Deer ordinance differences
It has come to my attention that a group of citizens are forming a petitioners committee to begin the referendum process to overturn the recently passed urban deer hunting ordinance. That is well within their right if they disagree with the intent of the ordinance. As these petitions begin to circulate within our city, as mayor, I think it's appropriate that our citizens know the true facts about the differences in the deer hunting resolution passed in 2012 and the one just recently passed.
The 2021 ordinance expires on Dec. 31, 2021, so the managed deer hunt is a one-time event to see its effectiveness. It will be evaluated by the city council in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Conservation. The 2012 ordinance had no end date.
The 2021 ordinance allows a managed hunt only on five designated city properties. The 2012 ordinance would allow hunting on any property in the city of three acres or more and adjacent parcels could be combined to form the three acres (all with written permission of property owners and notification to adjacent property owners).
Both of these are overwhelming differences. The 2012 ordinance would allow target shooting with archery equipment within the city. Our new ordinance bans target practice for public safety reasons.
The new ordinance requires all hunters attend a designated City of Cape hunter orientation class on the rules of the hunt and Missouri Dept of Conservation rules. This, too, was not a requirement of the original ordinance.
I would encourage each of you to educate yourself on the deer overpopulation issue and why Missouri has more than 100 managed urban deer hunts. Do not randomly sign a petition without knowing all of the facts. Info on the all of the differences between the 2012 and 2021 resolutions can be found at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/managed_deer_hunt_fall_2021.
BOB FOX, mayor, Cape Girardeau
