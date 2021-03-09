Sheriff's office delivers

Letter to the Editor

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson understands every person has value and deserves civility, trust and respect. Our sheriff sets the bar high and continually encourages her team to set aside self-serving behavior in favor of serving/helping others. She also understands the value of listening to her team, actively soliciting their participation, ideas and feedback. During our recent snow/ice storm, our Cape County Sheriff's Office delivered medicine to 21 senior adults that were in need! My two favorite words are visible and measurable. Ruth Ann fulfilled both!

I have read: The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; and be proud, but not arrogant. Our Cape Girardeau County Sheriff, Ruth Ann Dickerson, meets and exceeds these challenges.

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau