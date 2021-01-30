1776 Commission vs. 1619 Project

Letter to the Editor

Victor David Hanson's article in the Southeast Missourian of Jan. 23-24th issue, is very telling of the Biden administration's preference for identity politics. Hanson's article was entitled, "Thoughts on the 1776 Commission and its report."

The 1776 Commission was formed as a response to the controversial and flawed New York Times 1619 Project. The 1619 Project was the work of an investigative journalist for the New York Times. It was named for the date that the first slaves arrived in the British colonies and focuses on the evils of slavery. The 1619 project paints a cynical picture of a nonredeemable America that has slavery in its very DNA. It has been criticized by historians on the right and the left for an erroneous remake of American history. Never the less, a curriculum has been forwarded for teaching purposes in the public school system.

The 1776 report, is named for America's founding, the date of the Declaration of Independence. The distinguished group of historians and scholars forming this commission, without white washing America's past national shortcomings, sought to educate students on America's founding principles of equality and inalienable rights as stated in the Declaration of Independence. The report gives a good background on the Constitution and addresses slavery, progressivism, fascism, communism, racism and identity politics as challenges not compatible with America's founding principles.

Unfortunate for the future education of our country's youth, the Biden Administration, by executive order, just terminated the newly formed 1776 Commission. Thus the Biden Administration rather than take the high road, has shown its preference to wallow in the victimization of identity politics.

CAROLYN McCRATE-HAJDUK, Cape Girardeau