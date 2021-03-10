Hitting the Road

-
After Roy Blunt: Local politicians react to senator's retirementMonday's announcement by Missouri's senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, not to seek reelection in 2022 did not catch the state's former lieutenant governor, Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, off guard. "I'm not surprised," said Kinder, who himself left...
Virus continues to dampen airline traffic at Cape Regional AirportPassenger traffic at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport through SkyWest Airlines so far in 2021 is at 41% of what it was during the same pre-COVID period last year, manager Katrina Amos told the airport's advisory board Tuesday. There have been 551...
Temporary insurance policy for fire department radios approvedCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the purchase of a temporary insurance policy Monday to cover the county's new radio equipment. Commissioners approved the $7,185 purchase, which will be refunded once the equipment is distributed to fire...
Old Town Cape names 2020 Business Excellence Award winnerPastimes Antiques is Old Town Cape Inc.'s 2020 Business Excellence Award recipient. The award is given annually in recognition of a business that "demonstrates the concepts of community involvement and/or strong or long-term support of downtown."...
Businesses help organization aid nursing home residentsBy the effort of Silent Night, a Missouri based not-for-profit, area businesses have continued to provide support to Cape Girardeau nursing home residents. According to a news release, the organization realized Christmas 2020 would be a difficult...
Cape County board drops mandate, but still recommends masks29In a unanimous vote Monday, the four members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees rescinded their order requiring face coverings in public places and replaced it with a statement saying the board continues to strongly...
Old Town Cape names Volunteer of the Year, Distinguished Service Award winnersOld Town Cape Inc. has named its first two award recipients in a week-long series of presentations. Former Old Town Cape Board of Directors president Danny Essner was named the recipient of the organization's Volunteer of the Year Award, and Chris...
One year later: An abridged coronavirus timelineWhat a long, strange trip it's been since Gov. Mike Parson announced the first COVID case in Missouri on March 7, 2020. In the last 12 months, virtually every aspect of life has been impacted. Certain words and phrases came into common everyday use:...
Former Missourian reporter Mark Bliss publishes mystery novel3Former Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss has published his first mystery novel. Bliss' new book, "Foul Rising," takes place in a fictional city of Elmwood, Missouri, and its neighboring village across the Mississippi River, East Elmwood,...
More than 1M receive one dose of COVID vaccineMore than 1 million Missourians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 1,008,824 of the state's residents have received at least one vaccine dose,...
Cape County sales tax revenue on the riseAfter dipping slightly in January and February, sales tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County rebounded significantly this month, according to figures released Monday by the county treasurer's office. Just more than $775,000 in sales tax revenue was...
Chaffee woman injured in early-morning fire, home deemed total lossOne person was injured and a home was deemed a total loss in a fire early Monday morning in Chaffee, Missouri. According to fire chief Sam Glency, Chaffee firefighters responded to a report of a single-wide mobile home on fire at approximately 1:45...
Cairo bridge to close for safety inspectionThe annual safety inspection of the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will close that span to all traffic, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closures are scheduled to begin...
Cape County mask mandate changed to 'strongly recommended'35The wearing of face masks in Cape Girardeau County is no longer required by the county health departments board of trustees. In a meeting Monday morning, members of the board voted unanimously to rescind the countys mask mandate, issued in July...
Top five reasons to hire a realtor in a hot real estate marketArea Properties Real Estate-River Region had a record-breaking year in 2020. With a decrease in inventory in 2021, having the right professional Realtor working on your behalf is crucial. 1. PRICING YOUR HOME ACCURATELY A Realtor that knows the...
Bootheel Lodging and the Waterfowlers WorldEvery fall, theres that one day when the temperature cools and you feel or sense Indian Summer will soon arrive. Days will shorten. Grasses and tree leaves will begin to turn colors. While these natural wonders start taking place, another natural...
Missouri bicentennial: Kindergarten's 'mother,' Susan BlowThe likeness of Susan E. Blow (1843-1916), sometimes called the "Mother of the Public Kindergarten Movement," is on one of the panels of famous Missourians found today at the Cape Girardeau waterfront. A native Missourian, Blow was born to a...
Cape Girardeau woman releases first book of historical romance trilogyElizabeth Armstrong developed a passion for writing when she was in second grade from listening to her grandmother's stories. Now she is a published author working on a planned trilogy of historical romance novels. Armstrong's new book, "Guardian of...
Local News 3/6/21Dock project could boost Cape Girardeau's river tourism12Cape Girardeau is missing the boat -- literally. To be more accurate, Mayor Bob Fox and others say Cape Girardeau is missing many boats every year because it lacks a riverfront dock. "This is something that could really benefit downtown," Fox told...
Local News 3/6/21Virus numbers continue significant drop51COVID-19 numbers continue to drop significantly in the region. In Cape Girardeau County, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 9,315 Friday, but in the past seven days, health officials have tallied an average of only two new cases per day,...
Most read 3/6/21Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon11MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....
Most read 3/6/21Juvenile arrested for allegedly lighting grass fires in Cape Girardeau [video]1A juvenile was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday night for allegedly starting two grass fires in the city. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a...
Most read 3/5/21River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape21A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that...
Most read 3/4/21Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order14For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
Most read 3/4/21Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody1A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and...
Hitting the Road
Donald turned toward me, an inquiring look on his face. With a huge smile on my face, I gave him a thumbs up; he grinned, turned back to the helm of the speed boat he was piloting and moved the throttle so we were racing even faster across Charleston Harbor.
As much as I was enjoying myself that sunny morning last July, I was actually at work, albeit as a volunteer, with Wounded Nature Working Veterans. I had first heard of the nonprofit organization in 2017 and had been intrigued by its mission of bringing together volunteer boaters and veterans for the purpose of removing debris from hard-to-reach coastal areas.
The debris includes smaller items typically associated with coastal pollution, as well as larger pieces debris from deteriorated docks and abandoned boats that create a threat to both wildlife and humans. The task facing Donald, Rudy (the founder of Wounded Warrior), and me that day was removing a large sailboat that had been abandoned to drift aimlessly in the coastal waterway a few miles from Charleston Harbor.
My experience last July was not an uncommon one. Volunteer vacations have in recent years become increasingly popular, particularly with adults ages 50 and older, many of whom have tired of typical vacations and are looking for something different.
That was the case for me several years after my husband passed away. A conventional vacation on my own didnt appeal to me. Then I remembered that, as a child, Id wanted to attend a class at the John C. Campbell Folk School (aka The Folk School). I visited their website and found that classes were offered in 45 subjects or activities from basketry to writing. I signed up for a class, selected my accommodations, and three months later, I was on my way to Brasstown, NC.
It was a trip I will never forget. The Folk School is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, and the grounds and its views are amazing. Everyone from the volunteer staff to the instructors and participants are warm and friendly, and the classes and evening activities are amazing. Even mealtimes, which can be awkward for single travelers, were a delight. Its often said, The Folk School changes you. It does for the better.
This year, Ill be taking yet a different type of unconventional vacation, one that has been around since the early 1900s and that has recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. Last fall, I purchased a minivan, removed the second- and third-row seats, had a removable twin Murphy bed installed, and bought a solar generator and two portable solar panels. Next month, Ill embark on a four-week journey camping in my minivan. To follow my adventures, go to pattimiinch.com.
If none of these ideas volunteering, taking classes or camping appeals to you, but neither does a week or two of hotel living and sightseeing, do an online search for unique or interesting vacation ideas. Open your mind to the possibilities, try something new in 2021, and whatever you do have a great time!