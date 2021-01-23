Community supports Salvation Army

-
Gallup says this is a leading indicator of excellent mental healthIn March 2020, as lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic began and individuals started taking virus-related precautions, I was in the camp more prone to play it safe. A Florida trip to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play in spring training was...
-
Inaugural poem to be rememberedAt daybreak in America, on the morning of January the 20th, 2021, the sun's light shone on a people with bitter hearts, worried minds, and tired souls. Many of them stood firm, if not weary, from hyperbole, division and a stinging denigration of our...
-
-
Joe Biden's Plan to build the United States of ItaliaWith his policy announcement about another COVID-19 relief bill, President Joe Biden declares loud and clear that he will not shy away from spending blowouts and fiscal irresponsibility. For the most part, his proposed plan is nothing more than a...
-
Thoughts on the 1776 Commission and its reportThe newly formed President's Advisory 1776 Commission just released its report. The group was chaired by Churchill historian and Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry P. Arnn. The vice chair was Dr. Carol M. Swain, a retired professor of political...
-
Editorial (1/22/21)COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligiblePublic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth....
-
Editorial (1/22/21)Our prayers for the new administrationOn Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role. Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a...
-
Column (1/22/21)Joe Biden wrong on Keystone XL pipelinePoor Justin Trudeau. The Canadian prime minister must have been relieved to be done with President Donald Trump, only to learn that Joe Biden plans to tell Canada to pound sand as one of his first priorities. Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (1/20/21)Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide rankingThe Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade. The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and...
-
Self reflection: Does tolerating Facebook make me a hypocrite?Hypocrisy is not a characteristic I would ever want to apply to myself. But then came Facebook. And as I take personal inventory, I have to be honest and ask myself if I am, in fact, a hypocrite. Anyone paying attention already knows that Mark...
-
-
Editorial (1/19/21)P&G made a difference during the pandemicAs the third-largest employer in the area, and the manufacturer of some of the most essential goods, Procter & Gamble (P&G) hustled to develop protocols to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring production could carry on. With...
-
Assault on the Capitol has let loose the electronic octopusTwo days after the 2020 election, a defiant Kathy Griffin retweeted the notorious picture of her holding a prop that looked like the bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump. Earlier last year, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/15/21)Editorial: Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.On Monday, we'll celebrate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is probably most remembered for his "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the March On Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/13/21)Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroismCape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire. The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to...
-
Editorial (1/11/21)It sure is great to live in Southeast MissouriIt sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career. This sentiment was...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/8/21)Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy HaggertyJefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools. Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school. Haggerty...
-
Letter (1/7/21)Defend Constitution, not presidentI almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling. If we are going to...
-
-
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
-
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
Community supports Salvation Army
The year 2020 was full of uncertainty and need. Throughout the year the Salvation Army has been able to continue to operate and help the community.
During the pandemic, we have had to change the way that we operate but have never had to close. While things looked different, people were still helped from all over the Cape Girardeau area. We would not be able to assist those people without you.
This year during our Christmas Campaign we were worried that we would have to revise our budget with up to 30% cuts. However, because of you, our donors, we will not have to revise our budget at all. Through your generosity, the Salvation Army will continue to do the most good throughout 2021.
We want to thank all of you. If you dropped a dollar in a kettle, thank you. If you sent a check to us, thank you. If you dropped off food or winter clothing, thank you. We honestly would not be able to fulfill our mission without you. God bless you all for all that you do.
MATT DeGONIA, lieutenant, Salvation Army, Cape Girardeau