Successful Management

Cape Council OKs bonds for River Campus Art Expansion project2Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, approved Tuesday the issuance of $10 million in industrial revenue bonds to re-purpose two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets and construct a third...
Cape County's Cox Grain Farms wins state soybean contest1For the third time in four years, a Cape Girardeau County farmer has won the Missouri Soybean Association's high-yield contest. Jerry Cox of Cox Grain Farms LLC, 3892 Bloomfield Road, just outside Cape Girardeau's city limits, earned the honor with...
Cape County inmate died of cardiac arrest3An autopsy determined the cause of an inmate's death over the weekend at the Cape Girardeau County Jail was cardiac arrest. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, staff was alerted by the inmate's cellmate that they...
Fire destroys rental property in Scott City1A residential fire resulted in total property loss last week in Scott City. At 10:48 p.m. Jan. 13, the Scott City Fire Department responded to a report of a possible attic fire at a rental home. "When we arrived on scene, we had heavy fire coming...
Francis helps lead censure action against MO House member accused of sex with intern1State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) is part of the 10-member bipartisan Missouri House Ethics Committee that voted in December to recommend censure of a colleague, Rep. Wiley Price IV of St. Louis (D-84), accused of sex with an intern,...
Scott City PD seeks help identifying fraud suspectThe Scott City Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the fraudulent acquisition and use of credit/debit card information. Police are asking anyone who can assist in...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/20/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public hearings n Hearing to consider the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments, LLC. Approval...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin in region; doses offered to emergency service providers, those at high-risk1Area health care organizations are continuing to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programs, with the first vaccine clinics opening this week. The various vaccine opportunities are focused on Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2 in the state's vaccine plan....
MLK Citywide Celebration events come to a closeThe Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration came to a close Monday in Cape Girardeau with the 36th annual Memorial Breakfast and the 20th annual Humanitarian Benefit. The final two events for this years Citywide Celebration featured...
Cape Girardeau native Brock Murphy reflects on White House tenure14On Thursday, Brock Murphy sat on a balcony of the White House 30 minutes before he started his last shift as a confidential sssistant at the Office of Management and Budget. He said as he was sitting there, he felt appreciation for how far he had...
Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at Missouri CompromiseFrank Nickell said it is difficult to overestimate the importance of the 1820 Missouri Compromise, the agreement by the U.S. Congress to admit Missouri to the union as a slave state while at the same time admitting Maine as a free state. ...
Social media personality to raise funds for Humane Society2A social media personality known for his support for animal shelters and pet adoption will be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to take part in a Facebook Live program on behalf of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Kris Rotonda of Clearwater,...
Pair honored at 31st annual MLK Community ServiceTwo Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School employees were honored Sunday night at the 31st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee named Central Junior High...
Most read 1/19/21On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds1Caution the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds. Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near...
Texas pilot-training company firming up plans to come to Cape1Denton, Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) plans to move into 1,400-square-feet of rented office space at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport around April 1, according to airport manager Katrina Amos, as the company prepares to start a degree...
Most read 1/19/21Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to CapeThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1/19/21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. today City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission...
Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for 'Big Tech' book14NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The conversative publisher Regnery announced Monday that...
Photo Gallery 1/19/21Jordan's Way Fundraiser with Southeast Missouri Humane SocietySocial media personality Kris Rotonda of Clearwater, Florida visited the Southeast Missouri Humane Society to conduct a four hour Facebook Live program to raise money for the shelter. This is one of many stops in his 50-state tour in which he is...
With governor's support: Legislators may address internet tax proposals5When the General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 25 after a one-week COVID-19 "pause" announced late in the day Thursday due to continuing pandemic concerns in Jefferson City, there is new hope in Southeast Missouri that a Wayfair sales tax measure will be...
Two virus-related deaths reported3Area health officials reported only two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, both were Scott County residents. New virus case growth has slowed in recent weeks, as most counties in the region are reporting a fraction of the new cases they were in the...
Sleuthing helps jewelry store owner catch theft suspects4A Cape Girardeau business owner and her employee assisted in the arrest of two Illinois residents who allegedly stole from her shop. Crystal Miller, 41, of Marion, Illinois, and Justin Veach, 37, of Peoria, Illinois, were taken into custody by Cape...
Cape airport recaps the COVID year of 202010Katrina Amos is clear-eyed about the obstacles of the past 12 months at U.S airports, including the one she leads: Cape Girardeau Regional. The Sikeston native is no stranger to CGI, the official airport code given by the International Air Transport...
Most read 1/14/21Guest column: Sen. Josh Hawley responds to critics: 'Why I objected'75The lawless violence at the Capitol last week was criminal. ... Those who engaged in it should be prosecuted and punished. Lawless violence undermines the democratic process by which we settle our disputes and threatens our democratic life. ... But...
Most read 1/13/21Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary seeks green lightWhat will likely be Cape Girardeau's first medical marijuana dispensary is one step closer to opening following an on-site inspection Tuesday. Developers of the Greenlight dispensary, 1001 Broadway, hope to receive a "green light" from the Missouri...
Most read 1/12/21Rush Limbaugh marks 70th birthday3Rush Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau native and conservative talk radio pioneer, turns 70 years old today. Limbaugh was the first to develop a prominent place for conservatives in media, and no one has been able to replicate his talents. Former Lt. Gov....
Most read 1/12/21Hawley embarasses Missourians; Blunt redeems them11Josh Hawley's name is all over headlines across the country, for the wrong reasons. Hawley led the pointless effort in the Senate to block the certification of the results of the presidential election, despite knowing as a constitutional lawyer it...
Successful Management
Saxony Lutheran FFA member and chapter Vice President Cory Word was a 2020 top four finalist in the Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management Placement Proficiency Award area. Cory works with his grandfather at Hellwege Farms. He works to maintain and improve land quality for the row crop, hay, and beef cattle operation.
Cory had little prior knowledge of natural resource management; nonetheless, he began by maintaining the farms current waterways and then worked to repair and reseed those areas with wheat and fescue to prevent soul erosion and future washouts. Cory faced challenges along the way, one being bad field conditions due to increased rainfall and a lengthy harvest due to weather conditions. The lengthy harvest left crops in the field during the time cover crops were supposed to be planted and when field conditions finally improved, he didnt have much time to get the cover crops planted.
Corys SAE taught and continues to teach him environmental stewardship as he takes care of the land in the most effective way. His engagement in natural recourse management has helped him achieve his goals in his diversified agricultural production experience and has caused him to become very passionate about stewardship and future viability of the land. His knowledge of environmental science and natural resources increased significantly throughout his SAE. He will continue to use this knowledge to carry out his agriculture and environmental practices in the future.
