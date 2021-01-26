Prayer 1-26-21

More to explore
Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County2More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials. What we discovered and found out over the weekend...
Cape river gauge: Expect quick rise and steep fallThe crest forecast graph for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau resembles a roller coaster with a gradual rise over the next five days followed by a steep drop next week. Starting today, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the river,...
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell reflects on Trail of TearsFrank Nickell pulls no punches when it comes to U.S. President Andrew Jacksons attitude toward Native Americans a view brought into sharp relief by congressional legislation approved during his tenure and signed by Americas seventh president:...
Cape County commissioners approve 2021 final budgetCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the county's final budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday. According to county Auditor Pete Frazier, the 2021 budget reflects an approach among county offices to reduce spending but still meet required...
'Revenge of the Space Pandas' coming to River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University Theatre students will perform "Revenge of the Space Pandas" Friday through Sunday at the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast's River Campus. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday....
SEMO Department of Music to present 'The Marriage of Figaro'Mozart's comic masterpiece "Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)" is coming to the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus on Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $20.25 and showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 3...
Cape man in custody for sexual abuse of a minorA Cape Girardeau man was arrested after a witness told police the man was sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. Ryan Ahrens, 19, was booked at the Cape Girardeau Sheriffs Office on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 14...
Chinese national arrested on multiple child porn chargesA Chinese national residing in Cape Girardeau is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office for possession and distribution of child pornography. Haoyu Wang, 27, was booked at the sheriffs office Thursday by the Missouri State...
Repair work to close portion of Jackson roadwayA portion of North High Street in Jackson will close Wednesday so crews can repair a water line. The closure will be from the roundabout at Hope and East Main streets, north to the intersection with West Independence Street. According to a news...
Local News 1/25/21One injured in fire early Saturday in Cape1One person suffered minor injuries Saturday in an early morning fire in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, at 3:18 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a one-story residential building in the...
Rehder signals support for reining in county health boards59State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Friday neither "fear nor emotions should drive policymaking" when it comes to public health. Rehder, sworn into the upper chamber of the General Assembly on Jan. 6 after eight years in the Missouri...
A psychologist's perspective on pandemic stressThe pandemic is stressful. We all have anxiety about COVID in one way or another and it can be overwhelming for both adults and children. "Coping in healthy ways is important and can even make us stronger," said David Dahlbeck, PhD, HSP,...
Cape County Courthouse returns to Phase One1The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will operate at Phase One starting Monday, Jan. 25. The courthouse was limited to Phase Zero operations beginning on Jan. 8 because of at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 among court personnel. Phase One...
State's first mass COVID vaccination clinic is held in Poplar Bluff1Even with some hiccups, the first mass vaccination clinic held in the state provided nearly 2,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines Friday. Cars started lining up at 5:45 a.m. outside the former Hydro Adventures water park for the 9 a.m. event, Col. Russel...
City of Cape asked to OK new traffic control signage for two subdivisions1Cape Girardeau City Council is being asked to authorize the adding of stop signs and no parking anytime signs in two newly developed subdivisions. At Highlands at Hopper Crossing, signs are being requested on Lochinvar Lane at Hopper Road, Lochinvar...
Two suffer minor injuries in two-vehicle accident at Mount Auburn, Themis intersectionTwo people were treated for minor injuries Thursday night following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a passenger car was...
Cape County commissioners pledge $10k to community college needs analysis survey10Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the use of $10,000 from the capital improvement fund to go toward a needs analysis survey for a proposed community college in the Cape Girardeau area. Rich Payne, chairman of the Committee for Affordable...
Sikeston man arrested in alleged stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail2A Sikeston man arrested Thursday evening by Cape Girardeau police in connection with a stabbing on Cape LaCroix Trail. Joshua J. May, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly stabbing a woman on...
SEMO Arts Council adjusts to COVID, pursues kids' festival alternativeIn response to the ongoing pandemic, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has canceled the 21st annual Children's Art Festival for 2021. The not-for-profit, founded in 1961, will instead hold its first "artKIDtechs" Members' Show from Feb. 5 to...
Vehicle crashes into Jones Drug Store, none injured1No one was injured Wednesday afternoon after an elderly woman crashed her vehicle through the front entrance of Jones Drug Store in Jackson. According to Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department, the woman had a possible medical issue causing...
Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Missouri set for Feb. 6The 15th annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Feb. 6 at the Cape County North Park Lake and will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to don costumes and...
Most read 1/20/21Scott City PD seeks help identifying fraud suspectThe Scott City Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the fraudulent acquisition and use of credit/debit card information. Police are asking anyone who can assist in...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin in region; doses offered to emergency service providers, those at high-risk1Area health care organizations are continuing to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programs, with the first vaccine clinics opening this week. The various vaccine opportunities are focused on Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2 in the state's vaccine plan....
Cape Girardeau native Brock Murphy reflects on White House tenure14On Thursday, Brock Murphy sat on a balcony of the White House 30 minutes before he started his last shift as a confidential sssistant at the Office of Management and Budget. He said as he was sitting there, he felt appreciation for how far he had...
On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds1Caution the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds. Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near...
Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to CapeThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
