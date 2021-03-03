Scott and Lisa Blank connect family history to River Campus redevelopment project
Scott Blank has a vivid childhood memory of the former St. Vincents College and Seminary property, now the home of Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus.
Id take a glove and play catch all by myself by bouncing a tennis ball off the old handball court, Blank said.
I did that for hours at a time while my dad worked at our familys convenience store at 400 Morgan Oak, he added.
Blank and his wife Lisa are Southeast alumni and have a big dream to redevelop the area around the River Campus an area long ago known as a German immigrant settlement that morphed into a bustling core of business activity by the mid-20th century.
There hasnt been a lot of activity down there in my time, and its fallen into a state of disrepair, said Scott, co-owner with Lisa of Bi-State Oil Co., which was purchased from his parents Robert and Gaye Blank in 2003.
Bi-State operates Southern Convenience stores two in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson.
The husband-and-wife endeavor known as Chief Property Development LLC will re-purpose two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets and will build a third structure to connect them, creating a centralized art complex for SEMO students studying ceramics, woodworking, metal sculpture, painting and 3-D printing.
Cape Girardeau City Council on Jan. 19 approved the issuance of $10 million in industrial revenue bonds for the project.
Scott and Lisas vision is becoming reality.
Phase 1, repurposing the 10,000-square-foot former Cape Restaurant Supply building at 340 S. Frederick St. and a nearby 5,000-square-foot structure, purchased by the Blanks in December 2018, is expected to be completed by June.
If all goes as planned, the university will move in during July in time for fall classes to begin in late August.
The larger building will house ceramics education; the smaller one will be devoted to painting.
Phase 2, projected to be finished by summer 2023, will construct a new connecting building running perpendicular to the existing structures, housing academic space plus metal and wood sculpture and 3-D printing education.
An in-between outdoor exhibit space will be created in the courtyard.
Southeast will have all the dirty arts in one venue, said Scott, a definition requiring some elaboration.
Dirty arts means hands-on art, as distinguished from performance art, explained Lisa.
When it comes to artistic inclination, Lisa is generally the more adept and knowledgeable of the pair.
A former chief financial officer at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and a one-time senior financial counselor of Southeasts Student Financial Services, Lisa is a pianist and, for a while before earning an undergraduate degree in advertising, studied interior design at SEMO.
Lisa recalled once buying tickets to the Nutcracker ballet.
After the performance began, Scott leaned over to his wife and said, When do they start talking?
Lisa replied patiently, They dont talk, Scott.
Spend some time with the Blanks and what is quickly revealed is the grateful appreciation the couple has for family a family which through multiple generations has shown its commitment to this general area of Cape.
My maternal grandfather, Clyde Foeste, the founder of Bi-State, ran a service station out of a house in the 300-block of Morgan Oak beginning in the late 1930s. Later, he had the opportunity to buy it and he did, running the business out of the main level and supporting his family who lived on the second floor, explained Scott, who noted his mother was reared in that house.
Behind the home was my grandfathers woodshop, and I remember watching him make, by hand, wooden boat paddles (and) I was in charge of cleaning up and keeping the fire going in the stove while he worked.
The property was later sold and demolished when the university was acquiring property for the River Campus.
Later, (Clyde) purchased a larger piece of property at 400 Morgan Oak to build a new location, he added, noting his great-grandfather, in the years before the store, farmed this parcel growing corn, potatoes and other produce to sell to support himself and his wife.
Scott recalled Clyde Foeste also owned and operated Southern Boat and Motor at 416 Morgan Oak.
My grandfather really loved working on boat motors and sporting goods equipment there, and I have really good memories, he explained.
The Blank family remodeled the building and leased it back to SEMO for band offices and storage.
Scott also remembers with fondness the inspiration of his late father, Bob.
While River Campus was under construction, Dad and I went to see the inside of the former seminary, remembered Scott.
We saw all the exposed beams and it started a dialogue between us of what our family might do in the future. He noted the familys decision to sell 400 Morgan Oak to SEMO led to the university using the property as a band practice field.
Scott also credits his parents with making the art expansion project financially viable.
Bob Blank died in 2012 after five years of complications stemming from a massive stroke suffered on Fathers Day 2007.
Until the stroke, Dad enjoyed his retirement on property the family owned in Gordonville, and it was his sanctuary, said the younger Blank.
Upon Bobs death, the 275-acre tract was inherited by Scott and his sister, Deena Ring, but the siblings agreed the upkeep of the property would be too overwhelming given their busy lives.
We sold 180 acres of it and the capital generated by the transaction allowed our vision to be more than a dream, that we could actually do this, said Scott.
Blank said he had a barn on the site dismantled and will be using the wood in the build-out of the River Campus expansion.
Our architects questioned this, but I was adamant, said Blank, adding, This will symbolically connect my fathers efforts and resources to the project.
The reclaimed wood will be cleaned and repurposed along one of the major walls in the ceramics building, Blank said.
My father taught me a lot of lifes lessons that Lisa and I are passing on to our three children, ages 9, 7 and 4. We call them Bobisms, he added.
Scott said he is grateful for the support of city council; Ken and Rhonda Stilson, theatre professors at River Campus; Southeast president Carlos Vargas and the Board of Regents; SEMO facilities management director Angela Meyer and the current and former university vice presidents for finance and administration, Brad Sheriff and Kathy Mangels, respectively.
Through our conversations, a continuing thread we heard and internalized was the (universitys) need for additional space and centralized space, Scott said.
Mangels, who retired from SEMO last year, was involved with the project at its very inception.
(Kathy) has come on board with us and will help us see this project to its completion, said Scott.
So, you see, this new project is emotional for us, the culmination of a longstanding passion and the subcontractors we hired had to understand this for us to work with them, explained Scott, pointing out in particular St. Louis-based Lawrence Group, whom the Blanks contracted with for architectural services.
Scott said Chief Property Development has a lease-purchase agreement with Southeast.
The Blanks will lease the complex to SEMO for 10 years, then Southeast will have the option to buy it.
Lisa and I have a desire to help our alma mater and the surrounding community grow, Scott said, noting the projects philosophy comes down to three words.
Retention: a desire for Southeast to be able to keep students.
Recruitment: a plan for SEMO to attract new students.
Exposure: a goal to reclaim a once-vital area of Cape Girardeau to benefit both the city and the university.
Maybe what were doing with the art expansion will inspire others to invest in redevelopment in this area, said Scott.
Lisa Blank has the last word.
We care about growth and tourism, and we are all-in: we love the university, and we love Cape Girardeau, she said.
-
Nearly 500K Missourians have completed coronavirus vaccine regimen1More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the states residents have received at least...
-
-
I-55 to be reduced to one lane in Cape, Perry counties for bridge repairsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work on northbound I-55...
-
Cape city manager search draws dozens of applicants1A total of 50 applicants applied for the job of Cape Girardeau city manager by the Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday to the City Council. Current manager Scott Meyer plans to retire in June after 12 years on the job, the longest...
-
Jackson Aldermen revise zoning request, schedule hearingAfter tabling the matter two weeks ago, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to modify a residential rezoning request and scheduled a public hearing on the subject for early April. At issue is whether 10.85 acres of undeveloped land east...
-
Jackson aldermen eye proposal for retail development studyExpansion of retail and commercial business opportunities near a pair of Interstate 55 interchanges was the central discussion point at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night. At their meeting, the aldermen reviewed a proposal...
-
Cape city pothole patching underway after recent snowstorm4The white stuff on the ground is gone, and with the arrival of warmer weather, the Cape Girardeau Public Works crew is hard at work repairing the inevitable potholes left in the recent snowstorms wake. Public Works advises residents to report a...
-
-
-
Local News 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees18Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
-
-
State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group2After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks. A release from Cape Girardeau...
-
SoutheastHEALTH doctor says this condition left untreated can be deadlyThe carotid arteries are blood vessel powerhouses that extend up through the neck, providing adequate blood to the brain. When these arteries become narrowed because of plaque buildup, there could be big trouble ahead. "When we're born, there is no...
-
-
Most read 2/27/21Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success6Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or...
-
Cape Co. seeking grant to digitize licenses from 19413Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved Cape County recorder of deeds Drew Blattner's request to apply for a $15,000 grant Thursday to help digitize marital records from 1941. According to Blattner, the records are important to people who were...
-
Man arrested for alleged gun thefts14POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A former employee of Rhino's Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops. John Franklin Quigley, 37, formally...
-
Chief deputy David James to retire after 38 years of service5Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired Friday after 38-years of service. "It's bittersweet," James said. "I've been doing it so long it's just kind of in my blood, and it's gonna be hard to just stop and...
-
Southeast Regents OK housing fee increases, approve new pilot program feesThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester. The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday The board will, among other business, consider several motions related to the proposed rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-1-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of Derrick Irwin for retirement from the city of Cape Girardeau. n Muddy River...
-
One arrested following short chaseA suspect was arrested following a short pursuit with Cape Girardeau police officers Thursday night. According to officer Rich McCall, the suspect failed to yield to police who attempted to stop them for a traffic violation. Officers pursued the...
-
Gunshots cause minor damage on North Fountain StreetGunshots caused minor property damage Thursday night in Cape Girardeau. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 500 block of North Fountain Street to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 25 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Local News 2/26/21Urban deer hunting ordinance varies from 2013 proposal10An ordinance allowing an urban deer hunt in Cape Girardeau deals with the same issue voters rejected in 2013, but the current measure differs from its predecessor in significant ways. The City Council approved the measure by a 4-1 vote, but,...
-
Most read 2/26/21One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating4Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...
-
Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City18Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia...
-
COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order46This story is updated. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from...
-
Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academyFox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage. But the academy wasn't alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were...
-
-
Most read 2/23/21Tractor Supply Co. buys Orscheln Farm and Home7Tractor Supply Co. has agreed to purchase Moberly, Missouri-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Orscheln operates 167 stores in 11 states. Purchase price is $297 million. Barry Orscheln, chief executive officer and chairman of Orscheln, said the family...