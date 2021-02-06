COVID vaccine experience

More to explore
Column (2/6/21)A new GOP future -- beyond President TrumpThe Congressional Budget Office now projects that economic recovery in 2021 will be faster than it predicted last July. It projects that the economy will be back to its pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021. This very good news reflects the fact that the...
Column (2/6/21)Will a hard-left turn lead to pushback?The corruption of the Renaissance Church prompted the Reformation, which in turn sparked a Counter-Reformation of reformist, and more zealous, Catholics. The cultural excesses and economic recklessness of the Roaring '20s were followed by the bleak,...
Column (2/5/21)It's Groundhog Day all over again in WashingtonOne of the recurring themes after the election of Joe Biden to the presidency has been that it would bring a radical change from Donald Trump's presidency. To be sure, these men have very different backgrounds and personalities. However, when it...
Editorial (2/3/21)Jackson student nationally recognized for science projectElijah Jones, a senior at Jackson High School, recently made news as one of 300 students to be selected by the Society for Science in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2021, a prestigious science and math competition designed for high school...
Column (2/2/21)'Get right with God -- and do it now'I find myself reflecting quite a bit lately. I believe I've had an understanding for a long time of the fragility of life, but it seems to be screaming at me more than usual, especially with the loss of people with whom we are all acquainted. Some...
Editorial (2/1/21)Uptown Jackson hires new executive directorJackson native Janna Clifton has been named the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization. Clifton, who replaces recently retired Steve Turner, is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and has retail...
Column (2/1/21)Congress bows to the pen and the phonePresident Joe Biden has proved that, if nothing else, he has a pen and a phone. According to The Economist, he signed more executive orders in his first two days than President Donald Trump signed in nearly his first two months. And he was just...
Column (2/1/21)The left's ongoing campaign to denigrate Trump supportersIf the first week of leftist insanity gushing from President Joe Bidens executive pen doesnt vindicate Donald Trumps supporters in full measure, I dont know what could. Scratch that. There is much more to come. Trump supporters have long touted...
Column (1/30/21)Guest column: How the GOP earned state Senate majority 20 years agoThis week marks a milestone in Missouri's political history. Twenty years ago, Missouri Republicans wrung down the curtain on 53 years in the minority, going up with a slim 18-16 edge in that chamber. (So strong were the ancestral Democratic...
Editorial (1/29/21)River Campus continues to set the stageSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus has weathered the pandemic by continuing to safely host patrons and performers both virtually and in-person over the last year, providing a much-needed respite from the stresses of COVID-19. For...
Editorial (1/27/21)Thankful for our nation's farmersAmerican farmers are the most productive in the world, and some of the most productive in the group are right here in Missouri. Jerry Cox and his son, Matthew, are third- and fourth-generation farmers who work 1,500 acres of soybean and corn ground...
Editorial (1/25/21)Thomas, Deisher recognized with Ritter Humanitarian Service AwardMartin Luther King Jr. said, Lifes most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others? Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School social worker Carolyn Thomas and school nurse Dana Deisher answered this plea by forming...
Letter (1/23/21)Community supports Salvation ArmyThe year 2020 was full of uncertainty and need. Throughout the year the Salvation Army has been able to continue to operate and help the community. During the pandemic, we have had to change the way that we operate but have never had to close. While...
Editorial (1/22/21)COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligiblePublic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth....
Editorial (1/22/21)Our prayers for the new administrationOn Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role. Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a...
Editorial (1/20/21)Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide rankingThe Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade. The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and...
Editorial (1/19/21)P&G made a difference during the pandemicAs the third-largest employer in the area, and the manufacturer of some of the most essential goods, Procter & Gamble (P&G) hustled to develop protocols to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring production could carry on. With...
