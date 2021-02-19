Editorial: Central Jr. ROTC students win cybersecurity competition

-
Column (2/19/21)My unusual connection with Rush LimbaughIn 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
Column (2/19/21)Never let a good manufactured crisis go to wasteA seemingly effective way for politicians to justify our need for their services is to fabricate or exaggerate a problem, promise to fix said problem with a new program or lots of spending and then claim victory in the form of public acclaim and...
Column (2/18/21)School choice is a winning issue for all Missourians to pursue the American dreamThe principles of liberty and the blessings of freedom empower everyone. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, I served to preserve and protect those values. As an entrepreneur and business owner, it was the empowerment of the customer through...
Column (2/18/21)Unlikely lessons from Super Bowl ad"We found a baby girl for your adoption, but there are some things you will need to know. She's in Siberia, and she was born with a rare condition. Her legs will need to be amputated. I know this is difficult to hear. Her life, it won't be easy."...
Editorial (2/17/21)Wernsman reappointed as Cape County health officerJane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was recently reappointed as the county's health officer. Wernsman took over for Charlotte Craig in 2012 when the former director retired. She has provided a steady hand of...
Biden is too timid on school reopeningIt's an old political trick to make an easily achievable goal sound vauntingly ambitious in order to brag about it when it's inevitably met. It takes another level of chutzpah, though, to set out as a target something that has already happened. The...
Opt out of Social Security for racial equityA recent Reuters headline read, "Yellen, Rice tout economics as key to fixing American inequality." According to Susan Rice, President Joe Biden's new domestic policy adviser, "The evidence is clear, investing in equity is good for economic...
Editorial (2/16/21)Editorial: SEMO Food Bank doubled food distributions in 2020The Southeast Missouri Food Bank rallied quickly to meet the rising need of those facing food insecurity due to the pandemic. During a time when most of us were limiting the places we went and people we came into contact with, the food bank stepped...
Column (2/13/21)Winter storm and a Rogers Hornsby quote"People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring." -- Rogers Hornsby, Major League Baseball Hall of Fame infielder The words of Rogers Hornsby rang true this week during...
Letter (2/13/21)A great vaccination experienceVisible and measurable -- my two favorite words. Both of these words were experienced this morning. Fran and I witnessed firsthand why Cape Girardeau County was initially the No. 1 county in the state in COVID vaccinations and continues to rank high...
Column (2/13/21)The world goes on while America sleepsThe Democratically controlled Senate spends thousands of collective hours conducting an impeachment trial against a president who is no longer president. The acquittal is predetermined, as in the first impeachment effort a year ago -- and known to...
Editorial (2/12/21)Editorial: Celebrating Valentine's Day with the ones we loveOn Sunday we'll celebrate Valentine's Day, a day many set aside to show their love to a significant other. We've pointed out in this space many times that this holiday is centered on marriage. In response to a decree by Emperor Claudius II that...
Editorial (2/10/21)Editorial: Central, SEMO basketball star Pat Colon recognized by Missouri Sports Hall of FameCapping off an impressive high school and college basketball career at Cape Central and Southeast Missouri State University, Pat Colon was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The first woman to have her number retired by SEMO,...
Editorial (2/8/21)Editorial: Shot in the arm for our communityLast week, the State of Missouri added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to its online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers showed Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Of Missouri's 114 counties, Cape Girardeau County...
Editorial (2/3/21)Jackson student nationally recognized for science projectElijah Jones, a senior at Jackson High School, recently made news as one of 300 students to be selected by the Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, a prestigious science and math competition designed for high school...
Editorial (2/1/21)Uptown Jackson hires new executive directorJackson native Janna Clifton has been named the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization. Clifton, who replaces recently retired Steve Turner, is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and has retail...
Editorial (1/29/21)River Campus continues to set the stageSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus has weathered the pandemic by continuing to safely host patrons and performers both virtually and in-person over the last year, providing a much-needed respite from the stresses of COVID-19. For...
Editorial (1/27/21)Thankful for our nation's farmersAmerican farmers are the most productive in the world, and some of the most productive in the group are right here in Missouri. Jerry Cox and his son, Matthew, are third- and fourth-generation farmers who work 1,500 acres of soybean and corn ground...
Letter (1/23/21)Community supports Salvation ArmyThe year 2020 was full of uncertainty and need. Throughout the year the Salvation Army has been able to continue to operate and help the community. During the pandemic, we have had to change the way that we operate but have never had to close. While...
Editorial: Central Jr. ROTC students win cybersecurity competition
Seven students from Cape Girardeau Central High School recently won the Cyberpatriot XIII Challenge.
The students, all members of the school's Air Force Junior ROTC "Flying Tigers" unit, won the All-Service Division of the cybersecurity competition -- the second such win in school history.
Nick Hodges, commander and logistics officer of the Flying Tigers, told the Southeast Missourian the competition presents an operating system to participants who are challenged to find vulnerabilities and make the computers more secure.
Central Jr. ROTC advisor and retired Air Force Col. Michael L. Goodin said there are 6 million unfilled jobs in cybersecurity that are well paid positions, some with starting salaries as high as $80,000 per year.
We've long admired the Jr. ROTC program at Central High, and watching these students excel in cybersecurity endeavors is equally impressive. They're using their high school tenure to gain tremendous experience and build a resume for the future. No doubt if they choose to pursue careers in cybersecurity, this experience will have been of tremendous value.
