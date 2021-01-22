COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues with new groups now eligible

Editorial

Public rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in our area. With strong interest, several area organizations are working to get individuals scheduled and vaccinated as soon as possible. And by most accounts, the local process has been smooth.

Health care workers and nursing home residents were first in line as part of Phase 1A. With the governor's decision to open Phase 1B, more individuals are now eligible to receive their vaccine. This includes emergency service providers, high-risk individuals and those who work in critical infrastructure fields.

Several signup lists have emerged locally, including those from county public health centers and private health care organizations. A list of available signup opportunities is online at semissourian.com/coronavirus. There you will also find our coverage and national headlines related to the virus.

Some of the providers have allocated all of their distributed vaccines with more on the way. But it's still good to sign up now to be included on the wait list.

With several lists circulating, we know there are individuals signing up with multiple vaccine providers. Once you receive a scheduled appointment, make sure to not signup for others. And it's important that you keep your appointment or notify your provider if you can't make it. With demand high, health care professionals are trying to vaccinate as many people as soon as possible. And if you can't make an appointment, they want to fill it with someone else.

Thanks to all those working to provide vaccinations. From administrative support to nurses and other health care workers, you are doing vital work at a critical time for public health. We appreciate your efforts.