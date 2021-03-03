The Vaccine is Finally Here

Im so tired of wearing a mask and staying away from people who do not live in my household. Virtual meetings are great, but I miss seeing work partners and going out to eat at a restaurant. I miss my life before COVID-19. Im sure I am not the only one. However, there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel; there are now several vaccines available.

Aging Matters and the other Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in Missouri have partnered with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to assist seniors with their online vaccination registration. Aging Matters will help seniors register for vaccine appointments, help arrange round-trip transportation for those in need and make reminder calls when their second dose of the vaccine is available.

Navigating the web and registering online can be a challenge for seniors, so were working closely with the AAAs to provide hands-on assistance with the process and make sure that folks have safe transportation to their appointments, said Jessica Bax, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services. This partnership with the AAAs will ensure all Missouri seniors are able to access their vaccine.

As we begin the process of helping people register for the vaccine, I know there are several questions people have about the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe. The COVID-19 vaccine still had to undergo an approval process, which is verified by an independent committee of health experts.

At this time, you need to take both doses of the vaccine unless you have a reaction to the first dose.

If you had COVID-19, you still need to get the vaccine.

The current vaccines do NOT contain the live virus, so you cannot get COVID-19 from them.

You should receive a vaccination card or printout that tells you which COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it and where you received it. Keep this card, and do not post it on social media!

If you have an allergic reaction, report it ASAP!

I am so excited to help seniors in my area register to get the vaccine. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can return to a more normal life. Until then, please remain safe. Wear your mask in public, socially distance from others and take the precautions needed to stay safe. 2021 is looking up.

All Missourians age 65 and older are currently eligible for vaccination. Additionally, those with certain high-risk health factors are also eligible now. More information is available at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors or by calling Aging Matters at (573) 335-2482.