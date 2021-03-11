Prevent gum disease

-
Cape City Hall complex project on pace for fall completionAnna Kangas, the City of Cape Girardeaus transformation manager, is the municipalitys point person on the new, $12.5 million City Hall being built on North Lorimier Street. Wednesday, the Southeast Missourian caught up with Kangas, a licensed...
-
State vaccination plan prepares to enter new segmentThe State of Missouris COVID-19 vaccination plan will enter a new segment next week, and the first Phase 1B, Tier 3, vaccination clinics have been set. Tier 3 expands the eligibility pool to personnel working in critical infrastructure. ...
-
Old Town Cape recognizes Riverside Pottery with historic rehabilitation award1Riverside Pottery was named Old Town Capes 2020 John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award recipient Wednesday afternoon. According to the announcement from Old Town Cape, Rob Lorenz Riversides owner purchased the former BNai...
-
2021 Regional Science Fair announces winnersThe 65th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair concluded Tuesday night with the announcement of the winners and award recipients. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the fair was entirely virtual. In years past, it has been held in the Show...
-
COVID-impacted SEMO commencement plan announcedFor the first time in living memory, Southeast Missouri State University will hold five in-person graduation ceremonies honoring 2021 spring and summer graduates over a two-day period May 14 and 15 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Back as...
-
14-year-old Cape dancer excels in AtlantaA local dancer recently finished in the top eight spots of an urban dance contest in Atlanta. Hes 14. Yan Insanity Zhang said he won his way through to the final portion of the contest so-called 7-to-Smoke, meaning seven contestants to beat ...
-
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in attempted child abductionA suspect in an alleged attempted child abduction remains at large in Bollinger County. According to a news release from Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, sheriffs deputies and members of the North Bollinger County Fire...
-
Man injured in reported stabbing in Cape GirardeauA man was stabbed Tuesday evening in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police responded to the stabbing at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Frederick Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had an...
-
Jackson to expand recycling center hoursJackson Recycling Centers Saturday hours will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from the current 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning April 3. The expanded Saturday hours at the recycling facility at 508 Sawyer Lane in Jackson will remain in effect through...
-
After Roy Blunt: Local politicians react to senator's retirement14This story is updated. Monday's announcement by Missouri's senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, not to seek reelection in 2022 did not catch the state's former lieutenant governor, Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, off guard. "I'm not surprised," said...
-
Virus continues to dampen airline traffic at Cape Regional AirportThis story is updated. Passenger traffic at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport through SkyWest Airlines so far in 2021 is at 41% of what it was during the same pre-COVID period last year, manager Katrina Amos told the airport's advisory board...
-
Temporary insurance policy for fire department radios approved3Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the purchase of a temporary insurance policy Monday to cover the county's new radio equipment. Commissioners approved the $7,185 purchase, which will be refunded once the equipment is distributed to fire...
-
Old Town Cape names 2020 Business Excellence Award winnerPastimes Antiques is Old Town Cape Inc.'s 2020 Business Excellence Award recipient. The award is given annually in recognition of a business that "demonstrates the concepts of community involvement and/or strong or long-term support of downtown."...
-
Businesses help organization aid nursing home residentsBy the effort of Silent Night, a Missouri based not-for-profit, area businesses have continued to provide support to Cape Girardeau nursing home residents. According to a news release, the organization realized Christmas 2020 would be a difficult...
-
I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge workNorth- and southbound Interstate 55, between mile markers 73.4 and 77.4 in Scott County, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work...
-
-
Cape County board drops mandate, but still recommends masks32In a unanimous vote Monday, the four members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees rescinded their order requiring face coverings in public places and replaced it with a statement saying the board continues to strongly...
-
Old Town Cape names Volunteer of the Year, Distinguished Service Award winnersOld Town Cape Inc. has named its first two award recipients in a week-long series of presentations. Former Old Town Cape Board of Directors president Danny Essner was named the recipient of the organization's Volunteer of the Year Award, and Chris...
-
One year later: An abridged coronavirus timelineWhat a long, strange trip it's been since Gov. Mike Parson announced the first COVID case in Missouri on March 7, 2020. In the last 12 months, virtually every aspect of life has been impacted. Certain words and phrases came into common everyday use:...
-
Former Missourian reporter Mark Bliss publishes mystery novel3Former Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has published his first mystery novel. Bliss' new book, "Foul Rising," takes place in a fictional city of Elmwood, Missouri, and its neighboring village across the Mississippi River, East Elmwood,...
-
More than 1M receive one dose of COVID vaccineMore than 1 million Missourians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 1,008,824 of the state's residents have received at least one vaccine dose,...
-
Cape County sales tax revenue on the riseAfter dipping slightly in January and February, sales tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County rebounded significantly this month, according to figures released Monday by the county treasurer's office. Just more than $775,000 in sales tax revenue was...
-
Chaffee woman injured in early-morning fire, home deemed total lossOne person was injured and a home was deemed a total loss in a fire early Monday morning in Chaffee, Missouri. According to fire chief Sam Glency, Chaffee firefighters responded to a report of a single-wide mobile home on fire at approximately 1:45...
-
-
Cairo bridge to close for safety inspectionThe annual safety inspection of the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will close that span to all traffic, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closures are scheduled to begin...
-
Most read 3/9/21Cape County mask mandate changed to 'strongly recommended'36The wearing of face masks in Cape Girardeau County is no longer required by the county health departments board of trustees. In a meeting Monday morning, members of the board voted unanimously to rescind the countys mask mandate, issued in July...
-
-
Virus numbers continue significant drop51COVID-19 numbers continue to drop significantly in the region. In Cape Girardeau County, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 9,315 Friday, but in the past seven days, health officials have tallied an average of only two new cases per day,...
-
Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon11MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....
-
Juvenile arrested for allegedly lighting grass fires in Cape Girardeau [video]1A juvenile was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday night for allegedly starting two grass fires in the city. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a...
-
Most read 3/5/21River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape21A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that...
-
Most read 3/4/21Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order14For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
Prevent gum disease
Thursday, March 11, 2021
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports half of Americans over the age of 30 have periodontitis. That equates to almost 65 million Americans having advanced gum disease!
Periodontal disease is caused by inflammation due to the presence of bacteria in the tissue supporting the teeth. Periodontal disease is typically painless as it progresses. As it advances, bacteria increase in type and number becoming more pathogenic. Advanced cases destroy bone and soft tissue around teeth and ultimately become most common reasons for tooth loss.
When you have your teeth cleaned by a dentist or hygienist, it is paramount that they assess the attachment around each tooth. Your gum attachment should be measured with a device called a periodontal probe once a year. Your provider will record numbers as the probe is inserted around each tooth. The procedure is relatively painless and only takes a few minutes. The beginning stages of periodontal disease cannot be detected on radiographs and will not be treated by a typical cleaning.
If attachment loss is caught early, it is treatable and the disease progression can usually be stopped. If the disease progresses and attachment loss is advanced, more pathogenic bacteria create an environment in which they can thrive and treatment is much less predictable.
Periodontal disease is an inflammatory disease it affects more than just your mouth. It spreads throughout your body and the effects are cumulative. Chronic inflammation can exacerbate problems such as cardiovascular disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Bacteria associated with severe periodontal disease have also been found in the brain lesions of those who suffer Alzheimers. Recent studies show COVID-19 patients with periodontal disease are nine times more likely to die.
Regular visits to a dental hygienist can maintain good oral health and detect potential problems early when treatment is most predictable. Routine visits to your provider will help ensure a lifetime of healthy teeth and smile.