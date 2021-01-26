Application period for CFO scholarships opens Feb. 1
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will open applications on Feb. 1 for about $1.75 million in scholarships for students pursuing advanced educational opportunities.
The CFO holds 445 scholarship funds that will provide nearly 1,000 scholarships for students across central and southern Missouri for the 202122 school year. The scholarships are open to students for higher education and technical training programs.
Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.
From there, students will be required to answer two eligibility questions, which will bring up a list of scholarships for which the student may be eligible. Students also can contact the counseling offices at their schools. Application deadlines vary, with the first due in mid-March. Amounts range from $250 to $6,000 per academic year, with many renewable for up to three additional years.
This years scholarships include nine new funds. Examples of the new scholarships include:
The JD Riddle Educational Trust will award $5,000 to a Cassville High School senior pursuing a degree in education who will commit to teaching fulltime in a Missouri K-12 position for at least eight years. This scholarship is renewable for up to three years.
The Dr. William B McIntyre Scholarship Fund will award $1,000 to a Carthage or Joplin high school senior attending an accredited college or university.
The PCHS Scholarship will award $1,000 to a Pierce City High School senior attending an accredited college, university or technical training school.
Because these funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with specific intentions, such as graduating from the donors alma mater or pursuing a certain field of study, each scholarship lists criteria for eligibility. Several scholarships are available for students from marginalized or underserved populations.
We are pleased to work with donors, school counselors, students and parents to achieve our mutual goals of giving high school students the resources to continue their educations and ultimately contribute to building stronger communities, said Beth Hersh, Director of Scholarships.
For more information about CFO scholarship programs, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call (417) 864-6199.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 52 affiliate foundations and some 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
