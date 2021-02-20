Today in History
Today is Saturday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2021. There are 314 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 20, 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public's health.
On this date:
In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.
In 1839, Congress prohibited dueling in the District of Columbia.
In 1933, Congress proposed the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to repeal Prohibition.
In 1942, Lt. Edward "Butch" O'Hare became the U.S. Navy's first flying ace of World War II by shooting down five Japanese bombers while defending the aircraft carrier USS Lexington in the South Pacific.
In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury's Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
In 1965, America's Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of pictures of the lunar surface.
In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City, seriously injuring store owner Gary Wright. Soviet authorities released Jewish activist Josef Begun.
In 1998, Tara Lipinski of the U.S. won the ladies' figure skating gold medal at the Nagano Olympics; Michelle Kwan won the silver.
In 1999, movie reviewer Gene Siskel died at a hospital outside Chicago at age 53.
In 2003, a fire sparked by pyrotechnics broke out during a concert by the group Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killing 100 people and injuring about 200 others.
In 2007, in a victory for President George W. Bush, a divided federal appeals court ruled that Guantanamo Bay detainees could not use the U.S. court system to challenge their indefinite imprisonment.
In 2010, Alexander Haig, a soldier and statesman who'd held high posts in three Republican administrations and some of the U.S. military's top jobs, died in Baltimore at 85.
Ten years ago: Security forces loyal to Libya's Moammar Gadhafi unleashed heavy gunfire as thousands marched in the rebellious eastern city of Benghazi, cutting down mourners trying to bury victims. Twenty-year-old Trevor Bayne won the Daytona 500 in only his second Sprint Cup start. Kobe Bryant won his record-tying fourth All-Star game MVP award, scoring 37 points and propelling the West to a 148-143 victory over the East in the NBA All-Star game.
Five years ago: Donald Trump barreled to victory in South Carolina's Republican primary; Hillary Clinton pulled out a crucial win over Bernie Sanders in Nevada's Democratic caucuses. A funeral Mass was held for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. Lindsey Vonn clinched a record 20th World Cup crystal globe title in La Thuile (lah tweel), Italy, surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.
One year ago: Japan's Health Ministry said two passengers who'd been taken off a quarantined cruise ship after being infected with the new coronavirus had died; both were in their 80s and had pre-existing diseases. Sixteen Americans who'd been brought to the U.S. from the cruise ship were in hospitals, either because delayed test results showed that they had the virus or because they had shown symptoms. A poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found more Americans expressing some concern about catching the flu than about catching the coronavirus. Trump loyalist Roger Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison for crimes including lying to Congress and obstructing the House's inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (Trump would commute the sentence just days before Stone was to report for detention; he then gave Stone a full pardon in December 2020.) Morgan Stanley announced that it was buying E-Trade Financial for $13 billion in stock.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Sidney Poitier is 94. Racing Hall of Famer Bobby Unser is 87. Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 84. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 80. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 79. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 79. Movie director Mike Leigh is 78. Actor Brenda Blethyn is 75. Actor Sandy Duncan is 75. Actor Peter Strauss is 74. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 73. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 70. Actor John Voldstad is 70. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 67. Actor Anthony Head is 67. Country singer Leland Martin is 64. Actor James Wilby is 63. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 62. Comedian Joel Hodgson is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 58. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 58. Actor Willie Garson is 57. Actor French Stewart is 57. Actor Ron Eldard is 56. Model Cindy Crawford is 55. Actor Andrew Shue is 54. Actor Lili Taylor is 54. Actor Andrea Savage is 48. Singer Brian Littrell is 46. Actor Lauren Ambrose is 43. Actor Jay Hernandez is 43. Actor Chelsea Peretti is 43. Country musician Coy Bowles is 42. Actor Michael Zegen is 42. Actor Majandra Delfino is 40. Actor Jocko Sims is 40. Singer-musician Chris Thile is 40. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 38. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 38. Comedian Trevor Noah is 37. Actor Jake Richardson is 36. Actor Daniella Pineda is 34. Actor Miles Teller is 34. Singer Rihanna is 33. Actor Jack Falahee is 32.
Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound TattooFire crews responded to a report of a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Baker Norman, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to reports of visible smoke and fire near the...
How SoutheastHEALTH recruited a top thoracic surgeonWhen she was growing up as a child in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lynne Skaryak, MD, recognized two things quite clearly. "I always thought I'd be a surgeon one day," she recalls with a smile. "And I was always around horses and told myself I would...
LifeHouse-Cape project announced by Catholic CharitiesDowntown Cape Girardeau is the site chosen for a residential transitional housing program for homeless pregnant women, according to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. The organization is basing the $4 million facility off...
Area lawmaker files legislation to establish 'Rush Limbaugh Day' in Missouri3A Southeast Missouri legislator filed legislation Friday in the Missouri House of Representatives to honor conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh. The Cape Girardeau native died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after complications due to...
State nearing 1 million vaccine doses administeredMissouri is closing in on its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered. According to state data, as of this week, vaccinators across the state had given 940,000 vaccine doses. Those doses have gone to 667,000 people, about 11% of the state's...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/21/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 18 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Ste. Genevieve woman sentenced to 16 months on wire fraud chargesA Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison Thursday on wire fraud charges. Kala M. Childress, 27, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp to 16 months in prison on each of four counts of wire fraud....
10 horses killed in fire at Fox Run Riding Academy, estimated $500K in damages2Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire Thursday night at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday the sheriffs office received an emergency call of a...
Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital8A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial...
Most read 2/19/21My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh10In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
Absentee voting to start for April electionsAbsentee voting begins Tuesday, six weeks before election day, in Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the Show Me State has gone back to the usual rules for voting absentee. "The at-risk provision for coronavirus, passed as...
Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal4A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property. The 10.85-acre tract between Watson...
Winter storms bring significant amounts of snow, below-freezing temperatures to Southeast MissouriTwo large winter storms brought single-digit temperatures, wind chills double digits in the negatives and a significant amount of snow to the Southeast Missouri region this week. According to the National Weather Service, Monday's storm dumped...
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Thursday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies18Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh,...
Widow tells audience about Rush Limbaugh's death18Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of radio legend and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, made the following six-minute statement on Limbaugh's radio program just after 11 a.m. CST today, following the broadcaster's death at the age of 70: Hello, everyone. I...
Ameren Missouri extends energy conservation request through Friday2Ameren Missouri has extended its request for customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Friday. On Tuesday, Ameren Missouri requested its customers to conserve electricity and natural gas through Thursday, but with more snow likely,...
Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges5A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the...
Jackson chamber postpones breakfastThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's February membership breakfast, which had been scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because of marginal road conditions and has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Jackson Civic Center. Seating...
Fish fries switch to carryout this yearUpcoming local fish fries are planning to be served this year as carryout only. While in years past, a typical fish fry often was held in a large room with people eating Fridays during Lent with an option for takeout, this year, the ongoing pandemic...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 8 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Area school, government offices closures because of weatherSeveral businesses, services and schools are closed Wednesday and throughout the week in the southeast Missouri region due to winter weather creating hazardous travel conditions. Southeast Missouri State University's campuses in Sikeston, Poplar...
Local News 2/17/21SFMC exec seeks spot on county health board7Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMCs vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and...
Most read 2/16/21Bonded over their love of teeth: Trevor and Ashley Blattner both have dental practices in Cape6When you first meet someone, many people say a smile is the first thing that's noticed. For Cape Girardeau dentists Drs. Trevor and Ashley Blattner, it was teeth, more specifically. When asked whether they noticed each other's teeth right off the...
Heavy Snow Blankets Southeast Missouri MondayA winter storm warning issued for Southeast Missouri on Monday, Feb, 15, 2021, called for a total accumulation of 6 to 12 inches of snow, and wind chills ranging from zero to minus 15 degrees. Roads were covered in snow, which complicated travel.
Most read 2/13/21MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri4Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill69Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
-
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...