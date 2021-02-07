Senior Moments: Defining My Future

-
Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery8A Cape Girardeau woman is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. Kelis D. Twiggs, 19, was booked Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for the class A felony of first-degree...
Jefferson Elem.'s Carter honored at virtual galaJefferson Elementary counselor Olivia Carter, some of her fellow co-workers and other guests had a small masked gathering at One City on Thursday evening to watch the 2021 School Counselor of the Year Gala put on by the American School Counselor...
A march to remember: Golden Eagles perform at Super Bowl V4The Southeast Missouri State College Golden Eagles were no stranger to big stages. They'd played all over the country. But a January 1971 gig in the Sunshine State was beyond big. It was super. Renowned band director LeRoy Mason gathered the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 4 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Volunteers help with Cape County vaccination efforts3The regional COVID-19 vaccination effort leading Cape Girardeau County to have the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the state with at least one dose was not only achieved by the government, health care systems and pharmacies. It...
Syler seeks third term on Cape County health trustees board4This is the third in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers,...
No one aboard capsized boat in Mississippi RiverA boat found capsized in the Mississippi River near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge had no people on board, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Battalion chief Brad Dillow said a report of a capsized boat came in at around 11:15 a.m....
Scott City Fire Department names new chiefThe Scott City Fire Department announced a new fire chief Thursday. Shawn Jackson, who was serving as interim chief, has been promoted to serve as the department's new fire chief. Jackson became the interim chief at the end of August, and helped the...
Cape County commissioners approve purchase of new network equipmentCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request Thursday from the information technology department to purchase network switching and wireless equipment. Commissioners approved the use of $93,943 from IT department funds to purchase 17...
Highway patrol: Report of I-55 jumper likely unfoundedA report of a person jumping from the Interstate 55 bridge into the Diversion Channel on Monday appears to be unfounded, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E public information officer Sgt. Clark Parrott. "According to the officers,...
SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis to receive 2,000 vaccine doses on alternating weeks13With state officials saying more than 2 million Missourians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated 42 hospitals that have the capability of administering 5,000 vaccine doses...
Center Junction work running 'months ahead of schedule'9The diverging diamond interchange project at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, slated for completion by early November, could be finished several months sooner, according to the projects general contractor. Everything is really clicking...
SEMO nursing students aid with vaccinationsTwenty-five Southeast Missouri State University nursing students and faculty members volunteered to support last Fridays vaccination clinic at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from the university. Students assisted...
Freeze seeks four more years on Cape County health board6John Freeze, a retired dentist, is an incumbent who has served five years on the trustee board and seeks a four-year term in April. He is a 1971 Cape Girardeau Central High graduate, a 1975 alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University and received...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Millersville fire station construction1A new Millersville Rural Fire Protection District fire station is beginning construction after a groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony, attended by members of the districts board of directors, the fire chief and members of...
Shooting forces Caruthersville schools lockdownSchools in a Southeast Missouri town locked down briefly Wednesday morning in response to a shooting incident. A release from the Caruthersville (Missouri) Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down...
State rep. raises free speech questions in new House bill6Over the last month, conversation erupted again over concern social media organizations censor or suppress content posted on their websites particularly conservative opinions. A bill, filed last week in the Missouri House of Representatives by...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 1 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Former SEMO regent Pollack remembered as gracious, humble3This story is updated. Area leaders were effusive in their praise Tuesday for Cape Girardeau native Sydney Pollack, a retired businessman and community leader, who died Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 93. "Sydney and I went to Cape...
Cape native Christopher Limbaugh appointed to 19th Circuit CourtChristopher Limbaugh received a judicial appointment Tuesday courtesy of his current boss, Gov. Mike Parson. A Cape Girardeau native, Limbaugh, 36, has served as general counsel and chief legal officer to the governor since June 2018 -- shortly...
Two arrested in connection with woman's body found near Shawnee Park3Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Monday morning discovery of a dead woman in the treeline near Shawnee Park. Janice M. Leimbach, 62, of Cape Girardeau and Matthew S. Morris, 22, of Gideon, Missouri, were arrested and charged...
MSHP, Cape FD unable to locate person who jumped from I-55 bridge into Diversion Channel1An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on Interstate 55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire...
Drug store owners hope to avoid future accidents5Jones Drug Store in Jackson doesnt have a drive through lane and store owners want to make sure it wont accidentally have one in the future. On three occasions in the past 50 years, drivers have lost control of their vehicles and crashed into...
Woman found dead Monday morning on South West End BoulevardA woman was found dead late Monday morning on South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area...
Spilling the tea: 'Nutrition clubs' in Cape, Jackson offer teas loaded with vitamins, nutrients7Brightly colored, layered drinks with flavors such as Gator Bite, Carnival and Bombpop, and ranging from red to purple and every color in between have taken social media by storm. But, what exactly are loaded teas? They are stevia-sweetened drinks...
Biden-Harris, this ain't unity83Inauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy...
Senior Moments: Defining My Future
When I was seven years old, I noticed my backyard was home to more than five different trees. I knew they were all different because they all had different leaves. As I was curious and probably a little bored, I decided to research which kinds of trees grew in my yard and put together a little exposé for my parents. I gathered one of each kind of leaf, did a quick Google search for common trees in the American Midwest and got to work. I folded paper, compiled facts, drew sketches of the trees, and I even did a Crayon tracing for every leaf on its own page. By the time I was done, I had a small, stapled-together book about the trees in my backyard. It had my name on the front, and even though the facts about the trees came straight from Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica, the book had my writing in it. And I was so proud of my reporting on the foliage in my backyard.
Thats the kind of writing I like most reporting. I enjoy researching and writing about phenomena happening right in front of me. I relish telling stories from my point of view, recreating a story that everyone has lived but in my own words. So its probably no shock that I want to be a journalist. I want to write stories about my community, the world, interesting people and interesting news. I like meeting people and writing about what they have to say, because it gives me the opportunity to not only write, but to really listen and think about what theyre saying to me. I want to research and create, and Ive been practicing since I was seven years old, maybe even younger.
So where does a young, developing journalist like myself go to college? University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. I wont say it was an easy decision for me, because I always pictured myself going to a small, liberal arts school. But in all honesty, I loved Mizzou when I went to visit the campus, and every single working journalist Ive talked to said I should seriously consider going there. When I was on the campus, I was able to visualize my future in a way I hadnt been able to do in a while. Im looking forward to learning from and writing with the best, and I couldnt be more excited for the next chapter of my life. I cant wait to keep writing.
As for after college, I havent even begun to make plans. And I dont think I should, either, because so much can change in four years. For right now, I want to enjoy my teenage years, and I want to keep writing. Ive spent so long trying to define my future, and almost nothing has gone to plan, in the best way possible. So for right now, my goals are modest: graduate from high school, and then college, and then write. Write because I like to, because its fulfilling. My life can change in a million different ways, but so long as I can write, I know Ill be happy.
Greta Ripperda is a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She is the firstborn of four and enjoys reading, hiking, spending time with family and making music.