Thanks for Chili Day support

Letter to the Editor

As other states around the country announce "reopening," signs the pandemic restrictions in Cape Girardeau County are coming to an end couldn't have been more evident this past Wednesday at the Cape Noon Optimist Annual Chili Day festivities at the Arena building.

On a beautiful afternoon the Optimists served nearly 2,000 patrons no doubt happy to be out enjoying a glorious early spring day.

I would like to thank Mayor Bob Fox and his fellow club members in their efforts to make this event a huge success. In addition to members from the Cape Central JROTC, I would especially like to thank volunteers from the Cape Parks & Rec Department who went out of their way to make our drive-through facilities a huge success. Most importantly, I want to thank our patrons and sponsors from throughout the community without whom the event could not have been successful.

As always the youth of our community are the big winners as all dollars from our event go directly back into supporting local programs for them.

PERCY HUSTON, club president, Noon Optimist, Cape Girardeau