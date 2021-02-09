Letter to the Editor

Not long ago, you probably remember, Cape Girardeau's wonderful citizens voted in Cape's historic first-ever referendum. The hard work of so many led to a special election to repeal a city council ordinance permitting bow hunting in the city. Those citizens won the vote, and hunting in the city was unequivocally defeated.

But with a new city council, here we go again. The MCD is once again lobbying your elected officials to sanction city hunting. Here we go again, the same old argument that deer need to be culled by hunting in the city.

Set aside the cruelty, inefficiency, and possible danger to humans, this is not even a biologically sound method. Numerous studies prove deer populations are a straightforward function of food and habitat. In fact, killing a few individual deer results in increased reproduction.

Here we go again, conflicted between appreciating Cape Girardeau's wildlife and hating them. Sure, deer eat plants, tend to travel in groups, and sometimes are hit on roads. But they are beautiful, gentle creatures trying to survive as we take over their habitat. And they add value for us as well. Have you noticed how often real estate ads tout, "Abundance of deer?"

Please contact council members before they make another hasty decision to permit hunting in the city. No one wants the expense of another special election.

STEPHEN W. STIGERS, Crestwood, Kentucky