Living well
Blake Hickman
Blake Hickman Construction
Marvel Enthusiast, eight-year business owner, political campaigner
What do you do to stay at the
top of your game?
I try to complete a lot of research. I read, watch relevant industry material, and try to bring new ideas to our area before anyone else is doing it.
Recently we completed a metallic epoxy flooring for a client. I made a post on social media, and immediately started receiving inquiries for the same thing.
I grew up having to buy my own shoes and clothes since I was 14 years old. At the time I hated my parents doing this because none of my friends had to do the same. Now, I thank them because it taught me the skills and grit needed to succeed in owning my business.
We love helping people with what they love most. Their homes. Weve seen excellent growth in our commercial work over the last year. We pride ourselves on being creative.
I draw inspiration from the east and west coasts. If they are doing something, I try to be the first to do it in our area. The way I try to stay at the top of my game is by being real, raw, and genuine. Building peoples dreams and goals is like a giant spider web. To be a part of that is rewarding.
Jake Fish
Team Fish-Realty Executives
Marine veteran, world traveler, commercial Realtor, Dad
What does if you cant tone it, tan it mean?
(Following laughter)
My wife and I recently took a trip out of the country. During quarantine I may have put on a couple pounds. Knowing we would be in a beach location and likely taking pictures I asked her what we should do?
Her response: If you cant tone it, tan it.
What are things you like to do to stay at the top of your game?
I like to practice intermittent fasting. I create small windows of time daily where I can eat. Its done wonders for my concentration and focus throughout the day. I enjoy working out and find if I dont do this I am not as polished at handling situations that come up. I like to turn on the stair climber and zone out. Glutton for punishment? I dont know. Sometimes lifting weights, boxing, or jumping in the pool, I feel I make better decisions after getting this energy out. I am better at helping my real estate and commercial clients when working out regularly. This translates to how I treat everyone my wife, my family, etc.
I also enjoy following other people who are high performers and modeling their daily routines and practices. My supplement regimen and diet has been a journey. I avoid sugar. I avoid almost all carbs. Lots of veggies. Lots of fruit. Lots of meat. I cook for my family almost every single evening. I cook all the meals in our home.
Travel is important. I was born in St. Louis and moved to Cape when I was about 5 years old. I love Southeast Missouri. It is the best place to live in my book. That being said, travel is important. Learning and experiencing other cultures is vitally important.
I am a commercial Realtor, and therefore undoubtedly situations will come up where my customers become stressed (referring to when hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the line). Staying at the top of my game is something I am intentional about in helping others in high stress situations. Time is limited so I make sure to protect it.
Melissa Stickel
180 Fitness + Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri
Ph.D.*, entrepreneur, coffee lover,
Boss Lady
What do you do to stay at the top of your game and perform at a high level?
I like to be tired (physically) at the end of the day. I can be guilty of not doing enough self-care. I am always trying to find my next project. I get a lot from DIY (Do It Yourself) projects at my home. I enjoy woodworking and working on stuff either at the gym, work or home.
I dont have many vices in life. I dont watch a lot of TV or the news. Coffee and my mustang are probably my only vices in life. I like to drink coffee all day every day. Because I could be guilty of being called a workaholic I like to spend the time I do have outside of work doing what I love. It keeps me sharp.
I like to read, enjoy a hot bath, or go cruising in my mustang. Riding around in my play car with the top down brings me joy. It says, 'Boss Lady' on the side of it.
When I need to check out I will. In fact, this weekend Ill likely be checking out and going to a cabin to finish my dissertation (Melissa is a few pages away from receiving her Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration).
What helps me stay at the top of my game is the joy I receive seeing other people succeed and grow. Especially if I had any part of it.
Laura Ritter
Ritter Real Estate + Preferred Property Management
Lifetime learner, listen first, Mom, smile without ceasing
What advice would you share with people for staying at the time of their game?
I believe you should not be afraid to change. Change brings about growth. Education is key. Anything I have ever read, every seminar, webinar, I have learned at least one thing to apply. Listen to others. I love working as a team to hear others suggestions and thoughts. We all have different backgrounds, ages, etc. So soak that in and learn. Dont get comfortable! That can potentially stop you from maximizing yourself and your own achievements, goals and dreams.
Spend time with like-minded individuals. Start your day with the right mindset. Some mornings while I am getting ready to leave my home, I have motivation programs playing in the background. Walk out that door ready to take on the world.
My children are grown now, but I made them my first priority when they lived at home. I would like to think that played some part in who they are today and their growth.
Have negativity around? Get away from it. Dont let that stump your growth, your potential! Dont be afraid of failure. It happens, learn from it. Lessons are made all throughout life. If you dont practice being a lifetime learner, you arent going to grow and yearn for more. Get in the habit of putting responsibilities first. Get a notebook and write your goals in it. I started my journal on Jan. 1 with the title: Day One or One Day. Those were powerful words to me. Review your goals daily. Dont change the goal, change what you need to get there on the date you set!
Get involved in your church and community. Keep up with the latest trends so you do not get left behind. Dont forget self-care, you may struggle with work/home balance, but you will get there especially when you become accustomed to taking care of responsibilities first.
Learn to be a leader and also learn where to delegate. Do not worry about anyone elses opinion of you. Often this is a form of jealousy. Keep moving right along. Dont be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. That took me a little while and now comes easier, but you must take that first step.
Keri Vandeven
Scooters Coffee
Family, Mom, coffee expert, intentional sleep
Can you share what helps you continue to perform at a high level?
I always keep my family first. In life the order of importance for me is God, my husband, kids, then work. I have found if you do this, your life will be full. I try to make sure to take care of my body by walking in the mornings, drinking plenty of water during the day, and including veggies and fruits in what I eat.
For personal development I listen to podcasts, read, and make time to dream. I have a strong faith and prayer life. Managing my business when things come up, I try not to react too fast. I dont let stuff linger, but I dont react too quickly when making decisions.
Find the silver lining and consciously choose to see the positive. Be intentional about taking breaks (once a week Keri makes time to spend with her husband, Bart. Every quarter they take a trip to unplug for two to three days).
I am intentional about sleep. Being well rested is vital for performance. Staying hydrated is important. I use time chunking to complete tasks. Having blocks of time where I focus on specific tasks allows me to accomplish more. I do not look at my phone during these times, and strictly focus that hour or amount of time needed on completing my tasks.
My advice for others is look at where you want to go. I am proactive with my team, positive or negative. If we receive praise from a customer, I immediately share this with the worker who did a good job. The same goes for negative feedback. Communication is key and makes the whole team better.
Performing at a high level requires enjoying where you are at. It is a choice. Choose to enjoy where you are currently at while working toward where you want to be. Learn as much as you can along the way.
-
Daily average of vaccine doses administered falls slightly3As more vaccine doses have become available federally, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri has somewhat slowed. According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the average number of vaccine doses given per day in the past...
-
Jackson School Board candidates address COVID, community growthFour candidates two incumbents and two challengers are vying for a pair of three-year terms on the Jackson School Board in the district's April 6 board election. Current board members Kelly Waller and Sheila King are being challenged for their...
-
2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
-
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring2As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
-
-
-
Teachers, school administrators line up for vaccineTeachers, school staff and other people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine received their first dose Friday at Cape Girardeau Central High School during a clinic organized by the school district and local pharmacies. Persons employed in critical...
-
Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...
-
River rising, floodgates closing on Cape RiverfrontExcessive rainfall along the mid and upper Mississippi River basin coupled with recent snow and ice melt upstream has led to minor flood conditions in the Cape Girardeau area. A week ago the river gauge at Cape Girardeau was at 26 feet. But starting...
-
Bishop lifts dispensation for area CatholicsEdward M. Rice, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, issued a pastoral letter dated Friday regarding worship attendance in diocesan churches. "The Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Holy Mass on Sundays and...
-
Local BBB office says don't post vaccination cards on social media2Whitney Quick speaks of a disturbing trend, particularly on Facebook, of people posting photos of their vaccination cards in their news feeds. "Everyone is doing it, unfortunately," said Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau of...
-
Two Cape County Sheriff's officers receive CIT awardsTwo officers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office received awards from state and regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Councils. Sgt. Ed Curtis was named officer of the year by the Missouri CIT Council, and deputy Arman Clark was named...
-
Oak Ridge schools name SEMO alumnus as new superintendentBethany Deal will succeed Adrian Eftink on July 1 as superintendent of the Oak Ridge R-VI schools, the district has announced. Eftink, who has served in administrative roles for nearly 20 years at Oak Ridge, is departing to become superintendent of...
-
Cape Girardeau man appointed to MU Board of Curators1Gov. Mike Parsons announced the appointment of Keith Holloway to the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Friday. Holloway, of Cape Girardeau will have his appointment to the board's Eighth District slot submitted Monday to the Missouri...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/22/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 18 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 15 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
Cape Girardeau police vehicle struck during chaseA suspect who struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from Cape Girardeau police officers was arrested Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to arrest the suspect -- who was wanted on a felony assault warrant -- at...
-
-
Vaccine clinic to target teachers, school staff1Several pharmacies are jointly sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday targeted at area teachers and school staff. Broadway and Park Pharmacies are joining with John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau and Jones Drug Store in Jackson for a mass...
-
Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments24SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk...
-
Gov. Parson announces timeline for phases 2, 3Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the next segment of the state's vaccination plan, Phase 2, will begin March 29. Phase 3, he said, will begin April 9. Phase 2 involves people in several employment and demographic categories -- chemical sector,...
-
Cape Girardeau's Seabaugh announces independent run at U.S. Senate seat17Rick Seabaugh, who was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, addressed his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate to club members at Delmonico's in Jackson. Seabaugh -- owner of Catalina Custom Homes,...
-
Smith, Hawley back bill simplifying concealed-carry renewal16Prompted by a complaint lodged last year by an active-duty service member from southern Missouri, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) and the state's junior U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, have this week reintroduced a bill in their respective chambers...
-
New building spaces in the works for Catholic entities1Two Catholic entities are creating new spaces in Cape Girardeau. The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry, part of St. Mary's Cathedral and Old St. Vincent's Church, is raising funds for a new building to serve their mission in Cape Girardeau...
-
-
NWS issues flood warning for Cape, Perry, Scott countiesThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a flood warning for the Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties in Missouri beginning at 12:17 p.m. Thursday through 8:13 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The Mississippi River's stage was...
-
Most read 3/18/21Smith says $1.9 trillion spending bill a blue state bailout55Hours following the House vote that sent a $1.9 trillion spending bill to President Joe Biden's desk, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith was primed to issue his opposition on what he called the "wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons." "First...
-
Most read 3/17/21Local attorney, sports broadcaster, dies at 653Cape Girardeau attorney and longtime high school sports radio announcer Kevin Phillips died Saturday at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was 65 years old. His cause of death was not disclosed. A Cape Girardeau native, Phillips graduated from...
-
Most read 3/17/21Ambulance involved in Tuesday morning accidentAn ambulance was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Cape County Private Ambulance vehicle...
-
Most read 3/16/21Cape County records coronavirus death, its 133rd37Cape Girardeau County health officials hadnt reported a COVID-19-related death in weeks until Monday. An update from the countys Public Health Center noted the countys 133 coronavirus death. No demographic information was available. New virus...
-
Most read 3/15/21Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kit3Ashley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly. "I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and...
-
Most read 3/15/21'American Pickers' returning to Missouri"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May. Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which...
-
Most read 3/6/21Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon13MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....