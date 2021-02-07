Senior Moments: Defining My Future

When I was seven years old, I noticed my backyard was home to more than five different trees. I knew they were all different because they all had different leaves. As I was curious and probably a little bored, I decided to research which kinds of trees grew in my yard and put together a little exposé for my parents. I gathered one of each kind of leaf, did a quick Google search for common trees in the American Midwest and got to work. I folded paper, compiled facts, drew sketches of the trees, and I even did a Crayon tracing for every leaf on its own page. By the time I was done, I had a small, stapled-together book about the trees in my backyard. It had my name on the front, and even though the facts about the trees came straight from Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica, the book had my writing in it. And I was so proud of my reporting on the foliage in my backyard.

Thats the kind of writing I like most  reporting. I enjoy researching and writing about phenomena happening right in front of me. I relish telling stories from my point of view, recreating a story that everyone has lived but in my own words. So its probably no shock that I want to be a journalist. I want to write stories about my community, the world, interesting people and interesting news. I like meeting people and writing about what they have to say, because it gives me the opportunity to not only write, but to really listen and think about what theyre saying to me. I want to research and create, and Ive been practicing since I was seven years old, maybe even younger.

So where does a young, developing journalist like myself go to college? University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. I wont say it was an easy decision for me, because I always pictured myself going to a small, liberal arts school. But in all honesty, I loved Mizzou when I went to visit the campus, and every single working journalist Ive talked to said I should seriously consider going there. When I was on the campus, I was able to visualize my future in a way I hadnt been able to do in a while. Im looking forward to learning from and writing with the best, and I couldnt be more excited for the next chapter of my life. I cant wait to keep writing.

As for after college, I havent even begun to make plans. And I dont think I should, either, because so much can change in four years. For right now, I want to enjoy my teenage years, and I want to keep writing. Ive spent so long trying to define my future, and almost nothing has gone to plan, in the best way possible. So for right now, my goals are modest: graduate from high school, and then college, and then write. Write because I like to, because its fulfilling. My life can change in a million different ways, but so long as I can write, I know Ill be happy.

Greta Ripperda is a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She is the firstborn of four and enjoys reading, hiking, spending time with family and making music.