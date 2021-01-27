A Look Back

*Menu
Wednesday, January 27, 2021

In January 1956, Cape Girardeau city workers found their ice removal jobs made easier with the use of a blading machine and high-lift. The machine was used to remove the layer of packed snow and ice along Broadway. The unidentified men are standing ready to shovel up any ice that may fall from the high-lift. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)