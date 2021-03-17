Pi Day Celebration at Guardian Angel School

Ms Ann Whistler, our very enthusiastic math teacher, held her annual Pi recitation contest on Thursday, March 11, since March 14, the official day of Pi (3.14), fell on a Sunday. Five of her math students studied the sequence of numbers of Pi and then recited the numbers from memory in front of the entire student body and staff in the Guardian Angel School gym, with Ms. Ann, Mrs. Mangels, and Mrs. Kluesner as the official judges. The first place winner was Cooper Bryant in the 7th grade. He had memorized the entire sequence of numbers by the previous day and then asked Ms. Ann if she had more numbers, since he already had those memorized. And he did have them memorized quite well! He recited all 100 numbers of the pi sequence from memory and won first place. Second place winner was Amelia LeGrand and third place was awarded to Ava Forehand. They are both 7th graders, too. The other 2 participants were Eva LeGrand, 6th grade, and Rylie Priggel, 5th grade. The winners each received a prize package. First won $10, a day of grace, and a homework pass. Second was awarded $5 and a homework pass. The third place winner received a bag of candy and a homework pass. After the contest ended, everyone chose a piece of pie from a wide selection as well as a container of juice. The pies were made or provided by parents, teachers, and staff. This is one very tasty event held at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Thank you Ms. Ann for hosting Pi (Pie) Day!!