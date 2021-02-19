Prayer 2-19-21

More to explore
-
-
Absentee voting to start for April electionsAbsentee voting begins Tuesday, six weeks before election day, in Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the Show Me State has gone back to the usual rules for voting absentee. "The at-risk provision for coronavirus, passed as...
-
Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital1A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial...
-
Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal1A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property. The 10.85-acre tract between Watson...
-
-
Winter storms bring significant amounts of snow, below-freezing temperatures to Southeast MissouriTwo large winter storms brought single-digit temperatures, wind chills double digits in the negatives and a significant amount of snow to the Southeast Missouri region this week. According to the National Weather Service, Monday's storm dumped...
-
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Thursday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
-
Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies17Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh,...
-
Widow tells audience about Rush Limbaugh's death18Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of radio legend and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, made the following six-minute statement on Limbaugh's radio program just after 11 a.m. CST today, following the broadcaster's death at the age of 70: Hello, everyone. I...
-
Ameren Missouri extends energy conservation request through Friday2Ameren Missouri has extended its request for customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Friday. On Tuesday, Ameren Missouri requested its customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Thursday, but with more snow likely,...
-
Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges5A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the...
-
Jackson chamber postpones breakfastThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's February membership breakfast, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because of marginal road conditions and has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Jackson Civic Center. Seating...
-
Fish fries switch to carryout this yearUpcoming local fish fries are planning to be served this year as carryout only. While in years past, a typical fish fry often was held in a large room with people eating Fridays during Lent with an option for takeout, this year, the ongoing pandemic...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 8 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Wednesday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
-
SFMC exec seeks spot on county health board7Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMCs vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and...
-
Southeast Missourian print editions to be delivered by U.S. Post on Thursday and Saturday10Because of heavy snow and extreme temperatures, the Southeast Missourian will be delivered via U.S. mail Thursday and Saturday this week, said Mark Kneer, circulation director for the newspaper. It was brutal trying to deliver the newspapers on...
-
Energy companies recommend conservation of electricity, natural gas; rolling blackouts not expected9Ameren Missouri is requesting customers to be more conservative when using electricity and natural gas through Thursday because of harsh winter weather, however, rolling blackouts similar to those that occurred in western and southwestern Missouri...
-
More wintry weather expected Wednesday into ThursdayAfter Winter Storm Uri dropped more than half a foot of snow on Southeast Missouri earlier this week, another round maybe two of wintry weather could add up to 3 more inches Wednesday into Thursday. All Missouri counties in the region will be...
-
Supermarket workers singled out for praise by Cape's mayor1People who labor in supermarkets and grocery stores may not come immediately to mind when one thinks of front-line workers during COVID-19. But Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox thinks those who stock shelves, cut meat, display produce and work cash...
-
Broadway in Cape designated a 'great street' by urban planners4The American Planning AssociationMissouri Chapter announced Tuesday the designation of an eight-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from Pacific Street to the Mississippi River, as a great street in its 2021 Best Places in Missouri...
-
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Tuesday and throughout the week in Southeast Missouri because of winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State Universitys campuses in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston,...
-
Cape PD operating as usual despite hazardous conditions1The Cape Girardeau Police Department will conduct business as usual despite potentially hazardous road conditions and below-freezing temperatures. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the department remains open and fully operational, even when...
-
Local News 2/16/21Due to extreme cold, Tuesday Southeast Missourian print edition to be delivered in daylight9Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer has encouraged carriers to wait on delivering the print newspaper until after daylight today. With temperatures expected to be below zero, we didnt want anyone to slip off the road and be...
-
Local News 2/16/21Black History Month: '80s a significant decade for African Americans at SEMO7The first Black member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, the Rev. Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. was appointed in 1987. The longtime St. Louis clergyman died in 2018 at the age of 91. According to Southeast's Office of...
-
Most read 2/16/21Bonded over their love of teeth: Trevor and Ashley Blattner both have dental practices in Cape6When you first meet someone, many people say a smile is the first thing that's noticed. For Cape Girardeau dentists Drs. Trevor and Ashley Blattner, it was teeth, more specifically. When asked whether they noticed each other's teeth right off the...
-
-
-
Heavy Snow Blankets Southeast Missouri MondayA winter storm warning issued for Southeast Missouri on Monday, Feb, 15, 2021, called for a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches of snow, and wind chills ranging from zero to minus 15 degrees. Roads were covered in snow, which complicated travel.
-
-
Most read 2/13/21MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...
-
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri4Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
-
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill69Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
-
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...
-
Most read 2/11/21Klein seeks two-year term of Cape County public health board23Cassidy Klein is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is studying entrepreneurship. Klein, a 2020 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School, seeks a two-year term on the PHC Board until 2023. While at Saxony, she earned 18 hours...