Uptown Jackson hires new executive director

Editorial

Jackson native Janna Clifton has been named the new executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

Clifton, who replaces recently retired Steve Turner, is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and has retail management experience from stores in Cape Girardeau and Paducah, Kentucky. Shes also been active with the Jackson North Elementary PTO and church committees, among other community involvement.

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization focuses on landscaping maintenance of the uptown area, organizes merchant workshops and produces several events.

There are several similar organizations in the region, each with a focus in specific areas. The groups play a helpful role in improving the aesthetic, commercial and community components they oversee. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is another vehicle to do good.

Jackson is a charming and vibrant town with tremendous upside. And the uptown area is certainly key. We congratulate Janna Clifton on the new role and look forward to seeing how she leads the organization forward.