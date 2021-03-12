History of SEMO Cup Golf Champions
Each year, teams from 10 of the top golf courses in Southeast Missouri compete against each other in the SEMO Cup. Here are the clubs involved and the number of championships since inception in 1993: Westwood Hills Country Club (Poplar Bluff), 12 wins; Kimbeland Country Club (Jackson), 8; Dalhousie Golf Club (Cape Girardeau), 5; Bent Creek Golf Course (Jackson), 3; Fox Haven Country Club (Sikeston), 2; Cape Girardeau Country Club (Cape Girardeau), 1; Hidden Trails Country Club (Dexter), 1; Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course (Cape Girardeau); Crown Pointe Golf Club (Farmington); Kennett Country Club (Kennett).
Winners since 2000:
2020 KIMBELAND
2019 HIDDEN TRAILS
2018 DALHOUSIE
2017 WESTWOOD HILLS
2016 WESTWOOD HILLS
2015 FOX HAVEN
2014 FOX HAVEN
2013 BENT CREEK
2012 WESTWOOD HILLS
2011 KIMBELAND
2010 WESTWOOD HILLS
2009 KIMBELAND
2008 DALHOUSIE
2007 WESTWOOD HILLS
2006 WESTWOOD HILLS
2005 WESTWOOD HILLS
2004 DALHOUSIE
2003 DALHOUSIE
2002 WESTWOOD HILLS
2001 DALHOUSIE
2000 WESTWOOD HILLS
