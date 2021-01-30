Prayer 1-31-21

More to explore
Disabled musician keynotes inaugural March for Life DayIt was a celebration of life at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, as area high schools gathered for the first annual March for Life Day on Friday. Vincential Marian Youth Southeast Missouri (VMY SEMO) and North Perry County...
Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in SikestonTwo women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston. According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women,...
National Guard clinic vaccinates 2,000 against virusA COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations,...
Bluegrass festival allows audience, performers chance to get out1Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began. Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in...
SEMPO schedules online programs on transit planSEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather...
Cape PD recovers two stolen vehicles1Two vehicles reported stolen were recovered Friday morning by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning, Cape PD was called to the 700 block of South Ellis Street for a report of a...
Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summerWASHINGTON -- The government's top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see some kids starting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next few months. It's a needed step to securing widespread immunity to the virus. Vaccines are not yet...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of Minutes (Action) A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/20/2020 Financial Affairs A. Monthly Bills (Action) Action Items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Consider a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
African American pastors in Cape question lethal force bill in Missouri Senate12This story is updated. The Rev. William Tiger Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation SB 66 now working its way through the...
City of Cape asking for endangered-buildings nominations6The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Endangered Buildings List. The commission first introduced the list in 2012 to promote awareness of buildings and structures in the community that, in the...
Cape PD continues to monitor city for gang activity following federal racketeering indictments9Four Southeast Missouri men facing federal racketeering charges allegedly belonged to one of Chicagos largest and most-established street gangs. Sean Clemon, Dominique Maxwell and Perry Harris, all of Cape Girardeau, and Barry Boyce of Charleston...
Collins seeks third term on controversial Cape County health board8This is the first in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers,...
Notre Dame senior named Presidential Scholars candidateClaire Southard, a graduating senior from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million high...
Cape County commissioners approve purchase of 100 phones for new systemCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the information technology department Thursday to purchase 100 new phones. IT director Eric McGowen was approved to purchase 100 Digium D65 telephones for $22,944, or approximately $229...
Photo Gallery 1/29/21National Guard and local-supported vaccine clinicA COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations,...
Cape County leading state in COVID-19 vaccinations3State officials have added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to their online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers show Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Gov. Mike Parson announced the new dashboard ...
Region's food insecurity grew significantly in 20203The battle against hunger in Southeast Missouri intensified in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of income forced thousands of families to tighten their budgets and become food insecure. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which provides...
Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Friday in Cape7A National Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cape Girardeau. This is the second such event. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose at a clinic last Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson...
School officials grateful for state COVID funding extension for substitutesThe Cape Girardeau School District is giving two thumbs up to Gov. Mike Parsons office for extending funding to help Missouri districts recruit and keep substitute teachers as the pandemic drags on through the winter months. Parson, at the...
Multiple accidents reported in region because of winter weatherMultiple accidents were reported Wednesday afternoon in the region because of poor road conditions from a snowfall passing through the area. Amanda Baker, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in an accident on Route J at Perry...
Most read 1/27/21Four Southeast Missouri men among seven indicted on federal racketeering charges1Seven alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang, including four from Southeast Missouri, were arrested on federal racketeering charges according to a news release sent out Monday from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of...
Most read 1/27/21Redux: Cape Council to consider new ordinance to control deer in city11Dustin Ziebold is finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, but Monday, he'll be wearing a different hat as he presents a proposed new ordinance to control the city's deer herd to city lawmakers at their scheduled regular meeting in council...
Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County21This story is updated. More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials. What we discovered and...
Cape man in custody for sexual abuse of a minorA Cape Girardeau man was arrested after a witness told police the man was sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. Ryan Ahrens, 19, was booked at the Cape Girardeau Sheriffs Office on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 14...
Chinese national arrested on multiple child porn chargesA Chinese national residing in Cape Girardeau is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office for possession and distribution of child pornography. Haoyu Wang, 27, was booked at the sheriffs office Thursday by the Missouri State...
Biden-Harris, this ain't unity60Inauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy...
Most read 1/23/21Rehder signals support for reining in county health boards61State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Friday neither "fear nor emotions should drive policymaking" when it comes to public health. Rehder, sworn into the upper chamber of the General Assembly on Jan. 6 after eight years in the Missouri...