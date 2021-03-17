Jackson Chamber recognizes individuals, organizations
The format of this year's Jackson Chamber of Commerce banquet was a bit different from previous years, but the celebration was just as important.
Instead of a banquet-style awards program, the chamber recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In where attendees could be socially distanced and enjoyed a pre-produced video presentation on the big screen. Honorees included:
* Kenny Loos, R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award.
* Becky Wichern, Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award.
* The Business of the Year took a different form this year with both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System recognized for their efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
* GearHeads Auto & Diesel Repair, Small Business of the Year Award.
* Hailey Mouser, Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.
* Stephanie Mueller, Women's Impact Network Woman of the Year Award.
The award recipients will be recognized in person this Friday at the Jackson Chamber's business breakfast.
Local chambers play an important role for their respective communities through advocacy, recruitment, retention and networking. But at the heart of these organizations is an engaged community and volunteer base. Jackson certainly has that asset. The annual banquet is a reminder that passionate individuals and business leaders continue to shape this dynamic Southeast Missouri community for the better.
Congratulations to all the award winners.
