River Campus continues to set the stage

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has weathered the pandemic by continuing to safely host patrons and performers both virtually and in-person over the last year, providing a much-needed respite from the stresses of COVID-19.

For in-person supporters, River Campus seating has been modified to provide a safe environment for those attending and performing, with each venue ticketed at 25% of normal capacity.

Ellen Wood-Farrow, business and box office manager, said performances have been "selling out" quickly due to the limited capacity. She added, "We've seen a strong show of support from our local and campus community."

Tickets are available for "The Marriage of Figaro" for both tonight and Sunday afternoon, wrapping up their features for the month of February. Friday's performance can be viewed via a streaming option by going to RiverCampus.org and selecting the Friday show to find the link.

Heading into the Spring 2021 semester, the River Campus is offering some excellent virtual viewing options. "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" and "William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar" will be presented both in-person and streaming. The spring choral performance of "Songs of Humanity" will be presented via streaming exclusively.

Bravo to the River Campus on continuing to serve our community with outstanding entertainment in a breathtaking venue, and adapting during the last year so the performances can be viewed from the safety and comfort of home.