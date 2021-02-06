COVID vaccine experience

Letter to the Editor

Last week my husband and I received COVID vaccines at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

I was so impressed with the level of organization and efficiency in this process. It was a quick, easy and safe event. From parking, sign in, actual injection, to a 15-minute observation period, it was perfect.

Thanks to the medical staff, the National Guard and the volunteers who made it all happen. And special thanks to the person or persons who did the planning. You should be running the rollout nationwide; it was brilliant.

KATHLEEN PLESKO, Jonesboro, Illinois