Hitting the Road

Donald turned toward me, an inquiring look on his face. With a huge smile on my face, I gave him a thumbs up; he grinned, turned back to the helm of the speed boat he was piloting and moved the throttle so we were racing even faster across Charleston Harbor.

As much as I was enjoying myself that sunny morning last July, I was actually at work, albeit as a volunteer, with Wounded Nature  Working Veterans. I had first heard of the nonprofit organization in 2017 and had been intrigued by its mission of bringing together volunteer boaters and veterans for the purpose of removing debris from hard-to-reach coastal areas.

The debris includes smaller items typically associated with coastal pollution, as well as larger pieces  debris from deteriorated docks and abandoned boats  that create a threat to both wildlife and humans. The task facing Donald, Rudy (the founder of Wounded Warrior), and me that day was removing a large sailboat that had been abandoned to drift aimlessly in the coastal waterway a few miles from Charleston Harbor.

My experience last July was not an uncommon one. Volunteer vacations have in recent years become increasingly popular, particularly with adults ages 50 and older, many of whom have tired of typical vacations and are looking for something different.

That was the case for me several years after my husband passed away. A conventional vacation on my own didnt appeal to me. Then I remembered that, as a child, Id wanted to attend a class at the John C. Campbell Folk School (aka The Folk School). I visited their website and found that classes were offered in 45 subjects or activities from basketry to writing. I signed up for a class, selected my accommodations, and three months later, I was on my way to Brasstown, NC.

It was a trip I will never forget. The Folk School is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, and the grounds and its views are amazing. Everyone from the volunteer staff to the instructors and participants are warm and friendly, and the classes and evening activities are amazing. Even mealtimes, which can be awkward for single travelers, were a delight. Its often said, The Folk School changes you. It does  for the better.

This year, Ill be taking yet a different type of unconventional vacation, one that has been around since the early 1900s and that has recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. Last fall, I purchased a minivan, removed the second- and third-row seats, had a removable twin Murphy bed installed, and bought a solar generator and two portable solar panels. Next month, Ill embark on a four-week journey camping in my minivan. To follow my adventures, go to pattimiinch.com.

If none of these ideas  volunteering, taking classes or camping  appeals to you, but neither does a week or two of hotel living and sightseeing, do an online search for unique or interesting vacation ideas. Open your mind to the possibilities, try something new in 2021, and  whatever you do  have a great time!