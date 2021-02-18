Pain Relief with an Integrated Team Approach

Is it better to have one opinion or multiple opinions on how to best relieve pain? Traditionally medical clinics have relied on a single practitioner making decisions about the best approach to eliminate pain.

A clinic using multiple practitioners from different backgrounds to make decisions about the best treatments to not only eliminate pain but to return the patient back to the activities they love in life would be beneficial.

PC Medical Centers in Cape Girardeau has an integrated approach to help patients return to the life they are missing out on because of pain.

An integrated approach means multiple different practitioners from different backgrounds discuss the patients pain, the potential treatment options, and create a plan together in order to reach the best outcome possible.

Typical conditions treated by this approach are: Knee Pain, Back Pain, Shoulder Pain, Sciatica, Plantar Fasciitis, Hip Pain, Neck Pain, Peripheral Neuropathy, and Headaches.

Integrated clinics typically offer platelet-rich plasma (PRP) joint injections; regenerative medicine joint injections, trigger point injections, physical therapy, chiropractic care, and laser pain relief.

Led by practice founder Gregory Pursley D.C., with the addition of chiropractic neurologist Aaron Andrews D.C and Registered Nurse Carrera Williams APRN, PC Medical Centers has expanded to include all of the above services and more.

PC Medical Centers is the only medically integrated clinic between St. Louis and Memphis. Call or schedule your visit to find out how we can help you feel better.

Call 573-335-9188 to schedule your free consultation with PC Medical Centers.