Gallup says this is a leading indicator of excellent mental health
In March 2020, as lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic began and individuals started taking virus-related precautions, I was in the camp more prone to play it safe.
A Florida trip to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play in spring training was canceled. I started working remotely. Did the curbside pickup option for groceries and drive-through for restaurants. I pre-recorded a piano selection for a wedding to avoid a crowd. And church online became my default instead of attending services in person.
As the months went on, I started to moderate more of my activities to be less restrictive. Still, I social distanced and wore a face mask in public.
Shortly before Christmas, it felt like I was coming down with a sinus infection. But it wasn't. I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, this was a relatively mild case. Congestion. Horrible headache. But there were no major breathing problems. I was wiped out for a couple days and then back to working remotely for the rest of the quarantine.
At the start of this year, COVID-free and knowing I had at least 90 days of immunity, I returned to in-person church services. Keep in mind, I regularly watched services by livestream over the previous nine months. But returning to church service, in person and where I regularly play piano, was good for me in many ways.
It turns out I'm not alone in that department.
Since 2001, Gallup has polled Americans on their mental or emotional wellbeing. In most years, individuals who rated their mental health as excellent or good was 81% to 89%. This year, the number was 76%.
The clear distinction for 2020 is no doubt related to COVID-19. But the numbers are pretty interesting when you take a deeper look.
Gallup broke the data down between gender, political party affiliation, race, marital status, age, household income and religious service attendance.
In each category except one, the change from 2019 to 2020 of those who rate their mental health as excellent dropped, with some dropping more than others.
The one category that didn't decrease: those who attend a religious service weekly. In 2019, 42% of those who attend a religious service weekly rated their mental health as excellent. In 2020, the number went up to 46%.
Also noteworthy, 46% was the highest number of people in any category who ranked their mental health as excellent. The next closest was those who make more than $100,000 per year. And even that category dropped year over year from 57% in 2019 to 45% in 2020.
Don't get me wrong. I know there are folks who would love to be in church but who are at high risk for COVID-19. They're taking necessary precautions, and I completely understand. I did the same thing for much of 2020.
My church, like most, is taking significant precautions for those who attend in-person services. We're socially distanced and wear masks. Collection plates are no longer passed from person to person, and individualized elements for communion are now the norm. Still, for those who can't join us in person there is a virtual option through the livestream -- something my church didn't utilize until the pandemic made it a necessity.
Our attendance is reduced. Hopefully in-person church attendance returns once COVID is behind us.
I've heard some say that church online has become more convenient. But there's no equivalent to sitting in the pew, joining other believers in worship. I didn't realize how much I missed the experience until a few weeks ago. Make no mistake: Church is essential. I'm glad to be back.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Rush Limbaugh marks 70th birthday (1/12/21)
- Swan reflects on her eight years in the General Assembly (1/2/21)
- There's something special about middle America (12/26/20)
- Lanie Black represented the best of politics and accomplished the impossible (12/5/20)
- Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacy (11/24/20)
- A veteran's Thanksgiving memory and a note of gratitude (11/21/20)
- How did Missouri become a Republican stronghold? (11/10/20)
Comments
-
Column (1/23/21)Inaugural poem to be rememberedAt daybreak in America, on the morning of January the 20th, 2021, the sun's light shone on a people with bitter hearts, worried minds, and tired souls. Many of them stood firm, if not weary, from hyperbole, division and a stinging denigration of our...
-
-
Editorial (1/22/21)COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligiblePublic rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth....
-
Editorial (1/22/21)Our prayers for the new administrationOn Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role. Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a...
-
Column (1/22/21)Joe Biden wrong on Keystone XL pipelinePoor Justin Trudeau. The Canadian prime minister must have been relieved to be done with President Donald Trump, only to learn that Joe Biden plans to tell Canada to pound sand as one of his first priorities. Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (1/20/21)Editorial: Jackson makes the grade in statewide rankingThe Jackson R-2 School District recently received an impressive statewide recognition. The district ranked 23rd out of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade. The ranking was done by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm, and...
-
Self reflection: Does tolerating Facebook make me a hypocrite?Hypocrisy is not a characteristic I would ever want to apply to myself. But then came Facebook. And as I take personal inventory, I have to be honest and ask myself if I am, in fact, a hypocrite. Anyone paying attention already knows that Mark...
-
-
Editorial (1/19/21)P&G made a difference during the pandemicAs the third-largest employer in the area, and the manufacturer of some of the most essential goods, Procter & Gamble (P&G) hustled to develop protocols to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring production could carry on. With...
-
Assault on the Capitol has let loose the electronic octopusTwo days after the 2020 election, a defiant Kathy Griffin retweeted the notorious picture of her holding a prop that looked like the bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump. Earlier last year, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted...
-
Guest column: Rep. Jason Smith: 'What I witnessed'Martin Luther King Jr. once said that "Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal." Over the past year, we have seen violent protests spread throughout our country, and over and over, those who...
-
-
-
-
MissouriCare supports health, welfare of Southeast Missourians through grantsIn these trying times, I am grateful for the continued support from the Missouri business community in contributing to the health and welfare of our region. I am particularly grateful for Missouri Care Inc., an Anthem company, for donating a total...
-
Editorial (1/15/21)Editorial: Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.On Monday, we'll celebrate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is probably most remembered for his "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the March On Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/13/21)Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroismCape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire. The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to...
-
Editorial (1/11/21)It sure is great to live in Southeast MissouriIt sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career. This sentiment was...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/8/21)Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy HaggertyJefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools. Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school. Haggerty...
-
Letter (1/7/21)Defend Constitution, not presidentI almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling. If we are going to...
-
-
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
-
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.