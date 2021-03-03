Proposed transitional housing facility poised to make a difference

Editorial

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is raising money to develop a residential traditional housing facility in downtown Cape Girardeau for homeless pregnant women.

Referred to as LifeHouse-Cape Girardeau, the project is based on a similar $4 million facility in Springfield, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau housing complex, to be located near the intersection of Main Street and Park Drive, will have enough space for 15 women and their children under the age of 5. There will be educational areas, indoor and outdoor play areas and on-site staff supervision. The goal is for the facility to provide a two-year bridge period, helping the women connect with educational opportunities to better themselves and their children.

"The idea is to provide comprehensive services on site that really help people move toward self-sufficiency and to help them address their struggles," Maura Taylor, executive director of LifeHouse, told the Southeast Missourian. "It is a ministry, helping them heal, giving them hope and giving them an opportunity so that they can truly have a brighter future."

Richard Cuba, a Cape Girardeau resident and LifeHouse board member, said a $6 million campaign is underway to fund the facility ($4 million) and two years of operational expenses ($2 million). Though the organization only formally announced the effort recently, more than $2 million has been pledged.

This is an exciting project with a noble mission of helping individuals who often have nowhere else to turn. Not only is housing being provided, but the organization connects the women with resources.

Scripture tells us that whatever we do "for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine," we are actually doing for Christ. This project appears to be a good example of caring for the least of these, and we commend those involved.