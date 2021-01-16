In response to Rust column

-
Guest column: Rep. Jason Smith: 'What I witnessed'Martin Luther King Jr. once said that "Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal." Over the past year, we have seen violent protests spread throughout our country, and over and over, those who...
MissouriCare supports health, welfare of Southeast Missourians through grantsIn these trying times, I am grateful for the continued support from the Missouri business community in contributing to the health and welfare of our region. I am particularly grateful for Missouri Care Inc., an Anthem company, for donating a total...
Editorial (1/15/21)Editorial: Remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.On Monday, we'll celebrate the life and legacy of the great civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King is probably most remembered for his "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the March On Washington in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A...
Column (1/15/21)Trump's Masada moment may mean resignationThere seems to be only one area of common ground in our country today: agreement that something is wrong. But regarding what that "something" is, and what we need to do, there is profound disagreement throughout the nation. The violence in which the...
Column (1/15/21)Don't hate the political players; hate the political gameMany Americans are very upset that President-elect Joe Biden will replace President Donald Trump. For most of them, it's not that they will miss Trump's unconventional and often unacceptable behavior. Instead, it's that they fear that the size and...
Column (1/14/21)Guest column: Sen. Josh Hawley responds to critics: 'Why I objected'The lawless violence at the Capitol last week was criminal. ... Those who engaged in it should be prosecuted and punished. Lawless violence undermines the democratic process by which we settle our disputes and threatens our democratic life. ... But...
Editorial (1/13/21)Recent events a reminder of police, firefighter heroismCape Girardeau firefighters recently rescued two people trapped in an apartment that was on fire. The individuals, unable to exit due to smoke in the hallway, were hanging out of a window of the William Street house that had been converted to...
Column (1/12/21)Rush Limbaugh marks 70th birthdayRush Limbaugh, Cape Girardeau native and conservative talk radio pioneer, turns 70 years old today. Limbaugh was the first to develop a prominent place for conservatives in media, and no one has been able to replicate his talents. Former Lt. Gov....
Column (1/12/21)If race is your religion, victimhood is your rewardWhat a mess went down Wednesday as miscreants overran the U.S. Capitol, penetrating its premises like knife penetrates butter. Sickening on so many levels, and the truth about who was behind it all, I believe, has yet to come to light. There's more...
Editorial (1/11/21)It sure is great to live in Southeast MissouriIt sure is great to live in Cape! is a phrase Doug Austin, an active volunteer in Cape Girardeau, proclaims regularly. Austin and his wife, Fran, chose to retire in Cape Girardeau after living here twice during his career. This sentiment was...
Editorial (1/8/21)Jefferson Elementary has a new principal in Tracy HaggertyJefferson Elementary has a new principal, but she's a familiar face with Cape public schools. Tracy Haggerty, previously an assistant principal at Cape Girardeau Central High School, is taking over at the helm of the elementary school. Haggerty...
Letter (1/7/21)Defend Constitution, not presidentI almost feel sorry for David Limbaugh as Biden's victory has to have hurt his recent book sales. I do believe the real danger to democracy comes not from Democrats but from Trump's cult followers who buy whatever he is selling. If we are going to...
Editorial (1/6/21)Cape Central wins 76th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentCape Girardeau Central High was the No. 1 seed coming into the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. The expectations were high. But entering Day 1 of the tournament, the Tigers were 0-3 to begin their season. That would soon change. Central...
Editorial (1/4/21)New monitors allow paramedics to work fasterTime is of utmost importance when tending to heart attack or stroke patients. Cape County Private Ambulance Service paramedic Fred Gross said, "The more time you waste, the more muscle is going to be unrepairable." In an effort to minimize the...
Editorial (1/2/21)Food pantries feeding more people due to pandemicThe economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have led more people to the services of local food banks. These entities are seeking support as they continue to help those in need. Lisa Church of the SEMO Food Bank told the Southeast Missourian that...
Editorial (12/28/20)High school bridge builders put designs to test in annual competitionAs part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's 17th annual Bridge Building Competition, Southeast Missouri high school students were challenged to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using 30 pieces of balsa wood, thread and...
Editorial (12/26/20)76th Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off todayThe 2020 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament will go on, albeit with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games will be played today and continuing on Dec. 28, 29 and 30 -- with one game played between Meadow Heights and Kelly, 3...
In response to Rust column
I applaud Jon Rust on his column in the Jan. 9, 2021 Southeast Missourian. I agree with your personal thoughts completely, and with the thoughts expressed by most of the leaders whom you cited. However, I felt the basic thought of the column was diluted by your inclusion of quotes from Sen. Josh Hawley and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.
Both of them are in my view complicit in President Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election. That effort is directly tied to the events of Jan. 6, and Senator Hawley's and Representative Smith's actions in support of that effort are as inexcusable as the president's. They should share at least some of the blame.
Further it should be noted that their actions (votes) occurred after the rioters invaded the Capitol. To hear them decrying the mob's violence and lawlessness is almost laughable.
EDWIN BURFORD, Cape Girardeau