Best golf courses in Southeast Missouri
Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian
In February 2021, B Magazine asked area golf pros and high school golf coaches to rate the courses in the area. Here are the results.
Most Challenging
1. Dalhousie Golf Club
2. Cape Girardeau Country Club
Most Fun
1. Cape Girardeau Country Club
Tie: Dalhousie Golf Club
Tie: Fox Haven Country Club
Most Beautiful
1. Dalhousie Golf Club
2. Cape Girardeau Country Club
Best Greens
1. Dalhousie Golf Club
Tie: Westwood Hills Country Club
Tie: Kimbeland Country Club
Tie: Cape Girardeau Country Club
Best Value
1. Cape Jaycees Municipal Golf Course
2. Bent Creek Golf Course
Best Food, Beverages & Amenities
1. Dalhousie Golf Club
Tie: Fox Haven Country Club
Tie: Cape Girardeau Country Club
Best Service
1. Dalhousie Golf Club
Tie: Cape Girardeau Country Club
Tie: Westwood Hills Country Club
