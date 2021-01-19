Senior Moments: Preparation and Paperwork

-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/20/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public hearings n Hearing to consider the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments, LLC. Approval...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin in region; doses offered to emergency service providers, those at high-riskArea health care organizations are continuing to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programs, with the first vaccine clinics opening this week. The various vaccine opportunities are focused on Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2 in the state's vaccine plan....
MLK Citywide Celebration events come to a closeThe Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration came to a close Monday in Cape Girardeau with the 36th annual Memorial Breakfast and the 20th annual Humanitarian Benefit. The final two events for this years Citywide Celebration featured...
Cape Girardeau native Brock Murphy reflects on White House tenure14On Thursday, Brock Murphy sat on a balcony of the White House 30 minutes before he started his last shift as a confidential sssistant at the Office of Management and Budget. He said as he was sitting there, he felt appreciation for how far he had...
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at Missouri CompromiseFrank Nickell said it is difficult to overestimate the importance of the 1820 Missouri Compromise, the agreement by the U.S. Congress to admit Missouri to the union as a slave state while at the same time admitting Maine as a free state. ...
Social media personality to raise funds for Humane Society2A social media personality known for his support for animal shelters and pet adoption will be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to take part in a Facebook Live program on behalf of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Kris Rotonda of Clearwater,...
Pair honored at 31st annual MLK Community ServiceTwo Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School employees were honored Sunday night at the 31st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee named Central Junior High...
Most read 1/19/21On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds1Caution the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds. Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near...
Texas pilot-training company firming up plans to come to Cape1Denton, Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) plans to move into 1,400-square-feet of rented office space at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport around April 1, according to airport manager Katrina Amos, as the company prepares to start a degree...
Most read 1/19/21Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to CapeThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/19/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. today City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission...
Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for 'Big Tech' book13NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The conversative publisher Regnery announced Monday that...
With governor's support: Legislators may address internet tax proposals5When the General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 25 after a one-week COVID-19 "pause" announced late in the day Thursday due to continuing pandemic concerns in Jefferson City, there is new hope in Southeast Missouri that a Wayfair sales tax measure will be...
Two virus-related deaths reported3Area health officials reported only two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, both were Scott County residents. New virus case growth has slowed in recent weeks, as most counties in the region are reporting a fraction of the new cases they were in the...
Sleuthing helps jewelry store owner catch theft suspects4A Cape Girardeau business owner and her employee assisted in the arrest of two Illinois residents who allegedly stole from her shop. Crystal Miller, 41, of Marion, Illinois, and Justin Veach, 37, of Peoria, Illinois, were taken into custody by Cape...
Cape airport recaps the COVID year of 202010Katrina Amos is clear-eyed about the obstacles of the past 12 months at U.S airports, including the one she leads: Cape Girardeau Regional. The Sikeston native is no stranger to CGI, the official airport code given by the International Air Transport...
Southeast Missouri State University 2020 Fall Dean's ListThe following students have been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University. Advance, Missouri: Jerry Bell, Alanis Below, Jordan Clark, Mikayla Mikels, Dalton Wilson. Altenburg, Missouri: Carly Bronenkant, Caleb...
State enters next segment of COVID-19 vaccine rollout4Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has entered the second leg of its first phase. Officially Phase 1B-Tier 1, this segment of the plan to offer vaccine doses to all Missourians makes eligible first-responders, emergency services providers and those...
MLK celebrations begin in Cape Girardeau4Virtual festivities to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began Thursday night with the 19th annual Birthday Extravaganza. The event, hosted through Zoom by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, featured musical...
Wallingford, Francis named to Missouri House chairmanships10Wayne Wallingford (R-147) of Cape Girardeau and Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville were named this week by House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold, Missouri, to chair two committees dealing directly with financial issues in the Missouri General...
Area lawmakers get security briefing in Jeff City after D.C. insurrection tryState legislators from Southeast Missouri report being briefed on safety this week in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 chaos at the U.S. Capitol. "We stayed after adjournment Tuesday to hear from House sergeant-at-arms Randy Werner," Rick Francis of...
Most read 1/14/21Guest column: Sen. Josh Hawley responds to critics: 'Why I objected'75The lawless violence at the Capitol last week was criminal. ... Those who engaged in it should be prosecuted and punished. Lawless violence undermines the democratic process by which we settle our disputes and threatens our democratic life. ... But...
COVID-19 vaccine wait list announced13A path forward for Cape Girardeau County residents wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine became a little clearer Monday as county health officials announced a vaccination waiting list. A Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center social media post...
Sikeston's Acclaim Press makes tentative offer to Sen. Hawley27If Josh Hawley needs someone to publish his new book, a Scott County company may be willing to help out a Missouri neighbor, said Doug Sikes, president of Sikeston-based Acclaim Press. Simon & Schuster pulled the plug Thursday on the Missouri...
Rush Limbaugh marks 70th birthday3Rush Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau native and conservative talk radio pioneer, turns 70 years old today. Limbaugh was the first to develop a prominent place for conservatives in media, and no one has been able to replicate his talents. Former Lt. Gov....
Hawley embarasses Missourians; Blunt redeems them11Josh Hawley's name is all over headlines across the country, for the wrong reasons. Hawley led the pointless effort in the Senate to block the certification of the results of the presidential election, despite knowing as a constitutional lawyer it...
Senior Moments: Preparation and Paperwork
For many, January is a month of preparation. Were preparing for the year ahead and preparing our resolutions. High school students seniors in particular are preparing for college. Were truly in the homestretch now, with less than eight months before most of us move out and begin our independent lives. Ill admit, Im a bit daunted by the prospect of being my own person, but Im also excited. Everyone around me is. We have to be excited because time only moves forward, and for now, we prepare.
Our future is so intimidating because its unknown, but weve already decided what we want our futures to look like; now, we get to start implementing our plans. For most of us, that plan includes more education. So what are we high school seniors even doing to ready ourselves for college and the year ahead? Were writing. Writing essays, letters, resumes. Writing our names, social security numbers and addresses on housing, dining and financial contracts. Writing our hopes and dreams down wherever we can so we dont forget what were striving toward. A lot of us have been accepted to a few different colleges, and some of us have even chosen which university we want to attend. But most of us are still mulling over our options, pinpointing strengths and weaknesses, trying to fit campus visits into our schedules, and to put it candidly, waiting to see which of our dream colleges will give us the most money.
Scholarships, you see, decide where we can go, how much money we can spend and what our housing accommodations will look like. They determine whether or not well have to work every evening and weekend. Scholarships are blessings and curses, because money for education is great, but we have to write essays and answer questions like, Whats your biggest fear and how do you overcome it? and Tell us about yourself and your goals, and What is an event in your life that changed how you view the world? Ive never bragged about myself as much as I have in the past three months. Im frankly exhausted with all the soul-searching and self-promotion, but I really want to graduate debt-free.
We are working hard, and were enjoying our senior year of high school. Its busy and blissfully dull at the same time. The process is very repetitive, and many of us are past worrying whether or not well be accepted; weve moved on to worrying about finances and actually moving out. Its both a taxing and hopeful time, especially in the middle of a pandemic, but we cant do anything except soldier on and maybe take a nap every once in a while. Balancing school work, jobs, college applications, scholarship essays and personal life is truly a skill my peers and I have mastered. Im so proud of how far weve come, but we arent finished yet. This January, we prepare for all the work we still have left for this year.
Hello, 2021. We are here to take you by storm.
Greta Ripperda is a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She is the firstborn of four and enjoys reading, hiking, spending time with family and making music.