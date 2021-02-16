Going Downhill Cape Girardeau MO

More to explore
SFMC exec seeks spot on county health board7Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMCs vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and...
Southeast Missourian print editions to be delivered by U.S. Post on Thursday and Saturday6Because of heavy snow and extreme temperatures, the Southeast Missourian will be delivered via U.S. mail Thursday and Saturday this week, said Mark Kneer, circulation director for the newspaper. It was brutal trying to deliver the newspapers on...
Energy companies recommend conservation of electricity, natural gas; rolling blackouts not expectedAmeren Missouri is requesting customers to be more conservative when using electricity and natural gas through Thursday because of harsh winter weather, however, rolling blackouts similar to those that occurred in western and southwestern Missouri...
More wintry weather expected Wednesday into ThursdayAfter Winter Storm Uri dropped more than half a foot of snow on Southeast Missouri earlier this week, another round maybe two of wintry weather could add up to 3 more inches Wednesday into Thursday. All Missouri counties in the region will be...
Supermarket workers singled out for praise by Cape's mayor1People who labor in supermarkets and grocery stores may not come immediately to mind when one thinks of front-line workers during COVID-19. But Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox thinks those who stock shelves, cut meat, display produce and work cash...
Broadway in Cape designated a 'great street' by urban planners3The American Planning AssociationMissouri Chapter announced Tuesday the designation of an eight-block section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from Pacific Street to the Mississippi River, as a great street in its 2021 Best Places in Missouri...
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Tuesday and throughout the week in Southeast Missouri because of winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State Universitys campuses in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston,...
Cape PD operating as usual despite hazardous conditionsThe Cape Girardeau Police Department will conduct business as usual despite potentially hazardous road conditions and below-freezing temperatures. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the department remains open and fully operational, even when...
Due to extreme cold, Tuesday Southeast Missourian print edition to be delivered in daylight9Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer has encouraged carriers to wait on delivering the print newspaper until after daylight today. With temperatures expected to be below zero, we didnt want anyone to slip off the road and be...
Black History Month: '80s a significant decade for African Americans at SEMO6The first Black member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, the Rev. Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. was appointed in 1987. The longtime St. Louis clergyman died in 2018 at the age of 91. According to Southeast's Office of...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/17/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public Hearings n Hearing to satisfy the latest requirements of the state mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit which focuses on the management of...
Winter storm warning in effect through Tuesday morning; more snow later this weekWhile a thick, white blanket already covered Southeast Missouri, more snow was expected to continue to fall overnight into this morning, and possibly later in the week. The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a winter storm warning...
Most read 2/16/21Bonded over their love of teeth: Trevor and Ashley Blattner both have dental practices in Cape6When you first meet someone, many people say a smile is the first thing that's noticed. For Cape Girardeau dentists Drs. Trevor and Ashley Blattner, it was teeth, more specifically. When asked whether they noticed each other's teeth right off the...
Council gives final OK to amended Cape deer ordinance6By a 4-1 vote, with the Ward 1's Dan Presson dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave its collective blessing Monday to a revised new urban deer management program to be conducted Nov. 1 to Dec. 5. The hunt will be strictly limited to four...
Safe Harbor able to foster dogs ahead of cold weather, snowEvery dog at the Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson except for one was fostered by local homes this past weekend thanks to a Facebook post from the not-for-profit asking for foster homes because of the below-freezing temperatures and snow that...
Missouri bicentennial: Mules a good fit as state animal3Nearly 26 years ago, on May 31, 1995, after intense lobbying by the late retired Air Force Col. Charles Woodford of Cape Girardeau and others, then-Gov. Mel Carnahan signed a bill establishing the mule as Missouri's state animal. A mule is a hybrid...
Area schools use virtual-learning to work through disruptionsWhen the pandemic began last year, schools adjusted to online learning. Almost a year later, with some students back in the classrooms and others still learning remotely, it is now possible for a snow day to become a virtual learning day at schools...
February Annual art event to feature social-distancing themeWhat do art exhibits, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt have in common? The answer is they're all part of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's February Annual set for later this month. The annual outdoor event, referred to this year as...
Coronavirus vaccine clinic postponed because of wintry weather6The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday at Century Casino for second doses of the Moderna vaccine has been postponed because of inclement weather conditions. Officials rescheduled the clinic for...
Former Marble Hill police chief faces federal indictmentFormer Marble Hill, Missouri, police chief Marc Tragesser faces a federal indictment for a civil rights violation that occurred during his tenure with the police department. According to court documents filed Wednesday, Tragesser is charged with...
Heavy Snow Blankets Southeast Missouri MondayA winter storm warning issued for Southeast Missouri on Monday, Feb, 15, 2021, called for a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches of snow, and wind chills ranging from zero to minus 15 degrees. Roads were covered in snow, which complicated travel.
What if people have appointments for COVID-19 vaccines when it snows?1The following information was shared by Saint Francis Healthcare in regard to COVID-19 vaccinations during the winter storm. The COVID Vaccine Clinic at Saint Francis Medical Center is open and ready to serve patients. If you wish to reschedule due...
Cape City Council makes change due to expected snowIn light of forecasts predicting significant snowfall in Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau City Council's scheduled 5 p.m. Monday meeting has been changed from in-person to virtual. "With the forecast now being (for) 5 to 8 inches and maybe more,...
Local News 2/14/21Chiropractic owner seeks seat on Cape County health board trustees5Matt Uchtman, a doctor of chiropractic, owns Elevation Chiropractic and co-owns Kingdom Health and Wellness in Cape Girardeau. A native of Steeleville, Illinois, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, he and his family have had residence...
Photo Gallery 2/14/21Cape Schools Foundation holds annual Penguin PartyThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation held the 26th annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. The Penguin Party helps support the students and staff of Cape Girardeau Public...
Most read 2/13/21MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri4Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill68Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...
Most read 2/11/21Walmart, Sam's Club locations to administer coronavirus vaccine6Several Walmart and Sam's Club locations in the region will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of a new federal program. The U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will begin Friday, and eligible customers may schedule an...
