Cape Central Tiger Bytes win award at League Championships

Cape Central High School Tiger Bytes Robotics Club won its first award on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The team finished their second year of competition on a high note by winning the Judges Award at the 2020-2021 Southeast League Championship. In addition to being a rookie team, they had to overcome many unique challenges this year. While building a robot seems fairly straightforward, building a robot during a global pandemic taught the team how to work individually, remotely, in-person and as a team to reach a common goal. Instead of robotics meets in person, this year they were all virtual. The Tiger Bytes are a member of FIRST Tech Challenge which hosted the event.