Cape vaccination experience

Letter to the Editor

Our personal thanks to the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center, the members of the Cape Girardeau National Guard, SEMO, and all the many healthcare workers and volunteers for the excellent job in administering the COVID vaccination shots at the Show Me Center.

The coordination of the parking, the registration, the vaccinations themselves, the waiting period and the exit was flawless. More importantly, all was handled in a most courteous, professional and respectful manner. What a pleasure it was to visit my hometown for this momentous, rather historic "shot in the arm."

My wife and I made a "vaccination date" out of the trip from our home in St. Louis, and although not quite like dining and dancing, the good people of Cape made this day a pleasant experience.

We will see everyone again in three weeks. You have set the bar high for our return, but we know our expectations will be met. Great work by all.

RON AND DONNA UNTERREINER, Kirkwood, Missouri