Today in History
Today is Sunday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2021. There are 313 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 21, 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem's Audubon Ballroom in New York by assassins identified as members of the Nation of Islam. (Three men were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled.)
On this date:
In 1862, Nathaniel Gordon became the first and only American slave-trader to be executed under the U.S. Piracy Law of 1820 as he was hanged in New York.
In 1885, the Washington Monument was dedicated.
In 1916, the World War I Battle of Verdun began in France as German forces attacked; the French were able to prevail after 10 months of fighting.
In 1945, during the World War II Battle of Iwo Jima, the escort carrier USS Bismarck Sea was sunk by kamikazes with the loss of 318 men.
In 1964, the first shipment of U.S. wheat purchased by the Soviet Union arrived in the port of Odessa.
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began his historic visit to China as he and his wife, Pat, arrived in Beijing.
In 1973, Israeli fighter planes shot down Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114 over the Sinai Desert, killing all but five of the 113 people on board.
In 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2 1/2 to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up (each ended up serving a year and a-half).
In 1995, Chicago adventurer Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean by balloon, landing in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada.
In 2005, President George W. Bush, in Belgium for a NATO summit, scolded Russia for backsliding on democracy and urged Mideast allies to take difficult steps for peace.
In 2010, a mistaken U.S. missile attack killed 23 civilians in Afghanistan. (Four American officers were later reprimanded.) The United States stunned Canada 5-3 to advance to the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals in Vancouver. Bode Miller finally captured his elusive gold medal, winning the super-combined for his third medal in three events.
In 2018, the Rev. Billy Graham, a confidant of presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his North Carolina home; he was 99. A week after the Florida school shooting, President Donald Trump met with teen survivors of school violence and parents of slain children; Trump promised to be "very strong on background checks" and suggested he supported letting some teachers and other school employees carry weapons.
Ten years ago: Deep cracks opened in Moammar Gadhafi's regime, with Libyan government officials at home and abroad resigning, air force pilots defecting and a major government building ablaze after clashes in the capital of Tripoli. Yemen's embattled leader, President Ali Abdullah Saleh, rejected demands that he step down, calling demonstrations against his regime unacceptable acts of provocation and offering to begin a dialogue with protesters.
Five years ago: Bombings claimed by the Islamic State group in the Syrian cities of Damascus and Homs killed nearly 130 people. Pope Francis, speaking at the Vatican, urged Catholic leaders to show "exemplary" courage by not allowing executions "in this Holy Year of Mercy." Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500, edging Martin Truex Jr. by inches at the finish line.
One year ago: Health officials said at least 18 Americans who'd returned home from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan were infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the U.S. to at least 35. Italy reported its first coronavirus death as the number of confirmed cases in Italy more than quadrupled. A temporary truce between the United States and the Taliban in Afghanistan took effect, setting the stage for the two sides to sign a peace deal the following week. Greyhound, the nation's largest bus company, said it would stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3 billion to settle criminal and civil investigations into a long-running practice in which employees opened millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet sales goals.
Today's Birthdays: Movie director Bob Rafelson is 88. Actor Gary Lockwood is 84. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 82. Actor Peter McEnery is 81. Film/music company executive David Geffen is 78. Actor Tyne Daly is 75. Actor Anthony Daniels is 75. Tricia Nixon Cox is 75. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 74. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 72. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68. Actor William Petersen is 68. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66. Singer/guitarist Larry Campbell is 66. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63. Actor Kim Coates is 63. Actor Jack Coleman is 63. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60. Actor William Baldwin is 58. Rock musician Michael Ward is 54. Actor Aunjanue Ellis is 52. Blues musician Corey Harris is 52. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 51. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 48. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 44. Actor Tituss Burgess is 42. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 42. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 41. Singer Charlotte Church is 35. Actor Ashley Greene is 34. Actor Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) is 34. Actor Corbin Bleu is 32. Actor Hayley Orrantia is 27. Actor Sophie Turner is 25.
-
Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound Tattoo1Fire crews responded to a report of a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to reports of visible smoke and fire near the...
-
-
LifeHouse-Cape project announced by Catholic CharitiesDowntown Cape Girardeau is the site chosen for a residential transitional housing program for homeless pregnant women, according to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. The organization is basing the $4 million facility off...
-
How SoutheastHEALTH recruited a top thoracic surgeonWhen she was growing up as a child in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lynne Skaryak, MD, recognized two things quite clearly. "I always thought I'd be a surgeon one day," she recalls with a smile. "And I was always around horses and told myself I would...
-
Area lawmaker files legislation to establish 'Rush Limbaugh Day' in Missouri10A Southeast Missouri legislator filed legislation Friday in the Missouri House of Representatives to honor conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh. The Cape Girardeau native died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after complications due to...
-
-
State nearing 1 million vaccine doses administeredMissouri is closing in on its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered. According to state data, as of this week, vaccinators across the state had given 940,000 vaccine doses. Those doses have gone to 667,000 people, about 11% of the state's...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/21/21 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 18 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Ste. Genevieve woman sentenced to 16 months on wire fraud chargesA Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison Thursday on wire fraud charges. Kala M. Childress, 27, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp to 16 months in prison on each of four counts of wire fraud....
-
10 horses killed in fire at Fox Run Riding Academy, estimated $500K in damages5Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire Thursday night at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday the sheriffs office received an emergency call of a...
-
Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital12A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial...
-
Most read 2/19/21My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh10In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
-
Absentee voting to start for April electionsAbsentee voting begins Tuesday, six weeks before election day, in Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the Show Me State has gone back to the usual rules for voting absentee. "The at-risk provision for coronavirus, passed as...
-
Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal4A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property. The 10.85-acre tract between Watson...
-
-
Winter storms bring significant amounts of snow, below-freezing temperatures to Southeast MissouriTwo large winter storms brought single-digit temperatures, wind chills double digits in the negatives and a significant amount of snow to the Southeast Missouri region this week. According to the National Weather Service, Monday's storm dumped...
-
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Thursday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
-
-
Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies18Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh,...
-
Widow tells audience about Rush Limbaugh's death18Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of radio legend and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, made the following six-minute statement on Limbaugh's radio program just after 11 a.m. CST today, following the broadcaster's death at the age of 70: Hello, everyone. I...
-
Ameren Missouri extends energy conservation request through Friday2Ameren Missouri has extended its request for customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Friday. On Tuesday, Ameren Missouri requested its customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Thursday, but with more snow likely,...
-
Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges5A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the...
-
Jackson chamber postpones breakfastThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's February membership breakfast, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because of marginal road conditions and has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Jackson Civic Center. Seating...
-
Fish fries switch to carryout this yearUpcoming local fish fries are planning to be served this year as carryout only. While in years past, a typical fish fry often was held in a large room with people eating Fridays during Lent with an option for takeout, this year, the ongoing pandemic...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 8 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Wednesday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
-
Local News 2/17/21SFMC exec seeks spot on county health board7Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMCs vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and...
-
Most read 2/16/21Bonded over their love of teeth: Trevor and Ashley Blattner both have dental practices in Cape6When you first meet someone, many people say a smile is the first thing that's noticed. For Cape Girardeau dentists Drs. Trevor and Ashley Blattner, it was teeth, more specifically. When asked whether they noticed each other's teeth right off the...
-
-
Most read 2/13/21MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...