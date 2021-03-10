Native or Non-native?
As the temperatures rise and the snow melts, many people in Southeast Missouri will be anxiously awaiting the arrival of spring. Flowers will begin to bloom. New wildlife will arrive. Bees and butterflies will return to work the land. With spring comes a season of new beginnings and opportunities: a chance to get outside to plant, garden and explore the wonders of nature in this place we call home.
Jamie Koehler, assistant manager at the Conservation Nature Center, calls Cape Girardeau her home. A master gardener for more than 20 years, Koehler has had a lifelong fascination with native plants and other vegetation that grow both on the biodiverse wetlands and the sand prairies of Southeast Missouri.
My parents and grandparents were gardeners, and my dad was big into history, Koehler says. In high school, I became interested in learning about Lewis and Clark and the plants they discovered and what they were used for.
Since that time, Koehler has discovered what many other plant lovers have learned, as well: by taking care of and nurturing plants native to our area, we are also taking care of the wildlife, the insects and anyone else who lives in the neighborhood. Its a win-win situation for the environment which, as we know, is a win-win situation for us, too.
Native plants are those that existed here before the land was settled. Because they have spent hundreds of years adapting to this location, native plants are considered hearty and easy to maintain. They are also self-seeding, known as perennials meaning they will come back again each year, making them a bit cheaper on the pocketbook. This is a good thing for both beginner and experienced gardeners.
Black-eyed susans, bee balm and coreopsis are all plants native to Southeast Missouri. While these flowers often get a bad rap for spreading, they grow in beautiful clumps of color, and gardeners can learn to control them and keep them in place. All three of these plants do well in the hot summer heat of Missouri and are well-loved by bees and other pollinators.
Non-native plants are those that are considered exotic, or not natural to this area. Many of these plants have been brought over to North America and cultivated for a specific color or trait. Unfortunately, when some non-native plants escape out into the wild, they can revert back to their old habitats and become invasive. Without natural predators for these exotic plants, they end up taking all the sun, water and nutrients from the native plants and wildlife. In essence, the native plants get crowded out.
Kudzu is one example of an invasive plant that can run wild and drown out the natives. Also known as the plant that ate the South, this creeping, climbing vine can grow up to a foot per day and easily overtakes trees, landscape structures and telephone poles.
Recently, ornamental pear trees have become a problem in this region, as well. Bradford pears, Cleveland pears and aristocrats all begin blooming in April. And while they cant reproduce with themselves, they can cross with each other. Birds will snack on a fruit-producing pear tree and deposit the seeds in other areas, causing them to come up like weeds along the roadway. The problem is that these trees are thorny and prone to disease.
People still want them, and nurseries are still selling them, says Donna Aufdenberg, master gardener and field specialist in horticulture at the University of Missouri Extension Center. But through education, there is some movement toward banning ornamental pears.
Being educated about native plants in Southeast Missouri is still the best way to fight back against the threat of plants that are unruly and invasive. Which is great, because there are currently a lot of opportunities for gardening education. Because many organizations have moved toward online webinars and videos rather than in-person meetings, education information is even more reachable and attainable. Both the University of Missouri Extension, as well as the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center have specialists on hand to answer your questions and guide you through your planting season.
People are looking for things to do that are safe, Koehler says. Gardening took a big boost last summer, and I hope it hangs in there.
The Missouri Department of Conservation used to recommend a minimum of one to two hours outside every week, but new statistics show that we truly benefit when we seek a nature-earth connection every single day. By learning to take care of the world around us, we gain an appreciation for the land. Regular walks and spending time in nature help combat depression, anxiety, attention disorders and weight loss. Getting our hands dirty gives us purpose and creates new life.
Our cold winter days will soon be behind us, and the warm sun will shine upon our face. Get excited, friends. Its almost planting time.
