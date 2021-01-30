Today in History
Today is Saturday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2021. There are 335 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 30, 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse (neh-too-RAHM' gahd-SAY'), a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)
On this date:
In 1649, England's King Charles I was executed for high treason.
In 1862, the ironclad USS Monitor was launched from the Continental Iron Works in Greenpoint, New York, during the Civil War.
In 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.
In 1945, during World War II, a Soviet submarine torpedoed the German ship MV Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea with the loss of more than 9,000 lives, most of them war refugees; roughly 1,000 people survived. Adolf Hitler marked the 12th anniversary of his appointment as Germany's chancellor with his last public speech in which he called on Germans to keep resisting until victory.
In 1948, aviation pioneer Orville Wright, 76, died in Dayton, Ohio.
In 1968, the Tet Offensive began during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and cities; although the Communists were beaten back, the offensive was seen as a major setback for the U.S. and its allies.
In 1972, 13 Roman Catholic civil rights marchers were shot to death by British soldiers in Northern Ireland on what became known as "Bloody Sunday."
In 1974, President Richard Nixon delivered what would be his last State of the Union address; Nixon pledged to rein in rising prices without the "harsh medicine of recession" and establish a national health care plan that every American could afford.
In 1981, an estimated 2 million New Yorkers turned out for a ticker-tape parade honoring the American hostages freed from Iran.
In 1993, Los Angeles inaugurated its Metro Red Line, the city's first modern subway.
In 2005, Iraqis voted in their country's first free election in a half-century; President George W. Bush called the balloting a resounding success.
In 2006, Coretta Scott King, widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, at age 78.
Ten years ago: Egypt's most prominent democracy advocate, Mohamed ElBaradei, called for President Hosni Mubarak to resign during an address to thousands of protesters in Cairo who were defying a curfew for a third night. Rachid Ghanouchi, leader of the long-outlawed Tunisian Islamist party, returned home after two decades in exile. Novak Djokovic won his second Australian Open title, breezing past Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Five years ago: A boat carrying Syrians attempting the short sea journey from Turkey to Greece capsized, causing at least 37 people to drown, among them several babies and young children. Germany's Angelique Kerber won her first major title, upsetting Serena Williams 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the Australian Open.
One year ago: Health officials reported the first known case in which the new coronavirus was spread from one person to another in the United States. The World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak, which had reached more than a dozen countries, to be a global emergency. Russia ordered the closure of its 2,600-mile-long land border with China in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. President Donald Trump described the handful of U.S. cases of the virus as a "very little problem" and said those people were "recuperating successfully." The State Department advised U.S. citizens against traveling to China. Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander said he would oppose calling witnesses at Trump's Senate impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 91. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 84. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 84. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 84. Country singer Norma Jean is 83. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 80. R&B musician William King (The Commodores) is 72. Singer Phil Collins is 70. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 70. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 66. Actor Ann Dowd is 65. Actor-comedian Brett Butler is 63. Singer Jody Watley is 62. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 60. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 59. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: "Veep") is 55. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 54. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 53. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 49. Actor Christian Bale is 47. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 47. Actor Olivia Colman is 47. Actor-singer Lena Hall is 41. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 41. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 41. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden is 35. Actor Kylie Bunbury is 32. Actor Jake Thomas is 31. Actor Danielle Campbell is 26.
Disabled musician keynotes inaugural March for Life DayIt was a celebration of life at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, as area high schools gathered for the first annual March for Life Day on Friday. Vincential Marian Youth Southeast Missouri (VMY SEMO) and North Perry County...
Two Illinois women arrested following pursuit, crash in SikestonTwo women were arrested following a police pursuit where they wrecked their vehicle into a gas main on Thursday just outside of Sikeston. According to a probable-cause statement released by Sikeston DPS, officers responded to the two women,...
National Guard clinic vaccinates 2,000 against virusA COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations,...
Bluegrass festival allows audience, performers chance to get out1Very few concerts have been held since the pandemic began. Bull Harman, promoter and organizer of the annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in Fruitland, said organizers were debating whether they should have the three-day indoor concert at the in...
SEMPO schedules online programs on transit planSEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, wants to know what the public thinks of the new transportation plan it's developing for the region and has scheduled a pair of virtual open houses next week to discuss the plan and gather...
Cape PD recovers two stolen vehicles1Two vehicles reported stolen were recovered Friday morning by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 9 a.m. Friday morning, Cape PD was called to the 700 block of South Ellis Street for a report of a...
Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summerWASHINGTON -- The government's top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see some kids starting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next few months. It's a needed step to securing widespread immunity to the virus. Vaccines are not yet...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of Minutes (Action) A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/20/2020 Financial Affairs A. Monthly Bills (Action) Action Items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Consider a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
African American pastors in Cape question lethal force bill in Missouri Senate12This story is updated. The Rev. William Tiger Bird Jr. of Greater Dimensions Church and president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau group, is less than thrilled with controversial legislation SB 66 now working its way through the...
City of Cape asking for endangered-buildings nominations6The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Endangered Buildings List. The commission first introduced the list in 2012 to promote awareness of buildings and structures in the community that, in the...
Cape PD continues to monitor city for gang activity following federal racketeering indictments9Four Southeast Missouri men facing federal racketeering charges allegedly belonged to one of Chicagos largest and most-established street gangs. Sean Clemon, Dominique Maxwell and Perry Harris, all of Cape Girardeau, and Barry Boyce of Charleston...
Collins seeks third term on controversial Cape County health board8This is the first in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers,...
Notre Dame senior named Presidential Scholars candidateClaire Southard, a graduating senior from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million high...
Cape County commissioners approve purchase of 100 phones for new systemCape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the information technology department Thursday to purchase 100 new phones. IT director Eric McGowen was approved to purchase 100 Digium D65 telephones for $22,944, or approximately $229...
Photo Gallery 1/29/21National Guard and local-supported vaccine clinicA COVID-19 vaccine clinic aided by Missouri National Guard troops administered about 2,000 doses Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau with the coordination of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and other local organizations,...
Cape County leading state in COVID-19 vaccinations3State officials have added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to their online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers show Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Gov. Mike Parson announced the new dashboard ...
Region's food insecurity grew significantly in 20203The battle against hunger in Southeast Missouri intensified in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of income forced thousands of families to tighten their budgets and become food insecure. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which provides...
Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic set Friday in Cape7A National Guard-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cape Girardeau. This is the second such event. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose at a clinic last Friday in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson...
School officials grateful for state COVID funding extension for substitutesThe Cape Girardeau School District is giving two thumbs up to Gov. Mike Parsons office for extending funding to help Missouri districts recruit and keep substitute teachers as the pandemic drags on through the winter months. Parson, at the...
Multiple accidents reported in region because of winter weatherMultiple accidents were reported Wednesday afternoon in the region because of poor road conditions from a snowfall passing through the area. Amanda Baker, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in an accident on Route J at Perry...
Most read 1/27/21Four Southeast Missouri men among seven indicted on federal racketeering charges1Seven alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang, including four from Southeast Missouri, were arrested on federal racketeering charges according to a news release sent out Monday from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of...
Most read 1/27/21Redux: Cape Council to consider new ordinance to control deer in city11Dustin Ziebold is finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, but Monday, he'll be wearing a different hat as he presents a proposed new ordinance to control the city's deer herd to city lawmakers at their scheduled regular meeting in council...
Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County21This story is updated. More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials. What we discovered and...
Cape man in custody for sexual abuse of a minorA Cape Girardeau man was arrested after a witness told police the man was sexually involved with a 12-year-old girl. Ryan Ahrens, 19, was booked at the Cape Girardeau Sheriffs Office on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 14...
Chinese national arrested on multiple child porn chargesA Chinese national residing in Cape Girardeau is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office for possession and distribution of child pornography. Haoyu Wang, 27, was booked at the sheriffs office Thursday by the Missouri State...
Biden-Harris, this ain't unity60Inauguration Day brought cries of ecstasy as some rejoiced in the transfer of power and voiced their expectation of what the Biden-Harris administration would bring. Others were not necessarily exuberant about the two new leaders but were just giddy...
Most read 1/23/21Rehder signals support for reining in county health boards61State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Friday neither "fear nor emotions should drive policymaking" when it comes to public health. Rehder, sworn into the upper chamber of the General Assembly on Jan. 6 after eight years in the Missouri...