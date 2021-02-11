*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Guardian Angel School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week 2021

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Elaina Hahn, Sadi Priggel, and Elizabeth David build items with 100 logs and pieces for the 100th day of school.

Guardian Angel Students had lots of fun during Catholic Schools Week 2021.

Dylan Levan, Liam LeGrand, and Kaydren Williams stacked 100 cups for their 100 days creation.
Chloe Caudle, Kambrie Seabaugh, and Andrea Pobst proudly show off the fort they built with 100 cups.
Mrs. Kluesner introduces our guest speaker, Father Joseph Kelly, who will speak on why he picked the vocation of Holy Orders.
Mrs. Kluesner presents a spiritual bouquet of flowers to Father Joseph Kelly. The students and teachers promise to say specific prayers for Fr. Kelly and his vocation.

