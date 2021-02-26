New behavioral health hospital a big win for patients, region

-
Column (2/26/21)Don't overlook minimum wage's negative effectsIn his autobiography, "Up From the Projects," the late economist Walter Williams explained his move away from the belief that minimum wages help the poor. His change of heart on the topic began when one of his UCLA professors asked him whether he...
Editorial (2/24/21)Volunteers have played helpful role in vaccination processThere have been many moving parts as medical partners, state and local public health officials work to get Missourians vaccinated. But some of the unsung heroes have been volunteers. The Southeast Missourian recently reported that local efforts have...
Column (2/24/21)Cuomo is everything the press accused DeSantis of beingThroughout the pandemic, the press has been excoriatingly harsh on a governor who was slow to act, unnecessarily endangered the lives of the elderly, alienated experts and cooked the numbers. It just thought the governor in question was Florida's...
Column (2/24/21)'Return to normalcy' isn't really what Biden's base wantsJoe Biden ran for president on a "return to normalcy." His challenge is that there are three competing definitions of normalcy for him to contend with. Biden didn't actually use the slogan "return to normalcy." But as numerous political observers...
Column (2/23/21)OPINION: 'If you have nothing nice to say' about Rush, say nothingMommas are still the best teachers most of us have ever had, and the lessons they taught us back in the day probably remain some of the best advice we ever received. Let's take a look at this one in light of the sad passing of radio icon Rush...
Editorial (2/22/21)Editorial: Community rallies during winter weatherSoutheast Missouri turned into a winter wonderland as Old Man Winter swept through the region last week. Although it was beautiful to watch snowflakes drift to the ground from inside a warm home, the rapid snowfall made it problematic for those...
Column (2/22/21)Washington, D.C., shouldn't be an armed campWashington, D.C., is not, counter to what you might think, a war zone. The city isnt divided down the middle between the forces of the United States government on one hand and secessionist rebels on the other. Insurgents arent mortaring Reagan...
Column (2/20/21)OPINION: Rush Limbaugh lived with enthusiasm and eternal hopeThe guitar riff from "My City Was Gone" by The Pretenders will forever hold a special memory for me -- not because of the band or song, but because for many years this anthem kicked off The Rush Limbaugh Show. This week we lost the conservative...
Column (2/20/21)Emblems of the GOP's dysfunctionThe Republican Party is broken. If Mitch McConnell were just another Republican senator, I'd say he was the eighth bravest. The seven bravest are the ones who voted to convict Donald Trump. For weeks I've been saying that if you honestly believe the...
Column (2/19/21)OPINION: My unusual connection with Rush LimbaughIn 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
Column (2/19/21)OPINION: Rush Limbaugh: A Loving Brother and 'a Friend to Countless Americans'I am uniquely blessed to be Rush Limbaugh's brother in ways too numerous to count, and I am blessed to be in the special position of witnessing firsthand the outpouring of love and prayers from his, family, friends and fans. His wife, Kathryn, has...
Editorial (2/19/21)Editorial: Central Jr. ROTC students win cybersecurity competitionSeven students from Cape Girardeau Central High School recently won the Cyberpatriot XIII Challenge. The students, all members of the school's Air Force Junior ROTC "Flying Tigers" unit, won the All-Service Division of the cybersecurity competition...
Editorial (2/17/21)Wernsman reappointed as Cape County health officerJane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was recently reappointed as the county's health officer. Wernsman took over for Charlotte Craig in 2012 when the former director retired. She has provided a steady hand of...
Editorial (2/16/21)Editorial: SEMO Food Bank doubled food distributions in 2020The Southeast Missouri Food Bank rallied quickly to meet the rising need of those facing food insecurity due to the pandemic. During a time when most of us were limiting the places we went and people we came into contact with, the food bank stepped...
Letter (2/13/21)A great vaccination experienceVisible and measurable -- my two favorite words. Both of these words were experienced this morning. Fran and I witnessed firsthand why Cape Girardeau County was initially the No. 1 county in the state in COVID vaccinations and continues to rank high...
Editorial (2/12/21)Editorial: Celebrating Valentine's Day with the ones we loveOn Sunday we'll celebrate Valentine's Day, a day many set aside to show their love to a significant other. We've pointed out in this space many times that this holiday is centered on marriage. In response to a decree by Emperor Claudius II that...
Editorial (2/10/21)Editorial: Central, SEMO basketball star Pat Colon recognized by Missouri Sports Hall of FameCapping off an impressive high school and college basketball career at Cape Central and Southeast Missouri State University, Pat Colon was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The first woman to have her number retired by SEMO,...
Editorial (2/8/21)Editorial: Shot in the arm for our communityLast week, the State of Missouri added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to its online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers showed Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Of Missouri's 114 counties, Cape Girardeau County...
Editorial (2/3/21)Jackson student nationally recognized for science projectElijah Jones, a senior at Jackson High School, recently made news as one of 300 students to be selected by the Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, a prestigious science and math competition designed for high school...
New behavioral health hospital a big win for patients, region
Leadership for Cape Girardeau's behavioral health hospital, joined by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and 100 community members, gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the opening of the new $33-million facility.
The 102-bed Southeast Behavioral Hospital is expected to admit its first patients the week of March 8.
Gov. Mike Parson, a county sheriff before becoming a lawmaker and later governor, spoke at the event of how this will make a difference in people's lives. Along with individuals and families, it should help law enforcement who are oftentimes put in the middle of mental health issues.
The hospital, a joint venture between SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services, will eventually employ 180 individuals, including clinicians, therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, administrative staff, environmental services personnel and dietary professionals.
The mental health numbers are astounding. SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman cited a 212% increase from 2017 to 2018 of Missouri Medicaid patients seeking assistance for mental health issues. But mental health issues are not limited to the poor, and the issues can be wide ranging. This facility will treat adolescents and adults on an in-patient basis and will serve not only those in Cape Girardeau and Jackson but across the region.
Congratulations to all those involved in bringing this facility to fruition. A special congratulations to SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman, whose leadership kept the project moving to where we are today. We believe this facility will make a significant difference in the lives of many.
