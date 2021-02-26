Kara Roberts is crowned Miss Missouri for America 2020

Press Release: Kara Roberts crowned Miss Missouri for America 2020

Kara Roberts was crowned Miss Missouri for America on September 20, 2020. Kara is a resident of Rolla, Missouri and will now go on to compete March 19-27, 2021 for the Miss for America 2021 National Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pageant will be hosted at the Westgate Resort and Casino in conjunction with the Mrs America Pageant.

The Miss for America pageant publicly recognizes accomplished, driven and beautiful women who have obtained personal, professional and community achievements.

To learn more you can vist www.mrsamerica.com

Social Media:

Instagram @karacroberts

@missforamericapresents