Best golf courses in Southeast Missouri

By Jon K. Rust ~ B Magazine
Friday, March 12, 2021
Participants of the 37th Annual Kohlfeld Distributing Charlie Brune Classic tee off at the fifth hole to raise money for SEMO student-athlete scholarships at the Cape Girardeau Country Club on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
In February 2021, B Magazine asked area golf pros and high school golf coaches to rate the courses in the area. Here are the results.

Most Challenging

1. Dalhousie Golf Club

2. Cape Girardeau Country Club

Most Fun

1. Cape Girardeau Country Club

Tie: Dalhousie Golf Club

Tie: Fox Haven Country Club

Most Beautiful

1. Dalhousie Golf Club

2. Cape Girardeau Country Club

Best Greens

1. Dalhousie Golf Club

Tie: Westwood Hills Country Club

Tie: Kimbeland Country Club

Tie: Cape Girardeau Country Club

Best Value

1. Cape Jaycees Municipal Golf Course

2. Bent Creek Golf Course

Best Food, Beverages & Amenities

1. Dalhousie Golf Club

Tie: Fox Haven Country Club

Tie: Cape Girardeau Country Club

Best Service

1. Dalhousie Golf Club

Tie: Cape Girardeau Country Club

Tie: Westwood Hills Country Club

