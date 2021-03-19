Prayer 3-19-21

More to explore
Vaccine clinic to target teachers, school staffSeveral pharmacies are jointly sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday targeted at area teachers and school staff. Broadway and Park Pharmacies are joining with John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau and Jones Drug Store in Jackson for a mass...
Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments20SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk...
Gov. Parson announces timeline for phases 2, 3Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the next segment of the state's vaccination plan, Phase 2, will begin March 29. Phase 3, he said, will begin April 9. Phase 2 involves people in several employment and demographic categories -- chemical sector,...
Cape Girardeau's Seabaugh announces independent run at U.S. Senate seat1Rick Seabaugh, who was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, addressed his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate to club members at Delmonico's in Jackson. Seabaugh -- owner of Catalina Custom Homes,...
Smith, Hawley back bill simplifying concealed-carry renewal1Prompted by a complaint lodged last year by an active-duty service member from southern Missouri, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) and the state's junior U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, have this week reintroduced a bill in their respective chambers...
New building spaces in the works for Catholic entitiesTwo Catholic entities are creating new spaces in Cape Girardeau. The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, part of St. Mary's Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church, is raising funds for a new building to serve their mission in Cape Girardeau...
NWS issues flood warning for Cape, Perry, Scott countiesThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a flood warning for the Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties in Missouri beginning at 12:17 p.m. Thursday through 8:13 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The Mississippi River's stage was...
United Way of SEMO accepting donations for COVID recovery fundThe United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is seeking donations for a COVID-19 recovery fund designed to assist organizations that helped the community during the pandemic, especially those who didn't qualify for relief. According to a news...
Kellerman Foundation to display donated Charles Rhinehart artworkDrs. Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman -- founders of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation -- plan to commemorate their 50th year of owning the historic Clark Kellerman House in Cape Girardeau with an opening show featuring artwork by...
PORCH Initiative focused on several projects under new leadershipThe PORCH Initiative of Cape Girardeau has several projects in the works led by newly-elected chairwoman Tamara Zellars Buck. Buck has been affiliated with PORCH an organization dedicated to recreating the vibrant communuity that once flourished...
COVID-19 One Year Later: Businesses adapt to pandemic pressuresTo say businesses have faced some challenges during the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic would be a gross understatement. With the possible exception of the Great Depression of the 1920s, business experts and economists generally agree (and many business...
Ware seeks fourth term on Cape School Board3Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware, an incumbent on the school board since 2012, worked in the community affairs division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 1996 to 2017. She is also the former director of the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities program...
COVID-19 One Year Later: Virtual learning large part of education over last year4A year ago, all area schools shut down for what they thought was going to be a few weeks. It turned into the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We left school, not knowing we wouldn't see each other again," said Paul...
Southeast Missouri State's 'Giving Day' seeks funding for university projectsSoutheast Missouri State University, founded as Southeast Missouri State Normal School in 1873, is launching a one-day campaign Tuesday via social media, email and telephone to help raise money for 12 initiatives directly benefiting students on...
Artwork from visual window display provides look into the pastOn a tiny island in Scotland during the sixth century, monks copied the Gospel and created Celtic art. Nearly 1,500 years later, Robert Towner, a former world religions professor at Southeast, first found his artistic inspiration while living for a...
The virus: A new normal for music students and their instructorsStudents who study music live to play their instruments. However, their normal way of playing and their professors' teaching styles have had to be adjusted due to COVID-19. Music lessons provide a physical space for students to learn directly from...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 15 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 15 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
Do you experience numbness or tingling?2It is estimated that about 25% to 30% of Americans will be affected by neuropathy. The condition affects people of all ages; however, older people are at increased risk. About 8% of adults over 65 years of age report some degree of neuropathy....
Local News 3/17/21Local attorney, sports broadcaster, dies at 653Cape Girardeau attorney and longtime high school sports radio announcer Kevin Phillips died Saturday at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was 65 years old. His cause of death was not disclosed. A Cape Girardeau native, Phillips graduated from...
Local News 3/17/21Domestic assault cases drop sharply in Cape Girardeau despite COVID5Police Chief Wes Blair told the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday the number of reported domestic assaults notably fell in 2020. Blair, presenting a "2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview" report, said there were 185 such cases in...
Photo Gallery 3/17/2183rd annual Lions Club pancake dayAfter the annual event was canceled last March, the Lions Club opened the Arena Building doors to welcome back customers for their annual 83rd Pancake Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The event raised money for local childrens charities for...
Most read 3/15/21Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kit2Ashley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly. "I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and...
Most read 3/15/21'American Pickers' returning to Missouri"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May. Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which...
Most read 3/13/21Local chambers cheer Wayfair passage in Missouri legislature29The Missouri House and Senate this week easily passed their own versions of Wayfair legislation -- with lawmakers winning high marks from two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County. The twin votes came Thursday in the GOP-dominated General...
Most read 3/13/21Corner Grocery Store earns Resiliency Award from Old Town Cape Inc.1Old Town Cape Inc. named the Corner Grocery Store its Resiliency Award recipient Friday. The Corner Grocery Store -- located at 439 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau -- is owned by Robert and Mary Gentry and has been in business since 2007....
Challenger seeks seat on Cape Girardeau school board2This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running. Today: Ramona...
'Hey, Siri ...' Lost and Found: iPhone's built-in virtual assistant helps finder locate owner1Technology really can be impressive these days, and leading the charge are smartphones with incredible computing power, do-anything-you-want apps and, oh, yeah, they allow someone to talk to someone else from a distance. But all the smartphone...
Three killed in Scott County fire3PERKINS, Mo. -- Two adults and a child died following a house fire early Wednesday in Scott County. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Perkins fire crews and Scott County sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire at 20 First St....