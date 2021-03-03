Today in History
Today is Tuesday, March 9, the 68th day of 2021. There are 297 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 9, 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
On this date:
In 1916, more than 400 Mexican raiders led by Pancho Villa attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing 18 Americans. During the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
In 1933, Congress, called into special session by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, began its "hundred days" of enacting New Deal legislation.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
In 1954, CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow critically reviewed Wisconsin Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy's anti-communism campaign on "See It Now."
In 1959, Mattel's Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, raised the standard for public officials to prove they'd been libeled in their official capacity by news organizations.
In 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.
In 1987, Chrysler Corp. announced it had agreed to buy the financially ailing American Motors Corp.
In 1989, the Senate rejected President George H.W. Bush's nomination of John Tower to be defense secretary by a vote of 53-47. (The next day, Bush tapped Wyoming Rep. Dick Cheney, who went on to win unanimous Senate approval.)
In 1990, Dr. Antonia Novello was sworn in as surgeon general, becoming the first woman and the first Hispanic to hold the job.
In 1997, gangsta rapper The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed in a still-unsolved drive-by shooting in Los Angeles; he was 24.
In 2000, John McCain suspended his presidential campaign, conceding the Republican nomination to George W. Bush. Bill Bradley ended his presidential bid, conceding the Democratic nomination to Vice President Al Gore.
Ten years ago: After a trip to the International Space Station, shuttle Discovery ended its career as the most flown U.S. spaceship, returning from orbit for the last time. Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation abolishing the death penalty in his state and commuting the sentences of all remaining death row inmates.
Five years ago: Six days before the Florida primary, Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders tangled in an intense debate in Miami over who was the true friend of American Hispanics, and had even worse things to say about Republican front-runner Donald Trump. During a Trump rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, John Franklin McGraw struck protester Rakeem Jones as Jones was being removed by sheriff's deputies (McGraw, who later apologized for his actions, received a 30-day suspended sentence).
One year ago: Global stock markets and oil prices plunged, reflecting mounting alarm over the impact of the coronavirus. An alarmingly sharp slide at the opening bell on Wall Street triggered the first automatic halt in trading in more than two decades; the Dow industrials finished nearly 8% lower. A cruise ship with at least 21 infected people aboard was allowed to dock in Oakland, California after days idling at sea while dozens of those aboard were tested. Italy's premier put the entire country on lockdown to combat the coronavirus, urging all 60 million Italians to stay home. The Capitol's attending physician said "several" members of Congress had contact with a person who had attended a recent political conference and had later developed COVID-19. More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion horse Maximum Security, were charged in what authorities described as a widespread scheme to drug racehorses to make them run faster.
Today's Birthdays: Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 98. Singer Lloyd Price is 88. Actor Joyce Van Patten is 87. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 85. Actor Trish Van Devere is 80. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 79. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 79. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 78. Rock musician Robin Trower is 76. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 73. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Actor Jaime Lyn Bauer is 72. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 70. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 64. Actor Linda Fiorentino is 63. Actor Tom Amandes is 62. Actor-director Lonny Price is 62. Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 61. Actor Juliette Binoche is 57. Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 53. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 51. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 50. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 50. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly is 49. Actor Kerr Smith is 49. Actor Oscar Isaac is 42. Comedian Jordan Klepper (TV: "The Daily Show") is 42. Rapper Chingy is 41. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 41. Rock musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) is 40. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 36. Actor Brittany Snow is 35. Rapper Bow Wow is 34. Rapper YG is 31. Actor Luis Armand Garcia is 29. Actor Cierra Ramirez is 26.
Coronavirus dispersal plan announcedCOVID-19 vaccine doses continue to flow into Southeast Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday how the state will distribute the latest doses available. SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each receive 2,000 doses in the...
Missouri Supreme Court affirms judgment in wrongful death suitThe Supreme Court of Missouri affirmed the Scott County Circuit Court's judgment in a wrongful death suit Tuesday. John Henry Rhoden and Dorothy Jean Winfield were awarded $869,780.80 in damages Nov. 5, 2018, to be paid by Missouri Delta Medical...
Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flightsFor the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
Missouri bicentennial: A suffragette from Southeast MissouriThis is the eighth in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Cape Central's Kneezle places 3rd in national Fall Fortnite contestCape Girardeau Central High student Trevor Kneezle placed third nationally in Fall Fortnite, bringing home the first ever Esports trophy to CHS. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau School District, Kneezle entered the season with...
Nearly 500K Missourians have completed coronavirus vaccine regimen1More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the states residents have received at least...
I-55 to be reduced to one lane in Cape, Perry counties for bridge repairsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work on northbound I-55...
Cape city manager search draws dozens of applicants1A total of 50 applicants applied for the job of Cape Girardeau city manager by the Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday to the City Council. Current manager Scott Meyer plans to retire in June after 12 years on the job, the longest...
Jackson Aldermen revise zoning request, schedule hearingAfter tabling the matter two weeks ago, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to modify a residential rezoning request and scheduled a public hearing on the subject for early April. At issue is whether 10.85 acres of undeveloped land east...
Jackson aldermen eye proposal for retail development studyExpansion of retail and commercial business opportunities near a pair of Interstate 55 interchanges was the central discussion point at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night. At their meeting, the aldermen reviewed a proposal...
Cape city pothole patching underway after recent snowstorm4The white stuff on the ground is gone, and with the arrival of warmer weather, the Cape Girardeau Public Works crew is hard at work repairing the inevitable potholes left in the recent snowstorms wake. Public Works advises residents to report a...
Local News 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees18Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group2After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks. A release from Cape Girardeau...
SoutheastHEALTH doctor says this condition left untreated can be deadlyThe carotid arteries are blood vessel powerhouses that extend up through the neck, providing adequate blood to the brain. When these arteries become narrowed because of plaque buildup, there could be big trouble ahead. "When we're born, there is no...
Most read 2/27/21Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success6Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or...
Cape Co. seeking grant to digitize licenses from 19413Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved Cape County recorder of deeds Drew Blattner's request to apply for a $15,000 grant Thursday to help digitize marital records from 1941. According to Blattner, the records are important to people who were...
Man arrested for alleged gun thefts14POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A former employee of Rhino's Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops. John Franklin Quigley, 37, formally...
Chief deputy David James to retire after 38 years of service5Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired Friday after 38-years of service. "It's bittersweet," James said. "I've been doing it so long it's just kind of in my blood, and it's gonna be hard to just stop and...
Southeast Regents OK housing fee increases, approve new pilot program feesThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester. The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday The board will, among other business, consider several motions related to the proposed rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east...
One arrested following short chaseA suspect was arrested following a short pursuit with Cape Girardeau police officers Thursday night. According to officer Rich McCall, the suspect failed to yield to police who attempted to stop them for a traffic violation. Officers pursued the...
Most read 2/26/21One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating4Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...
Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City19Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia...
COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order46This story is updated. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from...
Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academyFox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage. But the academy wasn't alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were...
