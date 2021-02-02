Age Spots: Planning for the Future
My Mom just turned 72. She is healthy, she still drives and she has no plans to slow down any time soon. I am so glad she is still able to do most things on her own and she can have her independence. We have talked about what could happen in the future, and that we need to have a plan. Everyones plan will be different, and that is OK. Planning for the future can be a challenging task. Where will I live? What care will I need? What care is out there? Do I have enough money to pay for any of it? What will my family have to help with?
Most seniors would choose to age in place, which means they live in the community with some level of independence. In-home care can be a way they are able to stay in their own home safely. In-home care can include different things as needed; chore services are helpful with things like cleaning, laundry or cooking. Personal care can include help with bathing and dressing. Other types of in-home care can include home health and even nursing services, depending on need.
There are several ways to pay for the different types of in-home care. Private pay and private insurance covers many of the services. Medicare can pay for home-health if prescribed by a doctor, and Medicaid pays for many services for those who qualify; also, if you are a veteran, there could be assistance. Aging Matters also has in-home services; this program helps those who qualify stay in their home safely for as long as possible. The in-home program will vary for each person but is available to those aged 60 or older who have a physical need for help.
Assisted living is an option for those who want to live mostly independently but require some help. Assisted living facilities allow seniors to live in a residential setting and receive assistance with housekeeping, meals, medicine management and personal care, among other assistance. The assisted living facilities usually provide transportation and encourage social activities and some group meals. Many assisted living facilities also take their seniors shopping or to fun events in the local communities. Typically, assisted living is paid for through private pay or long-term care insurance.
Skilled nursing is what most people think of as a nursing home. Skilled care is usually for those who need 24-hour care. Care includes nursing services, meals, medicine management and personal care. Recreational activities are also a part of skilled care. Options to pay for skilled care include private pay, veterans benefits and Medicaid.
The Long-term Care Ombudsman Program at Aging Matters helps to work out complaints or other problems within a long-term care facility. The ombudsmen are trained volunteers that provide free and confidential services. They visit the facility they are assigned to each week and take the time to meet and listen to the residents and their families concerns. The ombudsmen listen to any issue there may be and work to reach a solution that is fair to everyone involved. If you have concerns or questions about a residents care, charges for care, how to obtain services from resources outside the facility or options on nursing home placement, please feel free to speak with an ombudsman.
COVID-19 has changed how most facilities are operating. They have limited or stopped allowing visits to residents to protect them from COVID-19. As the vaccine is distributed, we hope to see lessening restrictions in long-term care.
If you need information or assistance with your aging questions, please call (800) 392-8771 or (573) 335-3331. Because Aging Matters.
-
Local News 2/3/21Woman found dead near Shawnee Park identified1A woman who was found dead Monday morning in the wooded area next to Shawnee Park has been identified as Kadesia Harris by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Harris, 27, was found at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in a creek bank just...
-
New Cape deer ordinance passes initial hurdle13This story is updated. After an extensive presentation and ensuing discussion lasting over two hours, Cape Girardeau City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance on first reading an ordinance establishing a managed urban bowhunt to thin the...
-
SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis selected as high-throughput vaccinators; active cases continue downward trend1SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System were selected as high-throughput vaccinators by the state Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Hospital Association as active COVID-19 cases in the area continue to trend...
-
Drug store owners hope to avoid future accidents3Jones Drug Store in Jackson doesnt have a drive through lane and store owners want to make sure it wont accidentally have one in the future. On three occasions in the past 50 years, drivers have lost control of their vehicles and crashed into...
-
Sander lauded for 'calm, common sense' in leading health board1Leo Roland Rollie Sander is being praised for his 22 years of service on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees and particularly his tenure as chairman during the ongoing pandemic. Sander, 81, died Saturday at Saint...
-
Cape County commissioners approve contract to replace two bridgesCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a contract Monday to replace two bridges in the countys road system. Commissioners approved the use of Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funds to pay for a negotiated contract with Koehler...
-
Cape schools to follow SEMO's lead and adopt Canvas LMS1Jamie Russell, technology instructional specialist for the Cape Girardeau School District, has had an extraordinarily busy 11 months since the pandemic started. The Tigers@Home virtual program has enabled many students to study and file classwork...
-
Woman found dead Monday morning on South West End BoulevardA woman was found dead late Monday morning on South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person in a wooded area...
-
-
Jackson aldermen adjust city's 2020 ledgerThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night approved several hundred thousand dollars-worth of adjustments to the citys 2020 budget to accurately reflect actual income and expenditures. Were required by law at the end of the year to explain...
-
Burglary suspect escapes police, remains at large in CapeA burglary suspect remains at large following a police chase Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a burglary near Bellevue and Fountain streets Monday evening. Upon...
-
Man in critical condition following rollover crash on South SpriggA man suffered critical injuries after a rollover crash Monday afternoon on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 4:29 p.m., officers responded to a wreck in the 1500 block...
-
Local News 2/1/21Missouri bicentennial: Mormon order of 1838 'one of the saddest stories in American political history'2Frank Nickell calls the 1838 extermination order directed at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), issued by then-Gov. Lilburn Boggs, one of the saddest stories in American political history. The order, officially Executive Order...
-
Disabled musician keynotes inaugural March for Life Day1It was a celebration of life at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, as area high schools gathered for the first annual March for Life Day on Friday. Vincential Marian Youth Southeast Missouri (VMY SEMO) and North Perry County...
-
Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in SikestonTwo women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston. According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women,...
-
National Guard clinic vaccinates 2,000 against virus14A COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations,...
-
Bluegrass festival allows audience, performers chance to get out6Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began. Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in...
-
SEMPO schedules online programs on transit planSEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather...
-
Cape PD recovers two stolen vehicles6Two vehicles reported stolen were recovered Friday morning by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning, Cape PD was called to the 700 block of South Ellis Street for a report of a...
-
Photo Gallery 1/30/21Disabled musician performs, keynotes inaugural March for Life Day eventThe first March for Life day was held at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Perryville on Friday, Jan. 29, 2020. Vincential Marian Youth Southeast Missouri (VMY SEMO) and North Perry County Youth Group collaborated to create the event, which lasted...
-
Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summerWASHINGTON -- The government's top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see some kids starting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next few months. It's a needed step to securing widespread immunity to the virus. Vaccines are not yet...
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of Minutes (Action) A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/20/2020 Financial Affairs A. Monthly Bills (Action) Action Items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Consider a...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Local News 1/29/21African American pastors in Cape question lethal force bill in Missouri Senate26This story is updated. The Rev. William Tiger Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation SB 66 now working its way through the...
-
Most read 1/29/21Cape PD continues to monitor city for gang activity following federal racketeering indictments9Four Southeast Missouri men facing federal racketeering charges allegedly belonged to one of Chicagos largest and most-established street gangs. Sean Clemon, Dominique Maxwell and Perry Harris, all of Cape Girardeau, and Barry Boyce of Charleston...
-
Photo Gallery 1/29/21National Guard and local-supported vaccine clinicA COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations,...
-
Most read 1/28/21Cape County leading state in COVID-19 vaccinations3State officials have added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to their online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers show Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Gov. Mike Parson announced the new dashboard ...
-
Most read 1/28/21Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Friday in Cape7A National Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cape Girardeau. This is the second such event. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose at a clinic last Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson...
-
Most read 1/27/21Four Southeast Missouri men among seven indicted on federal racketeering charges1Seven alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang, including four from Southeast Missouri, were arrested on federal racketeering charges according to a news release sent out Monday from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of...
-
Most read 1/27/21Redux: Cape Council to consider new ordinance to control deer in city11Dustin Ziebold is finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, but Monday, he'll be wearing a different hat as he presents a proposed new ordinance to control the city's deer herd to city lawmakers at their scheduled regular meeting in council...
-
Most read 1/26/21Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County21This story is updated. More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials. What we discovered and...
-
Most read 1/26/21Chinese national arrested on multiple child porn chargesA Chinese national residing in Cape Girardeau is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office for possession and distribution of child pornography. Haoyu Wang, 27, was booked at the sheriffs office Thursday by the Missouri State...