardeau County commissioners at Thursday's meeting approved a bid for piping to replace an existing cross-road culvert pipe. Commissioners chose Gateway Steel Pipe of O'Fallon, Illinois, with a bid of $11,050. The piping will replace an...
Cape police officer recognized by VA for crisis interventionCape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer. McAlister was...
Boil-water advisory issued for portion of Scott CityA precautionary boil-water order has been issued for a portion of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington Street to 12th Street and on the south side of Main Street to Ash Street. The advisory was issued Thursday morning.
Graham, Turnbow vying for Sikeston mayor positionSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new mayor. Current mayor Steven Burch has reached his term limit, and John Graham and Greg Turnbow will be vying for the position. The following is a question and answer...
Sikeston Ward 2 voters to choose between Baker, Owens for council spotSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new city councilman for Ward 2. Current Ward 2 Councilman Gerald Settles has reached his term limit and Charles "Vest" Baker and Pershard Owens will be vying for the...
Proposed sales tax for South Scott County Ambulance District would help keep good service, lower property taxesSIKESTON, Mo. -- For more than 30 years., the South Scott County Ambulance District has been operating under the same property tax rate. But officials are hoping to change that with a new sales tax proposal that will reduce property taxes....
Update: Fire damages former Broadway Theatre1Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department news release, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of smoke at the...
Long-drive contest to raise cancer fundsWalks With Nate will be hosting an event Thursday to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive, so named because of cancer patients...
Crews battle fire at former Broadway Theatre6Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of...
Area counties see slight declines in jobless ratesThe employment picture in Cape Girardeau County continues to improve, according to the latest data released this week by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the new unemployment report...
Southeast senior to put stock market to music in recital2Landon Schnurbusch, a fifth-year senior with a double major in musical composition and mathematical actuary science at Southeast Missouri State University, loves music and numbers. The Cape Girardeau-born student, a 2016 graduate of Perryville,...
Two men assist Cape police in catching assault suspect6Two men assisted Cape Girardeau police with apprehending a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, a woman was jogging on the trail at...
Cape County Archive director creates index for former slave narratives3Inspired by a phone call she received by a researcher wanting more information about an ancestor who was enslaved in Cape Girardeau County, archive center director Marybeth Niederkorn is working to make it easier to find information about former...
Jackson Police Department receives fifth straight CALEA accreditationThe Jackson Police Department was awarded its fifth straight accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) after passing a comprehensive exam in October. The department first gained CALEA accreditation...
Cape man wins $50,000 lottery prize2Larry Matthews of Cape Girardeau recently claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Dec. 2 drawing. He was one of two Missouri players who matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn that night. Matthews's...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 29 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Local News 3/31/21Morris is named permanent Cape fire chief; Kangas is promoted3The City of Cape Girardeau has announced the appointment of department heads to lead the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the city's development services department, effective immediately. Randy Morris Jr., 38, has served as interim chief of the...
Local News 3/31/21Cape city manager search accelerates1Cape Girardeau City Council met via Zoom on Monday with seven semi-finalists for the city manager job being vacated in June by the retiring Scott Meyer. Fifty-six people made application by the city's Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox said. Meyer will...
Cape Central High School Senior Sign DeliveryTeachers delivered senior signs to those students set to graduate in May on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The social studies department joined forces to deliver to a group of about 30 students. Some students weren't presently home, but they placed the...
Most read 3/30/21Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape2A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman...
Job fair has many openings, few applicants for positions40The good news for job seekers attending the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Project C.A.P.E. job fair last week was there were many job openings for them to choose from. The bad news for potential employers at the job fair was there were...
Rice producer planning processing plantA Cape Girardeau rice producer has acquired 12 acres of industrial property along Nash Road with the intent of building a rice processing plant for his crop, as well as the crops of other rice farmers in the region. Sam Schneider, founder and owner...
Floral shop co-owned by Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper coming to former Biergarten location on BroadwayChaffee, Missouri-based D Duncan Floristry & Boutique has purchased the former Broadway Biergarten location at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The boutique's co-owners, Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper, plan to remodel the building this spring and...
Southeast athlete taken into custody in alleged rape case2A Southeast Missouri State University track and field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, is a freshman jumper for the Southeast...
Most read 3/27/21Man arrested in connection with March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau4A man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police located Jacob Dylan Jungers, 29, of High Ridge just before midnight Wednesday walking near...
Most read 3/26/21Fast-food franchises face employment crunch now67A sign taped to the drive-through menu kiosk at the Cape Girardeau Zaxby's restaurant is a visible indication of an industry-wide problem -- there are plenty of jobs but not enough workers. The sign states the restaurant, which closed last week,...