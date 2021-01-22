Our prayers for the new administration

Editorial

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. His vice president, Kamala Harris, was sworn in as well: the first woman to serve in this role.

Campaigns for president are expected to be vigorous. And debate is a hallmark of our republic. This year was no exception. But like elections before, it's time to move forward with our new leadership.

Many locally will disagree with some or even much of the new administration's policy positions. Members of this editorial board expect to as well. But today, we set aside differences and extend our best wishes to the president and vice president. More importantly, we're reminded of a verse from the Bible that calls on Christians to pray for our leaders.

"I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people -- for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior ..." (1 Timothy 2: 1-4)

So today and in the days ahead, we pray for our leaders -- for their health, protection and discernment. We pray they would seek God's will in all they do so this great country we love will continue to serve as a beacon of hope. And most of all, we pray for God's hand of protection and grace on the United States of America.