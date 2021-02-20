Prayer 2-21-21

More to explore
Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound TattooFire crews responded to a report of a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Baker Norman, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to reports of visible smoke and fire near the...
How SoutheastHEALTH recruited a top thoracic surgeonWhen she was growing up as a child in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lynne Skaryak, MD, recognized two things quite clearly. "I always thought I'd be a surgeon one day," she recalls with a smile. "And I was always around horses and told myself I would...
LifeHouse-Cape project announced by Catholic CharitiesDowntown Cape Girardeau is the site chosen for a residential transitional housing program for homeless pregnant women, according to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. The organization is basing the $4 million facility off...
Area lawmaker files legislation to establish 'Rush Limbaugh Day' in Missouri3A Southeast Missouri legislator filed legislation Friday in the Missouri House of Representatives to honor conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh. The Cape Girardeau native died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after complications due to...
State nearing 1 million vaccine doses administeredMissouri is closing in on its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered. According to state data, as of this week, vaccinators across the state had given 940,000 vaccine doses. Those doses have gone to 667,000 people, about 11% of the state's...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/21/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 18 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Ste. Genevieve woman sentenced to 16 months on wire fraud chargesA Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison Thursday on wire fraud charges. Kala M. Childress, 27, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp to 16 months in prison on each of four counts of wire fraud....
10 horses killed in fire at Fox Run Riding Academy, estimated $500K in damages2Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire Thursday night at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday the sheriffs office received an emergency call of a...
Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital8A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial...
Most read 2/19/21My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh10In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
Absentee voting to start for April electionsAbsentee voting begins Tuesday, six weeks before election day, in Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the Show Me State has gone back to the usual rules for voting absentee. "The at-risk provision for coronavirus, passed as...
Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal4A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property. The 10.85-acre tract between Watson...
Winter storms bring significant amounts of snow, below-freezing temperatures to Southeast MissouriTwo large winter storms brought single-digit temperatures, wind chills double digits in the negatives and a significant amount of snow to the Southeast Missouri region this week. According to the National Weather Service, Monday's storm dumped...
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Thursday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies18Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh,...
Widow tells audience about Rush Limbaugh's death18Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of radio legend and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, made the following six-minute statement on Limbaugh's radio program just after 11 a.m. CST today, following the broadcaster's death at the age of 70: Hello, everyone. I...
Ameren Missouri extends energy conservation request through Friday2Ameren Missouri has extended its request for customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Friday. On Tuesday, Ameren Missouri requested its customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Thursday, but with more snow likely,...
Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges5A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the...
Jackson chamber postpones breakfastThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's February membership breakfast, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because of marginal road conditions and has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Jackson Civic Center. Seating...
Fish fries switch to carryout this yearUpcoming local fish fries are planning to be served this year as carryout only. While in years past, a typical fish fry often was held in a large room with people eating Fridays during Lent with an option for takeout, this year, the ongoing pandemic...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 8 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Wednesday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
Local News 2/17/21SFMC exec seeks spot on county health board7Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMCs vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and...
Most read 2/16/21Bonded over their love of teeth: Trevor and Ashley Blattner both have dental practices in Cape6When you first meet someone, many people say a smile is the first thing that's noticed. For Cape Girardeau dentists Drs. Trevor and Ashley Blattner, it was teeth, more specifically. When asked whether they noticed each other's teeth right off the...
Heavy Snow Blankets Southeast Missouri MondayA winter storm warning issued for Southeast Missouri on Monday, Feb, 15, 2021, called for a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches of snow, and wind chills ranging from zero to minus 15 degrees. Roads were covered in snow, which complicated travel.
Most read 2/13/21MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri4Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill69Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...