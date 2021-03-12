*Menu
History of SEMO Cup Golf Champions

By Jon K. Rust ~ B Magazine
Friday, March 12, 2021
Dexter's Spencer Warren (center) lines up a putt, as Kennett's Jack McHaney pulls the flag from the cup during the SEMO Conference Boys Golf Showcase on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Fox Haven Country Club in Sikeston.
Kyle Smith ~ Dexter Statesman
Each year, teams from 10 of the top golf courses in Southeast Missouri compete against each other in the SEMO Cup. Here are the clubs involved and the number of championships since inception in 1993: Westwood Hills Country Club (Poplar Bluff), 12 wins; Kimbeland Country Club (Jackson), 8; Dalhousie Golf Club (Cape Girardeau), 5; Bent Creek Golf Course (Jackson), 3; Fox Haven Country Club (Sikeston), 2; Cape Girardeau Country Club (Cape Girardeau), 1; Hidden Trails Country Club (Dexter), 1; Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course (Cape Girardeau); Crown Pointe Golf Club (Farmington); Kennett Country Club (Kennett).

Winners since 2000:

2020  KIMBELAND

2019  HIDDEN TRAILS

2018  DALHOUSIE

2017  WESTWOOD HILLS

2016  WESTWOOD HILLS

2015  FOX HAVEN

2014  FOX HAVEN

2013  BENT CREEK

2012  WESTWOOD HILLS

2011  KIMBELAND

2010  WESTWOOD HILLS

2009  KIMBELAND

2008  DALHOUSIE

2007  WESTWOOD HILLS

2006  WESTWOOD HILLS

2005  WESTWOOD HILLS

2004  DALHOUSIE

2003  DALHOUSIE

2002  WESTWOOD HILLS

2001  DALHOUSIE

2000  WESTWOOD HILLS

