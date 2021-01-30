1776 Commission vs. 1619 Project

-
Guest column: How the GOP earned state Senate majority 20 years agoThis week marks a milestone in Missouri's political history. Twenty years ago, Missouri Republicans wrung down the curtain on 53 years in the minority, going up with a slim 18-16 edge in that chamber. (So strong were the ancestral Democratic...
Editorial (1/29/21)River Campus continues to set the stageSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus has weathered the pandemic by continuing to safely host patrons and performers both virtually and in-person over the last year, providing a much-needed respite from the stresses of COVID-19. For...
Column (1/29/21)Will Democrats reform the criminal justice system?Democrats now have the luxury of a unified government. Controlling the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House gives them an opportunity to do many things they have claimed to care about but have complained about being blocked by...
Column (1/28/21)COVID-19 vaccine: Take it to protect you and your familyTaking the vaccine not only protects you, but also protects your family and friends from contracting the deadly disease from you. Since the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, I have heard from many people many excuses for not taking it....
Column (1/28/21)Lighting up the 'midnight' of our current society"It is midnight within the social order." Martin Luther King Jr. said this in a 1967 sermon called "A Knock at Midnight." He based it on a passage from the 11th chapter of the Gospel of Luke, where Jesus asks: "Which of you who has a friend will go...
Editorial (1/27/21)Thankful for our nation's farmersAmerican farmers are the most productive in the world, and some of the most productive in the group are right here in Missouri. Jerry Cox and his son, Matthew, are third- and fourth-generation farmers who work 1,500 acres of soybean and corn ground...
Column (1/27/21)'Free speech for me, but not for thee'Long a stalwart defender of the First Amendment, the American media is now having second thoughts. For decades, it was a commonplace sentiment among journalists that freedom of the press was one of the glories of our system. It helped to make the...
Column (1/26/21)Biden-Harris, this ain't unityInauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy...
Column (1/26/21)Guest Column: New resident embraces newspaper, communityWe moved from the Seattle area and bought a house in Fruitland four months ago and so we are totally unfamiliar with this area. We signed up for a Southeast Missourian print subscription after seeing an ad on Facebook. I'm so glad we did. We did not...
Editorial (1/25/21)Thomas, Deisher recognized with Ritter Humanitarian Service AwardMartin Luther King Jr. said, Lifes most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others? Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School social worker Carolyn Thomas and school nurse Dana Deisher answered this plea by forming...
Letter (1/23/21)Community supports Salvation ArmyThe year 2020 was full of uncertainty and need. Throughout the year the Salvation Army has been able to continue to operate and help the community. During the pandemic, we have had to change the way that we operate but have never had to close. While...
Editorial (1/22/21)COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligiblePublic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth....
Editorial (1/22/21)Our prayers for the new administrationOn Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role. Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a...
Editorial (1/20/21)Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide rankingThe Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade. The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and...
Editorial (1/19/21)P&G made a difference during the pandemicAs the third-largest employer in the area, and the manufacturer of some of the most essential goods, Procter & Gamble (P&G) hustled to develop protocols to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring production could carry on. With...
Editorial (1/15/21)Editorial: Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.On Monday, we'll celebrate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is probably most remembered for his "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the March On Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A...
Editorial (1/13/21)Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroismCape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire. The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to...
Editorial (1/11/21)It sure is great to live in Southeast MissouriIt sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career. This sentiment was...
1776 Commission vs. 1619 Project
Victor David Hanson's article in the Southeast Missourian of Jan. 23-24th issue, is very telling of the Biden administration's preference for identity politics. Hanson's article was entitled, "Thoughts on the 1776 Commission and its report."
The 1776 Commission was formed as a response to the controversial and flawed New York Times 1619 Project. The 1619 Project was the work of an investigative journalist for the New York Times. It was named for the date that the first slaves arrived in the British colonies and focuses on the evils of slavery. The 1619 project paints a cynical picture of a nonredeemable America that has slavery in its very DNA. It has been criticized by historians on the right and the left for an erroneous remake of American history. Never the less, a curriculum has been forwarded for teaching purposes in the public school system.
The 1776 report, is named for America's founding, the date of the Declaration of Independence. The distinguished group of historians and scholars forming this commission, without white washing America's past national shortcomings, sought to educate students on America's founding principles of equality and inalienable rights as stated in the Declaration of Independence. The report gives a good background on the Constitution and addresses slavery, progressivism, fascism, communism, racism and identity politics as challenges not compatible with America's founding principles.
Unfortunate for the future education of our country's youth, the Biden Administration, by executive order, just terminated the newly formed 1776 Commission. Thus the Biden Administration rather than take the high road, has shown its preference to wallow in the victimization of identity politics.
CAROLYN McCRATE-HAJDUK, Cape Girardeau